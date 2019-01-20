NEWARK, N.J. — John Gibson made 29 saves and Troy Terry scored his first NHL goal and set up another Saturday, sending the new-look Ducks past the New Jersey Devils 3-2. This was the second straight win for Anaheim after a franchise-record 12-game losing streak.

Daniel Sprong also had a goal and an assist and Derek Grant, was playing in his second game with the Ducks after being acquired Wednesday, got the insurance goal early in the third period. Grant scored on a setup by Terry, who was recalled from the minors Wednesday.

The Ducks made four trades in a three-day span leading to their shutout win over Minnesota on Thursday. Gibson was in goal for that one, and his only blemishes against New Jersey came when Marcus Johansson scored in close 6:50 after the opening faceoff and Jesper Bratt tallied with 56 seconds to play.

Sprong and Terry scored 1:28 apart against rookie Mackenzie Blackwood (11 saves) to give Anaheim the lead for good midway through the first period.

The difference though was Gibson, who came into the game leading the NHL in saves this season. He was outstanding in the second period when New Jersey had all three power plays and outshot Anaheim 14-3.

It started early with a save on defenceman Damon Severson coming late on a rush and included power-play stops in close against Pavel Zacha, Kyle Palmieri, Brian Boyle and Bratt and two blasts by former Anaheim defenceman Sami Vatanen.

Sprong had tied the game at 9:10, putting in a rebound of a Nick Ritchie deflection.

Terry, who started the season with the Ducks before being sent to San Diego (AHL), got his first goal on a power play. He took a pass from defenceman Hampus Lindholm in the right circle and ripped a shot past Blackwood, who was screened by Devin Shore, who was acquired from Dallas on Monday.

Grant s cored his goal at 5:11 of the third period, shortly after Gibson stopped Nico Hischier on a shot from below the left circle.

NOTES: Palmieri was added to the roster for the 2019 Honda NHL All-Star Game. He replaces Devils teammate Taylor Hall on the Metropolitan Division roster. … F Justin Kloos made his Ducks’ debut. He was acquired from Minnesota on Wednesday. … Anaheim placed RW Ondrej Kase on IR before the game and called up F Sam Carrick from minors. He was a healthy scratch. … Devils placed F Miles Wood on IR and called up Fs Nathan Bastian and Kurtis Gabriel from AHL. Bastian made his NHL debut and also got into his first fight with Ducks D Josh Manson. … Ducks F Carter Rowney played in his 100th NHL game.

Ducks: At the New York Islanders on Sunday.

Devils: Off until Jan. 28 when they return from the All-Star break at Pittsburgh.

Tom Canavan, The Associated Press