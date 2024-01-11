Avalanche’s Lankeskog Back Skating for First Time Since Surgery

Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog skated today for the first time since undergoing a cartilage transplant in his right knee last May. During the 2022-23 season, Landeskog underwent a second surgery with an expected recovery time of three months. The procedure was intended to allow him to return to the lineup by the All-Star Break. Unfortunately, he missed the entire season, and a more invasive surgery was deemed necessary to address the issue and improve his quality of life in the long term.

This is exciting news for the captain of Colorado’s hockey team. He has been away from the game since June 26, 2022, which is when his team won Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning to secure their third franchise championship. He recently underwent cartilage transplant surgery on his right knee, which is the third surgical procedure he has had on that knee since March 2022.

Gabriel Landeskog of the Colorado Avalanche lifts the Stanley Cup (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Although there is some positive news regarding the possible return of the 31-year-old, the Avalanche will proceed with caution regarding his recovery timeline. The cartilage transplant surgery he underwent is a delicate procedure, and even a minor setback could reset his progress and require the process to start over again. In an interview with ESPN’s Emily Kaplan in October of last year, Avalanche general manager Chris MacFarland emphasized the importance of taking a cautious approach.

Positive development on Gabriel Landeskog.



The Avalanche will take their time with the captain to ensure he is fully ready — as in cleared by team doctors — before proceeding with physical training and practice. This is the second season in a row Landeskog has had major issues with that knee, and he wants to make sure that he is ready to go for the playoffs.



What This Means For The Avs Going Forward

It’s too early to rule out Landeskog from playoff action with three months still to go. The Avalanche are definitely expected to be in the mix as they are currently second in the Central Division at 57 points, just one point behind the Winnipeg Jets for first. Even if he is cleared to return, it’s unlikely the Avalanche will risk putting him in the most physical environment of the season after being away for nearly two calendar.

The Avalanche are determined to win the Stanley Cup this season, but thinking about the future is also essential. MacFarland would like to ensure that they remain competitive beyond 2024. To achieve this, Landeskog should get as much rest as possible, with the hope that by the 2024-25 season, he will have played 70-plus games for the first time in six years.

As of now, Gabriel Landeskog has played 738 games for the Avalanche, which is sixth-most in team history. He has scored 248 goals and added 323 assists for 571 points, which puts him at seventh, ninth, and eighth positions, respectively. In his last season before the injury he operated at career-high of 1.16 points-per-game pace.