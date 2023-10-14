Ducks’ Tristan Luneau Defies Odds, Makes Opening Night Roster

That’s one way to start the season. Make it interesting. Real interesting. The Anaheim Ducks made some very intriguing decisions as they finalized their roster for their home opener with the defending Cup champs, the Vegas Golden Knights. But one in particular raised a lot of eyebrows as defenseman Tristan Luneau was added to the initial roster. This was shocking, to say the least as not many members of the organization expected the 19-year-old to start the season with the team. Anaheim’s timeline to compete is skyrocketing upwards and the Ducks have made it clear that they are going to play their young prospects to start the 2023-24 season.

Tristan Luneau, Gatineau Olympiques (Dominic Charette/Gatineau Olympiques)

Luneau still has another year of Canadian Hockey League (CHL) eligibility remaining, meaning he either needed to make the jump right to the NHL or head back to junior hockey, as he will be ineligible for the American Hockey League (AHL). Management knows he has nothing left to prove in junior hockey as Anaheim has continued to show little concern for letting prospects develop in the NHL at a young age. The Ducks roster one of the youngest lineups in the league with an average age of 26.3 years old. Even so, how did Luneau make the team after just finishing his third season in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) – a season in which he was 18 at the start of it? It’s a simple question with a simple answer. He’s one of the most underrated defensive prospects in all of hockey.

After being drafted by Anaheim with their second-round pick in 2022, Luneau returned to to the QMJHL with the Gatineau Olympiques and continued to flourish. He dominated on the ice with 20 goals and 63 assists; finishing with a double-digit lead in points for a defenseman while also registering an eye-popping plus-49 in the plus/minus column. To top it off, he brought home the Emile Bouchard Trophy, which conveniently goes to the top defenseman in the Q.

The Defenseman of the Year finished the campaign with 83 points (20G, 63A) and an outstanding +49 differential! #QDraft | @OlympiquesGAT — QMJHL (@QMJHL) April 27, 2023

It was hard to take your eyes off the Quebec City native at development camp this past summer. His play stood out among a prospect pool that many scouts consider to be one of the best in hockey. The 6-foot-2 right-handed defenseman boasts a wicked shot to go along with his high-end skating; two very important traits to have when you’re that young. He’s very good when it comes to using his large frame to ward off opponents and he will not shy away from the physical aspect of the game. Luneau’s offensive prowess will allow him to quarterback a power play in the not-so-distant future. Sounds almost too good to be true. So why haven’t we heard more about one of the organization’s best young assets? Well, that’s also an easy answer. Anaheim is loaded at the position.

The Ducks’ prospect pool is headlined by Olen Zellweger (34th overall in 2021) and Pavel Mintyukov (ninth overall in 2022). The 20-year-old Zellweger, to everyone’s surprise, will start the season with the San Diego Gulls, but Mintyukov – who is also just 19 years old – will be in Anaheim to kick things off. Jackson Lacombe (39th overall in 2019), a 22-year-old with some NHL games under his belt, will also join them on the backend. When you factor in the return of 21-year-old Jamie Drysdale (sixth overall in 2020) you’re looking at one of the youngest defensive cores in the league.

It’s extremely rare to roster four 22-and-under prospects, let alone defensemen, in the NHL these days. It’s, arguably, the toughest position for young players to learn as they adjust to the league, as the speed of the game intensifies at the pro level. To put all that in perspective; what does that tell you about the team’s scouting department? That someone needs a raise.

An Uncertain Journey

But where does Luneau fit in with all this talent? It’s still a mystery to me where he ends up this season. He would benefit from being paired with a veteran partner as he would most likely land on the third pairing, and outside Radko Gudas and Cam Fowler, there are not exactly many of those with this “young team.”

Will general manager (GM) Pat Verbeek and first-year head coach Greg Cronin let Luneau play past the nine-game marker for rookies; burning a year off his entry-level deal? Or will they let him get a small taste of the pro-life to motivate him before returning him to the Q? That still remains to be seen as I’m not sure that’s their best move when you consider all the big deals Verbeek will have to hand out in the upcoming years. But Luneau has proved he can play with the big boys. You can’t teach size and strength, and when you pair that with high-end skill you have the makings of a high-level prospect. It’s gonna be an interesting start to the season in Orange County. That’s the way the Ducks want it.