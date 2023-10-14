Matthews Joins Elite Club of 300 Goals in 500 (or Fewer) Games

On Wednesday, Oct. 11, in a thrilling 6-5 shootout win, the Toronto Maple Leafs came back to beat the Montreal Canadiens. Trailing 5-3 with under five minutes remaining in the third period, the Maple Leafs pulled their goalie and kept hammering at Canadiens’ goalie Jake Allen until they scored one goal.

Continuing their onslaught, with time ticking away, the Maple Leafs scored another goal to tie the game. With Mitch Marner potting the only goal in the shootout, they came back to win the game.

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

What I didn’t mention here is that three of the Maple Leafs goals were scored by Auston Matthews. His hat trick goals were numbers 300, 301, and 302. With those goals, scored in his 482nd game, Matthews entered an elite club of NHL players. This club is made up of players who have scored 300 goals in fewer than 500 games.

Matthews is now the 14th player in NHL history to have accomplished this feat. In this post, I’ll share more about the players who make up this list.

The List of 300-Goal Players in Fewer Than 500 Games

Here’s the list of NHL players who make up this exclusive list. I included the number of games it took each player to achieve this mark.

Wayne Gretzky: Gretzky reached the 300-goal mark in just 350 games. Pavel Bure: Bure reached 300 goals in 372 games. Mario Lemieux: Lemieux reached 300 goals in 378 games. Maurice Richard: The Rocket scored his 300th goal in 381 games. Jari Kurri: Kurri reached 300 goals in 400 games. Brett Hull: Hull achieved 300 goals in 411 games. Marcel Dionne: Dionne achieved 300 goals in 417 games. Mike Bossy: Bossy scored 300 goals in 433 games. Tim Kerr: Kerr reached 300 goals in 433 games (tied with Bossy). Alex Ovechkin: Ovechkin scored his 300th goal in 441 games. Paul Kariya: Kariya achieved 300 goals in 444 games. Eric Lindros: Lindros scored his 300th goal in 454 games. Teemu Selanne: Selanne reached 300 goals in 460 games. Auston Matthews scored 300 goals in 482 games.

More About the Players on This List

Looking at this list, who are the players who make it up?

1. Wayne Gretzky

Wayne Gretzky, known as “The Great One,” reached the 300-goal milestone in just 350 games. Surprisingly, it wasn’t that much more quickly than number two – Pavel Bure. Gretzky’s incredible scoring ability, vision, and playmaking skills set him apart as perhaps the greatest player in NHL history. While he started more as a playmaking assist producer, Gretzky’s game began to morph into a goal-scoring machine as well. His impact on the game of hockey extended far beyond his goal-scoring and point production. He has become a truly iconic figure for all hockey fans.

Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Bruce Bennett Studios via Getty Images/Getty Images)

2. Pavel Bure

Pavel Bure, often called the “Russian Rocket,” was electrifying. His speed and goal-scoring ability extended throughout his 13-year career. He achieved 300 goals in 372 games, making him one of the most exciting players to watch – ever. Bure’s dynamic style of play left a lasting impression on fans and opponents alike. There were few like him in the game – past or present.

3. Mario Lemieux

Mario Lemieux was unique as a hockey player. He was a huge on-ice presence at 6-foot-4. But he was also one of the most skilled and intelligent players in NHL history. Using his combination of size and skill, he reached the 300-goal mark in 378 games. Lemieux is a true legend, with an innate ability to dominate on the ice. His successful return from retirement after three years away (after suffering successful cancer treatment) only adds to his remarkable story.

Latest News & Highlights

4. Maurice Richard

Maurice “The Rocket” Richard was one of the NHL’s early superstars. A prolific scorer, he put up his 300th goal in 381 games. He was a trailblazer and was well-known for his scoring ability and the leadership he brought to the Canadiens during their heyday. Richard’s impact on the sport and the Montreal franchise is immeasurable.

