Austin Matthews Is Scoring His Way to a Hart Trophy

The Toronto Maple Leafs have a superstar in their lineup. That’s Auston Matthews. If you’re an NHL hockey fan, unless you’re hiding under a log you have to know that Matthews is having a spectacular 2023-24 season. He now has scored 52 goals and has put up six hat tricks on the season. His outstanding play has solidified his status as one of the NHL’s best players.

The Thing Is, Matthews Can Score

As a player, the most obvious thing about Matthews is that he can score. As six hat tricks this season announce, he can also score in bunches. He’s remarkably consistent in finding the back of the net. Taking a look at the high-scoring games of his season, it’s easy to track his offensive power. It’s been evident from the get-go.

Matthews’ 2023-24 NHL season started quickly and didn’t slow down. He put up hat tricks in his first two games – against the Montreal Canadiens on Oct. 11 and then against the Minnesota Wild on Oct. 14. And, as his season progressed, with each game he further showed his scoring leadership on the ice. It’s getting almost to the point where it’s surprising if he doesn’t score.

Matthews Has Had Multiple-Goal Games 15 Times This Season

The games in which Matthews has had multiple-goal games are:

Oct. 11, 2023, vs. Montreal Canadiens: 3 goals Oct. 14, 2023, vs. Minnesota Wild: 3 goals Nov. 4, 2023, vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: 3 goals Nov. 6, 2023, vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: 2 goals Dec. 2, 2023, vs. Boston Bruins: 2 goals Dec. 9, 2023, vs. Nashville Predators: 2 goals Dec. 12, 2023, @ New York Rangers: 2 goals Dec. 14, 2023, vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: 2 goals Dec. 19, 2023, vs. New York Rangers: 2 goals Dec. 23, 2023, @ Columbus Blue Jackets: 2 goals Jan. 11, 2024, @ New York Islanders: 2 goals Jan. 18, 2024, @ Calgary Flames: 3 goals Feb. 15, 2024, vs. Philadelphia Flyers: 3 goals Feb. 17, 2024, vs. Anaheim Ducks: 3 goals Feb. 21, 2024, @ Arizona Coyotes: 2 goals

Just looking at this list, Matthews has scored two goals or more in 15 of the 56 games that he’s played. That means that scoring two goals or more occurs more often than one time in every four games. From his early-season heroics to his milestone-setting 40th goal in a win over the Winnipeg Jets, Matthews has shown his offensive dominance at every turn.

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

His back-to-back hat tricks on Feb. 16 and 18 furthered his status as a scoring machine, with those goals helping to pull the Maple Leafs to wins. Crossing the 50-goal threshold in a commanding win in his hometown over the Arizona Coyotes in front of his family and friends, Matthews continued to write his name into the record books. With his league-leading 52 goals and strong games like his recent showing against the Vegas Golden Knights, where he scored a goal and even added three blocked shots in a convincing win, the narrative is becoming stronger.

Matthews has emerged as a frontrunner for the NHL’s Hart Memorial Trophy. His scoring underscores (pun intended) his undeniable impact on the ice as one of the league’s elite goal scorers.

Will Matthews’ Scoring Translate Into the Hart Trophy?

From his early-season heroics to his record-breaking goal-scoring feats, Matthews’ 2023-24 NHL season has been extraordinary. However, will his scoring translate into a Hart Trophy? There’s a chance that it will do exactly that.

In a recent discussion (see below) with Kyper and Bourne, hockey analyst Mike Kelly made a compelling case that Matthews should be considered a frontrunner for the NHL’s Hart Memorial Trophy. Just a few weeks ago, he might have been seen as an afterthought in the MVP race, but his torrid goal-scoring pace has propelled him firmly into contention.

Kelly highlights the historical trends in Hart Trophy voting, noting three primary pathways to victory: leading the league in points, scoring a significant number of goals, or single-handedly elevating one’s team into playoff contention. Matthews, currently on pace to shatter goal-scoring records with a projected 75 goals this season, squarely fits into the second category. That ability sets him far apart from his peers.

Furthermore, Kelly pointed out that Matthews’ defensive contributions should not be overlooked. While he is primarily known for his offence, he has shown marked improvement in his defensive play this season. Kelly emphasizes Matthews’ effectiveness in disrupting opponents’ plays with stick checks and his willingness to block shots. In short, Matthews is more than a scorer; he’s demonstrated a commitment to playing a complete game.

Ultimately, Matthews’ exceptional performance at both ends of the ice has solidified his status as a legitimate MVP candidate. His offensive dominance, coupled with his defensive reliability, makes him a formidable asset for the Maple Leafs as they push for success in the NHL.

As Matthews continues to dazzle with his goal-scoring exploits and defensive ability, Kelly believes the conversation surrounding the NHL MVP race has shifted, with the Maple Leafs star now firmly entrenched among the frontrunners for the prestigious award.

Why Auston Matthews Has a Good Chance of Winning the Hart Trophy

In summarizing Kelly’s points, he believes Matthews has emerged as a front-runner for the Hart Trophy, which is awarded to the NHL’s most valuable player because he carries his team. His remarkable offensive production has driven the Maple Leafs’ success this season. With a consistent scoring touch and a knack for delivering in crucial moments, he has pulled his team to wins time and time again.

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Moreover, Matthews’ impact extends beyond statistics. He’s a leader both on and off the ice; and, he sets the tone for his team with his work ethic, determination, and competitive spirit. Whether it’s rallying teammates during a comeback or leading by example with his relentless pursuit of victories, he embodies the qualities of a true MVP.

Furthermore, Matthews’ ability to elevate his game in high-pressure situations makes him valuable to the Maple Leafs. Whether it’s scoring clutch goals, winning crucial faceoffs, or playing strong defence, he consistently rises to take charge when his team needs him most.

Overall, Matthews’ exceptional performance throughout the 2023-24 season, coupled with his leadership and mentorship to young players like Bobby McMann and Matthew Knies and his impact on his team’s success, makes him a deserving candidate for the Hart Trophy. If he continues on his current trajectory, he has an excellent chance of taking home the NHL’s most prestigious individual award.