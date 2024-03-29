Avalanche’s Winning Streak Showed Readiness for Playoffs

With just ten games left in the 2023-24 NHL regular season, the Colorado Avalanche are coming off one of their best stretches of the season. With the loss against the Montreal Canadians on March 26, 2024, the Canadians snapped the Avalanche’s nine-game winning streak that started on March 4 against the Chicago Blackhawks. That nine-game winning streak was tied for fourth in Avalanche history for longest winning streaks.

While every game wasn’t played perfectly, errors did occur (looking at you, Pittsburgh Penguins game). The Avalanche are built to be Stanley Cup contenders and have played like it recently, but it won’t be easy, and they need to continue to improve in certain areas of their game. There was quite a bit to take away from the winning streak regarding player performances and how the team played together systematically. Let’s look at what stood out from the nine-game winning streak, as these factors could prove vital come the playoffs.

Avalanche Offense Performing at Peak Efficiency

March was rough for goaltenders who had to face the Avalanche amid their winning streak. Between March 4 and March 24, the Avalanche led the league in most goals, averaging 4.57 goals per game, and had the sixth-best power play at 31.0 percent while averaging the most shots with an average of 40.1 shots per game. Whether it was taking the lead early or making a comeback while down, they were able to facilitate all forms of offensive production throughout their lines. From star player Nathan MacKinnon doing his usual business of tearing up every game he is a part of and continuing his historic home point streak as he chases Wayne Gretzky’s record for longest home point streak, some other players shined during the streak.

Colorado Avalanche Bench Celebration (Photo by Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

While MacKinnon, Cale Makar, and Mikko Rantanen did their usual game-breaking stuff, Jonathan Drouin was a major factor in their winning streak. In nine games played, he had four goals and eight assists for 12 points and was a significant factor in their comeback win against the Penguins on March 24 with a three-point night and the game-winning overtime goal. With players like Drouin and new additions of Casey Mittelstadt and Sean Walker heating up, their depth is looking solidified to make a run, with more to add with prospect Nikolai Kovalenko if healthy enough come playoffs.

Avalanche Defense Showing Flashes of Brilliance

While scoring is essential, keeping them out of your net is equally necessary, and the Avalanche have been able, with the help of their defensive scheme and solid goaltending, to make sure they are in the game every period, thanks to their defense. While they scored 42 goals during the streak, they only allowed 18 goals for 2.00 goals per game, the fourth lowest in the NHL. A big key to that was the penalty kill, as they had a 95.5 percent success rate, which meant out of the 22 opportunities the opponent had, they only allowed one against the Detroit Red Wings on March 6 in their 7-2 blowout win.

The Avalanche were in a predicament in goaltending come the trade deadline. Backups like Marc-Andre Fleury were taken off the market, and they have Alexandar Georgiev, who has been mediocre this season. They didn’t need to try and convince the Calgary Flames for Jacob Markstrom, but this winning streak has shown the bright side of their goalie tandem.

Since being called up, backup Justus Annunen has continued to grow this season. In the three games he started, he finished with a .948 save percentage (SV%) and a 1.67 goals against average (GAA), including his first career shutout, in which he made 37 saves against the Chicago Blackhawks on March 4. Georgiev has continued his impressive play in 2024, starting and winning the remaining six games, finishing with a .924 SV% and a 2.12 GAA. Currently leading the league in wins, Georgiev has been rock solid lately and has continued to work his way to earning some Vezina trophy votes.

Tough Stretch to Finish Out the Season

If there was anything to take away from this winning streak, it was the momentum it brought the Avalanche as they continued their climb to finish first in the Central Division. The next ten opponents the Avalanche face will be in a playoff spot rather than fighting to keep their Wild Card spot or climb higher in the standings, except for the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Minnesota Wild. Especially with some significant division implication matchups, including the Nashville Predators, Dallas Stars (who are ahead of them by two points), the Winnipeg Jets (who are three points behind them), the Edmonton Oilers twice, and the Wild twice.

Casey Mittelstadt, Colorado Avalanche (Photo by Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images)

It likely excludes the Wild, as they are 13 points out from a Wild Card spot; many of these upcoming opponents can be their first-round opponents in game one of the playoffs. If tomorrow were Game 1 of the first round of the NHL playoffs, the Avalanche would face the Jets at home, then face the Stars/Predators matchup winner. If they can use what worked for them during the streak, fix what didn’t, lock in that first place in the division, and secure home ice advantage, it would mean a lot as the Avalanche have the best home record of 28-7-0.

High Hopes for the Playoffs

After coming off a somewhat disappointing playoff last season against the Seattle Kraken, the Avalanche have had a pep in their step this season and know a first-round exit is unacceptable with how their team is built to compete. Players have been competing at a high level this season, and management knows this team can go all the way and loaded up for the playoffs accordingly.