3 Barrie Colts Players Celebrating Black History Month

It’s February, which means it is time to celebrate Black History Month. The Barrie Colts have three players who are celebrating the special month, and I had a chance to talk with them about it and their favourite black hockey players growing up.

Related: Sudbury Wolves’ Alleged Bounty on Colts Player Being Investigated

Throughout this article, we will talk about the three players’ journeys to where they are now. As well as some player comparisons to other great black hockey players. Enjoy!

Shamar Moses

Shamar Moses is a 16-year-old rookie who was drafted by the Colts with the 19th pick in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) Priority Draft. He grew up in Scarborough, Ontario, where he played for the Don Mills Flyers in the Greater Toronto Hockey League (GTHL) in his draft year. During the 2022-23 season, he scored 27 points in 36 games. Moses is a big, strong kid who has a great shot and can throw his weight around. At 6-foot-1 and 209 pounds, and being 16, he has a lot more growing to do. Over time, he will grow into a more mature version of himself, and OHL players will shy away from him. It will also give him a chance to put more points on the board, especially when he masters crashing the crease.

Shamar Moses, Barrie Colts (Terry Wilson / OHL Images)

Moses’ play style is similar to Mike Grier’s: a hard-working, reliable, versatile forward who can play in any situation. As he matures as a player, I feel that he will slowly move up draft boards for his draft year in 2026. He has all the tools that make a solid bottom-six power forward who can score 30-40 points. I had a chance to talk to Moses about who his favourite black hockey player was growing up, to which he replied, “P.K. Subban.”

Thomas Stewart

Thomas Stewart may be the most mature 21-year-old I’ve ever talked to. He carries himself with such humility; it is awesome to see. He commands so much respect while also giving people the respect they deserve; it is no wonder why the Colts named him an alternate captain as soon as he was traded here. Interestingly enough, he was drafted by the Colts in the 2019 OHL Priority Draft and was traded to the Oshawa Generals where he played for almost three seasons. At the deadline, he was swapped for former Colts’ captain Connor Punnett. Stewart is an overager, which means this is his last year in the OHL.

Related: 3 2024 Draft Prospects Whose Dads Played in the NHL

Stewart’s style of play is similar to Johnny Oduya’s, a smooth-skating, intelligent defenceman. He also has the unique ability to pull the refs aside and ask them about a certain play without doing it disrespectfully. He is a stabilizing force on the blue line that the Colts needed to help save their season, and that is what they got. Unfortunately, it came at the cost of Punnett, but Stewart has fit in perfectly. When I asked Stewart about who his favourite black hockey player was growing up, he replied, “Jarome Iginla.” I followed up the question with a simple “why,” and he replied, “Because he looked like me.” It was such a simple reply, but with such power behind it.

Kashawn Aitcheson

I remember growing up watching Subban play and thinking about how much energy he played with and how it was awesome to watch. Well, fast forward about 12 years, and I get the great pleasure of watching someone just like that every Colts’ home game. Kashawn Aitcheson is Subban 2.0; he has the same charisma and passion for the game that Subban had. It is great for the game and the fans of the team, and it tends to keep them on the edge of their seats. The Colts selected Aitcheson with the 50th pick in the 2022 OHL Priority Draft, and now with Beau Akey out with a season-long shoulder injury and Punnett being moved, the top defenceman role has Aitcheson’s name written all over it.

Kashawn Aitcheson, Barrie Colts (Terry Wilson / OHL Images)

I asked Aitcheson the same question I asked Moses and Stewart about who his favourite black hockey player was growing up; he replied, “I don’t want to be generic, but I’d say P.K. Subban.” The comparison between their play styles is uncanny; they are both two-way defencemen who have great offensive and defensive instincts. Aitcheson is also known for throwing his weight around and dropping the gloves. He is the type of player that I would want on my team 10/10 times; he has a great personality, will go to war for his teammates, and works hard every shift. If he goes undrafted, he will make a great undrafted rookie signing by any NHL team.

Black History Month is not only important for black communities; it is important to society as a whole. It’s a reminder to take some time and remember the hardships that black people went through to be where they are today and remember the black athletes who are trailblazers in the sport that give these young athletes a path to success.

Happy Black History Month, everyone!