Canucks’ Unrestricted Free Agents Re-Sign or Pass

The Vancouver Canucks continue to impress in the 2023-24 season as they sit amongst the top teams with a 42-17-7 record. They’re first in the Pacific Division and the Western Conference, while they’re second in the NHL.

The organization will have multiple unrestricted free agents who have played a key role in the club’s success this season. The Canucks have nine UFAs and $25.528 million in cap space. However, with restricted free agent Filip Hronek likely getting north of $7 million, the Canucks will have less than $18 million in cap space. Therefore, the organization will have to re-sign some and pass on others.

Elias Lindholm

The Canucks gave up a haul in order to acquire Elias Lindholm before the 2024 All-Star break. The club traded their first-round pick, a top pick in Hunter Brzustewicz and Andrei Kuzmenko, among other pieces. Since joining the club, Lindholm has struggled to produce and play his game, scoring four goals and posting seven points through 17 games. However, he has provided the Canucks with the option to have four solid centres up the middle. Additionally, he is slowly becoming comfortable with the Canucks’ system and has improved his play recently.

Elias Lindholm, Vancouver Canucks (Photo by Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images)

However, the chances of the Canucks re-signing the forward are highly unlikely for a few reasons. To start, the organization reportedly held trade talks involving the forward, which shows the front office hasn’t been impressed with his play since joining the club. Additionally, Lindholm likely wants a pay raise from his current $4.850 million cap hit, along with a long-term deal. Therefore, Lindholm will likely price himself out of Vancouver this offseason and the organization will have to pass on re-signing him.

Re-sign or Pass: Pass

Dakota Joshua

The Canucks signed a two-year deal with a $1.650 million deal in July 2022. At the time of his signing, general manager Patrik Allvin said the club was excited to sign the forward thanks to his big body, heavy game, great skating and ability to play hard. The original reason to sigh Joshua was to make the Canucks a tougher team to play against. Not only has the 27-year-old brought toughness to the club, he has provided the club with scoring depth. Through 53 games, he has 13 goals and posted 26 goals, while playing on the Canucks’ impressive third line with Teddy Blueger and Conor Garland.

Joshua is likely to receive a pay raise from his $825,000 cap hit this offseason. However, his cap hit shouldn’t be too high, and the term of his deal shouldn’t be long either, as he has taken this step in his offensive game this season. Therefore, the Canucks should sign him as long as it is a cheaper deal for about $2 million and for two to three years.

Re-sign or Pass: Re-sign

Teddy Blueger

Teddy Blueger signed with the Canucks on July 1, 2023, on a one-year, $1.9 million deal. For a majority of the season, he has centred the organization’s third line for most of the season before Joshua’s injury. The forward has been versatile for the club, playing on the third and fourth line, as well as on the penalty kill. Also, he has scored five goals and posted 24 points in 53 games.

Teddy Blueger, Vancouver Canucks (Photo by Derek Cain/Getty Images)

Similar to Joshua, Blueger likely will get a pay raise. However, it likely won’t be too much from his current cap hit of $1.9 million. The Canucks reportedly want to re-sign the forward for a cheap deal, and it seems like the two sides will get that done.

Re-sign or Pass: Re-sign

Sam Lafferty

The Canucks acquired Sam Lafferty before the start of the 2023-24 season from the Toronto Maple Leafs for a 2024 fifth-round pick. Adding the forward provided the Canucks with additional depth, grittiness and speed. He has played up and down the lineup, scoring 11 goals and 21 points in 64 games this season.

Despite playing well for the team this season, it’ll be tough to re-sign Lafferty with all of the other UFAs. Although he has been a positive addition, he will be a lower priority compared to the likes of Joshua and Blueger. Therefore, the Canucks will likely pass on re-signing him unless they fail to bring back either one of the other two forwards.

Re-sign or Pass: Pass

Tyler Myers or Nikita Zadorov

The Canucks have two key blueliners who are free agents, Tyler Myers and Nikita Zadorov. Myers signed a five-year, $30 million before the 2019-20 season. The defenceman’s cap hit of $6 million a year is a lot higher than the play he provided over the five years.

Meanwhile, the Canucks acquired Zadorov from the Flames for a 2026 third-round pick and a 2024 fifth-rounder. Since joining the club, he has shown flashes of playing well defensively and an impressive skating ability. Additionally, he brings a physical presence to the back end, throwing hits and sticking up for his teammates.

Nikita Zadorov, Vancouver Canucks (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images)

Between the two, Zadorov is the defenceman the Canucks should want to extend. He is the younger defenceman of the two, at 27 years old, compared to the 34-year-old Myers. Additionally, Zadorov brings more to the table compared to the 34-year-old defenceman. However, Myers is willing to stay in Vancouver, and the organization wants to keep him at a lower number, per Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman. The reason likely is that Myers will come at a cheaper cap hit, and he is a right-shot defenceman.

Meanwhile, Rick Dhaliwal reported there haven’t been any talks between Zadorov and the Canucks. The defenceman will likely ask for a raise on his current $3.75 million cap hit. If the Canucks can’t come to a reasonable deal with Zadorov, keeping Myers might be their best option. Additionally, they’ll have another left-shot defenceman they could re-sign.

Re-sign or Pass: Re-sign Myers if Zadorov’s price is too high.

Ian Cole

Ian Cole was one of the other players the Canucks signed during free agency last year. Throughout the season, Cole has played in the club’s bottom four defence pairings. He has also played on the club’s penalty kill.

The Canucks added Cole not only for blue-line depth but championship-winning experience. The organization has put together a winning season for the first time since 2019-20, and adding players like Cole has played a role in that success. As for re-signing the defenceman, he likely return to Vancouver as he would love to return, and the organization loves what he brings to the table. If the price for Zadorov is too high, Cole should re-sign.

Re-sign or Pass: Re-sign

Case DeSmith

Casey DeSmith moved twice this past offseason, joining the Montreal Canadiens from the Pittsburgh Penguins, then joining the Canucks from the Canadiens for Tanner Pearson and a 2025 third-round pick. He joined the club and has served as Thatcher Demko’s backup. The 32-year-old has started 18 games, posting an 8-4-6 record, 2.91 goals against average and .899 save percentage and one shutout.

Re-signing DeSmith might be the Canucks best option to back up Demko. With Artur Silovs likely needing more time before becoming a full-time NHLer, bringing the veteran goaltender back for one more season is the best play.

Re-Sign or Pass: Re-Sign

Mark Freidman

Mark Friedman joined the Canucks early in the regular season from the Penguins. He’s played 21 games for the club this season, recording one point. Friedman is a depth defenceman for the club, playing when the organization is dealing with injuries on the blue line. Re-signing the defenceman won’t be expensive and won’t hurt the club. Additionally, keeping blue line depth is important, and Freidman is good in that role.

Re-sign or Pass: Re-Sign

Canucks Will Sign Cheapest Options

With nine UFAs and limited cap space, the Canucks will have to pick and choose who they re-sign this offseason. Depth players such as Joshua and Blueger will likely return, while Lindholm and Lafferty will probably sign elsewhere. On the blue line, they’ll have to pick and choose between Myers and Zadorov, while Cole could come back on a cheaper deal. Additionally, DeSmith has played well as a backup, and it won’t be a surprise if the Canucks bring him back on a one-year deal. Lastly, Friedman is the final UFA and depth defenceman that won’t cost much to bring back. Nonetheless, the organization will likely attempt to re-sign each player on a team-friendly deal.