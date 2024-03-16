Avalanche Prospect Kovalenko Could Join Team for Playoff Run

With the trade deadline in the rearview mirror, any changes the Colorado Avalanche wants to make to their roster must be made within the organization. From players returning from IR/LTIR or signed players currently with other teams like the AHL Colorado Eagles or other leagues. More specifically, this player is currently in the KHL and could debut with the Colorado Avalanche once they return to Denver from their four-game road trip.

Substack The Hockey Writers Colorado Avalanche Banner

Nikolai Kovalenko and his team, the Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod in the KHL, were just eliminated in the first round of the 2024 playoffs by SKA in a five-game series, losing 4-1. He is currently signed to his ELC, and with his progress in the KHL, his addition to the team could be a real page-turner for the upcoming playoff run, especially with the number of teams in the West that bought during the trade deadline.

Learning More About Kovalenko

Coming off a 10-goal, 21 assists for 31 points in 33 games season with the Loko-Yunior Yaroslavl in the NMHL (National Junior Hockey League), the Avalanche drafted the left-shot winger with the 171st overall pick in the sixth round of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. That year was special for Kovalenko, as he was selected for multiple accomplishments like the KHL All-Star Game, MHL All-Star Game, and MHL Forward of the Month in December. He also helped win the MHL Championship for his team while having the most assists in the playoffs. After that season, he would deal with some inconsistent play and bounce around different teams until landing with Torpedo and finding his groove on the right team.

Nikolai Kovalenko, Colorado Avalanche (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

His first season with Torpedo in 2022-23 was a significant breakout year that we haven’t seen from Kovalenko since his draft year in the MHL with Yaroslavl. Entering as an assistant captain with the team, in 56 games, he scored 21 goals and 33 assists for 54 points, including three goals and four assists in ten playoff games. That offseason, he would work with then-general manager Joe Sakic and the Avalanche to sign a two-year ELC, which runs through this season and next.

After dealing with injuries and playing time woes this season, Kovalenko would start the season cold but finished strong with 11 goals and 24 assists for 35 points while adding four assists in five playoff games. Most importantly, how he was deployed during the end of the regular season and playoff games could be a significant factor in his move to North America.

Deployment in Unfamiliar Position

Throughout Kovalenko’s career, he has always played as a winger, specifically on the right side. But he has sometimes been shuffled to the left wing if needed or is trying different lines out. What head coach Igor Larionov did at the end of the regular season caught the eye of many of his and Avalanche fans. He deployed him as a center, not at wing, which took some getting used to, but he started to look comfortable with his style of play and size. He finished the season with a 50.7% faceoff percentage while taking 104 faceoffs. This is an exciting position as the Avalanche went into the trade deadline and made numerous acquisitions to not only the bottom six depth but center depth, with Casey Mittelstadt coming in as a 2C and Yakov Trenin able to play center.

Related: Grading the Colorado Avalanche’s Trade Deadline

Kovalenko’s transition to the Avalanche could cause a massive shake-up from the second to the fourth line. Nothing is guaranteed in the NHL, as he would have to work and earn his time in the group, but if he can capitalize and succeed with whomever he is paired with, what could that mean for the rest of the roster? There are scenarios where if his play at the center isn’t strong enough, he could capitalize on being a winger with Mittlestadt on the second line, or if his play at the center is strong, he could lead the third line with guys like Ross Colton and Miles Wood. The opportunity he could get could help change the Avalanche for the better with players like Valeri Nichushkin back and, hopefully, looking forward to getting captain Gabriel Landeskog back as well.

Potential Small Wrench in the Kovalenko Plan

While it’s exciting that his time could come to help the Avalanche, Kovalneko ran into a small problem in Game 5. Late in the game, he collided with another player and seemed to hurt his knee. Neither team has yet to put out info, so it could be a minor tweak that needs some time to heal, but hopefully, from his coach’s perspective, it doesn’t seem too serious that could affect his potential time with the Avalanche.

Chris MacFarland, Colorado Avalanche (Photo by Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images)

He is a player who has battled and persevered through many obstacles throughout his professional career, and GM Chris MacFarland recognizes that and what his play could bring to the team.

“Kovalenko is a guy that we could see here, hopefully, in the next little bit as well,” MacFarland said. “We’ll have to see where he can fit, but we think he can contribute. (He had a) really good year. He was a 6th round pick 4-5 years ago. His dad played with Joe, Andrei Kovalenko. He’s actually born in the states, but he’s been playing in the KHL. He’s not a kid, he’s 22-23 years old (24). We think he’s going to fit somewhere in that bottom six and hopefully grow from there.” GM Chris MacFarland during the Altitude broadcast on Friday March 8

Nothing has been confirmed or announced that Kovalenko is joining the team except speculation, quotes from within the team, and following his social media. If he can make it to the team and find his grounding, this Avalanche could be one of the deepest teams entering the NHL playoffs. Even looking past this season, his growth from the KHL could make an even more significant impact into next season when he can practice more and get more games under his belt with the team.