5. Jari Kurri

Jari Kurri was a key member of the Edmonton Oilers dynasty in the 1980s. Riding shotgun with the great Gretzky, the twosome was as gifted as current Oilers duo Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. Kurri reached 300 goals in exactly 400 games. His dynamic partnership with Gretzky pushed them both to greatness. Kurri’s championship pedigree and scoring ability left a legacy.

6. Brett Hull

Brett Hull was a prolific goal-scorer. He torched the net for 300 goals in 411 games. Using his lethal shot, he was able to find scoring chances that others could not. That made him a constant threat on the ice. In his time, he was amazing – scoring 86 goals in 1990-91 with the St. Louis Blues.

7. Marcel Dionne

Marcel Dionne achieved 300 goals in 417 games. A small but strong (5-foot-8 and 185-pound) center, he had a successful career with the Detroit Red Wings and Los Angeles Kings. Dionne’s scoring ability and consistency earned him a deserved place among the game’s greats. He was one of the most highly skilled players of his time.

8. Mike Bossy

Mike Bossy reached the 300-goal milestone in 433 games. He was a key member of the New York Islanders dynasty of the early 1980s; Bossy was known for his scoring prowess. He also could score in clutch moments, which made him a key part of the Islanders’ championship runs.

9. Tim Kerr

Tim Kerr is tied with Bossy, with both players scoring 300 goals in 433 games. He was a dominant force in front of the net, using his size and skill to put the puck past the goalie consistently. He left a lasting impact while he was playing for the Philadelphia Flyers during his career.

10. Alex Ovechkin

Alex Ovechkin is one of the most prolific goal-scorers of his generation. He reached the 300-goal mark in 441 games. His size and skill make him overpowering. Like Mario, he is a large player (at 6-foot-3 and 238 pounds). He plays a physical style that has made him a standout player for the Washington Capitals. Now at 38 years of age, he’s gaining on Gretzky in his pursuit of the all-time goal-scoring record. With 822 goals compared with Gretzky’s 984 NHL goals [he had 46 goals when he played in the World Hockey Association (WHA)], he needs only 63 goals to pass Gretzky for the most goals scored in NHL history.

11. Paul Kariya

Paul Kariya achieved 300 goals in 444 games. He was known for his incredible speed and playmaking skills. An extremely likable player, he became a fan favorite throughout his career. He played with four NHL teams, but his contributions to the Anaheim Ducks solidified his status as a top talent.

12. Eric Lindros

Eric Lindros’ career was cut short by concussions. Still, he scored 300 goals in 454 games. He was a dominant force, with a unique combination of great size and great skill. His impact on the Philadelphia Flyers was immense, despite injury challenges. Few fans remember that he played with the Maple Leafs for a single season (in 2005-06) trying to make a comeback after his concussions.

Eric Lindros, Philadelphia Flyers (Credit: Steve Babineau/Allsport)

13. Teemu Selanne

Teemu Selanne was nicknamed the “Finnish Flash.” And, flashy he was. He reached 300 goals in 460 games. He was known for his scoring ability and his enthusiasm for the game. Like Kariya, Selanne became an iconic figure in Anaheim. His dedication to hockey and the joy he brought to the ice left an indelible mark.

14. Auston Matthews

Matthews is one of the NHL’s rising stars. As noted in the introduction, he achieved 300 goals in 482 games. His goal-scoring ability and versatility have made him a cornerstone player for the Maple Leafs. His future in the league holds the promise of even more remarkable achievements. Who knows what this player will have accomplished by the time his career is completed?

One Final & Interesting Fact

In this post, I mentioned both McDavid and Draisaitl when I was writing about Kurri. Neither of these great players reached the 300-Goal Club in 500 games. Nor did Jaromir Jagr score 300 goals in 500 games. Jagr had a prolific career.; and, by the time he was done, he had scored a total of 766 goals in an NHL career that spanned 1,733 regular-season games.

Jagr, McDavid, and Drasaitl are three of the all-time greats in the NHL. Jagr ranks third on the list of career goals in the league’s history. That none of the three made this list shows how tough and elite this feat is.

Congratulations to Matthews for making the cut.