Are Maple Leafs Propping Up Klingberg for a Shocking Move?

In the ever-evolving chess game of the NHL, one-year deals have become a regular occurrence. In Toronto, the team signed a handful of them this summer. Outside of maintaining cap flexibility, one of the reasons organizations stick to short-term deals is to potentially boost a player’s perceived value, sign them for a season, and hope their performance skyrockets in a new environment. If this gamble pays off, the team can then trade the player, gaining a valuable asset at the crucial NHL Trade Deadline.

John Klingberg, the seasoned defenseman, is no stranger to this strategic maneuvering. Last season, he found himself in the midst of this chess game, signed to a one-year deal with the Anaheim Ducks. Despite a less-than-stellar season, Klingberg was traded to the Minnesota Wild, where the team hoped he could bolster their playoff run.

Are the Maple Leafs thinking this approach will work for them this season?

Klingberg Might Have Been Signed to Later Trade Him

Klingberg, now playing in a Toronto Maple Leafs jersey, is exactly the type of player who could hit it out of the park in the right setting and up his value in a significant way. Over the summer, management raised eyebrows, signing Klingberg when the team already had a power-play quarterback. There has been talk that it was an odd decision because the team has a surplus at the position, but after the first game of the season, it’s clear the move could work.

John Klingberg, Minnesota Wild (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

And, if it does, the Maple Leafs will have options. Brad Treliving could potentially trade him for a strong asset down the line. Jonas Siegel, a respected journalist from The Athletic, thinks they might do just that.

Related: Maple Leafs Buy or Sell: Matthews, Minten, Samsonov, Reaves

While making a bold prediction on the season for Toronto, Siegel wrote the following:

“They will trade John Klingberg: Klingberg is going to put up numbers. He’ll play big minutes for a team that’s going to score a lot of goals, including on the power play, where Klingberg, for now, is running the point on the top unit. It’s the other stuff, the defensive stuff, that gives me pause. Maybe the Leafs can right, or at least temper, some of those problems. But if they can’t, they’re going to need to upgrade on the back end, which may require moving money out. That is where Klingberg’s contract, which carries a $4.15 million cap hit, comes in. He’s a pending unrestricted free agent who can conceivably be attached to a deal for someone better or more suitable. I wouldn’t call it likely, but I’m not ruling it out either.” source – ‘NHL 2023-24 bold predictions: Breakouts, bouncebacks, trades and the first 70-goal scorer since 1993’ – Jonas Siegel – The Athletic – 10/14/2023

The Maple Leafs Know They Need Better Defense

Siegel’s viewpoint sheds light on the complex decision-making within the Maple Leafs’ camp. He speculates that if Klingberg doesn’t address the defensive issues, the team might need to explore upgrades on the blue line. It’s not that “out there” of a theory. If Klingberg absolutely blows up offensively, his pro-rated $4.15 million cap hit becomes fairly easy to move at the trade deadline and to a team that needs a power-play quarterback. That team might be willing to pay the assets needed for the Leafs to address other concerns.

Latest News & Highlight

With Morgan Rielly already in their defensive lineup, Toronto might view Klingberg as expendable. Their pressing need for a physical defender with a robust defensive game could potentially overshadow Klingberg’s offensive contributions. In other words, if Klingberg shines and becomes an enticing prospect as a deadline rental, the Maple Leafs could leverage this opportunity. By trading Klingberg for prospects or picks, Treliving can potentially flip those assets to acquire a physically adept defenseman, filling a critical gap in their roster.

Could This Backfire on the Maple Leafs?

This strategic maneuver is both intriguing and puzzling, especially for a team like the Maple Leafs, aiming for nothing less than the Stanley Cup this season. Klingberg’s early contributions, particularly in power play situations and offensive play from the blue line, have already shown well. And, the question remains: why trade a player who seems to be delivering what the team desires? It might be a tough sell to trade a 50-point defenseman at the deadline if Klingberg is doing everything that was asked of him.

The potential return is what would matter here. For the Leafs, if Klingberg becomes the type of player that other teams would covet and are willing to pay handsomely for, it might be worth it for Toronto. At the same time, if the returns aren’t there, the Maple Leafs simply keep the player and make a run with him on the roster.

As the season rolls along, the chess game continues, and Klingberg could find himself at the heart of the Maple Leafs’ deadline strategy.