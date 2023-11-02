Blackhawks’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Bedard, Reichel, Vlasic & More

The Chicago Blackhawks have had an interesting start to the 2023-24 regular season. On one hand, Connor Bedard has been as advertised, and their resiliency has led to some impressive wins. On the other hand, a combination of inconsistencies, slow starts, and a dreadful power play has them sitting at 3-6-0 and eighth in the Central Division.

The Blackhawks’ October schedule did them no favors. Seven of their first nine games were on the road, five of which came against legitimate playoff contenders. They couldn’t take advantage of opponents closer to their talent level, falling 3-2 to the Montreal Canadiens on Oct. 14 before an embarrassing 8-1 loss to the Arizona Coyotes this past Monday, Oct. 30. With the first three weeks of the season complete, let’s discuss some early highlights and lowlights.

Plus One: Connor Bedard

Has he been Connor McDavid-like good? No, not even close. But it’s hard to complain about Bedard’s first taste of the NHL. The 18-year-old has recorded six points (four goals, two assists) through his first nine games and is tied for the team lead in points with Corey Perry (two goals, four assists). Bedard has also scored in three of his last four games and would be on a four-game goal streak had his first period goal not been overturned in Chicago’s 3-0 loss to the Boston Bruins on Oct. 24.

Connor Bedard, Chicago Blackhawks (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Bedard’s handled himself well on and off the ice. From Ryan Donato to Tyler Johnson, he’s adapted to a number of linemates, but I’ve enjoyed his chemistry with Nick Foligno over his last few games. My only concern is he sometimes gets too cute and fancy with the puck, but I’m not worried about that being a long-term issue. I predicted he’ll end his rookie season with 79 points on our Oct. 9 Blackhawks Roundtable show, which remains a possibility as he finds his groove. That would certainly make him a Calder Trophy favorite, but it’s worth noting this year’s rookie class is exceptionally good, as he’ll face competition from Logan Cooley, Adam Fantilli, Luke Hughes, and others.

Minus One: Lukas Reichel

The Blackhawks have a few players off to less-than-ideal starts, and perhaps none have been more worrisome than Lukas Reichel. The 2020 17th overall pick remains pointless with a minus-9, despite having his share of good looks. What makes this a little disappointing is Reichel looked impressive during his three NHL stints last season, recording 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) over 23 games. That would put him on pace for 53 points over a full 82-game season.

During Wednesday’s practice, the Blackhawks moved Reichel to left wing, placing him on the second line with Andreas Athanasiou (center) and Taylor Raddysh (right wing). This is a smart move, given much of Reichel’s success last season came with Athanasiou. It should also be great for his confidence as he continues making the full-time jump from the American Hockey League (AHL) to the NHL.

As I’ve said before, I understand the reasoning behind playing Reichel at center. His entry-level contract (ELC) expires next summer, so it makes sense to see what he can do there now versus later. Plus, even with his woes, he’s looked more comfortable in the faceoff dot over the last few games. That said, even just a few games on the wing should help. For a player of Reichel’s caliber, it feels like he’ll get going soon. There are 73 games left this season, and he has plenty of time to turn things around.

Plus Two: Nick Foligno

As one of the Blackhawks’ four alternate captains, I’ve enjoyed getting to know Foligno. There’s no doubt the 36-year-old has made a positive impact in Chicago’s locker room thanks to his candid demeanor. From being a mentor for Bedard to taking accountability after the team’s loss to Arizona, Foligno always hits the mark when he speaks. He’s a natural leader, and I could see him taking a front-office position or even being a TV analyst once he retires.

Foligno’s made a solid impression on the ice, too. I was a little hesitant when head coach Luke Richardson put him on the top line with Bedard, but it’s worked out so far. Through nine games, he’s recorded four points (one goal, three assists) while averaging 17:04 of ice time per game. After having more of a reduced role with the Bruins the last two seasons, I’m glad Foligno has embraced taking on a larger role in Chicago.

Minus Two: Alex Vlasic’s Injury

Along with Kevin Korchinski, Alex Vlasic was a standout on the Blackhawks’ defense over their first stretch of games. The 22-year-old defenseman, however, caught a tough break during Friday’s (Oct. 27) 4-3 overtime win against the Vegas Golden Knights, sustaining a concussion off a hit from forward Brett Howden. The Blackhawks then sent him back to Chicago to recover while calling up Isaak Phillips from the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs.

Alex Vlasic, Chicago Blackhawks (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Currently day-to-day, Vlasic was arguably Chicago’s top defensive defenseman prior to his injury. He led the team with a plus-4 while posting three assists. It feels too early to say whether he’ll be around for the long run, but he’s definitely a candidate thanks to his 6-foot-6 frame and physical edge. Though this is unfortunate timing, it gives the Blackhawks a chance to see what impact Phillips can make, who had a nice training camp and preseason.

Plus Three: Blackhawks’ Resiliency

Though they didn’t have much talent, the Blackhawks established a grind-it-out, hardworking identity last season. For the most part, that’s carried over into this season. Whether it’s winning puck battles, developing a net-front presence, or getting physical, the Blackhawks have done many small things to win. Their resiliency and ability to battle back has also helped them succeed, especially in their 4-2 season-opening win against the Pittsburgh Penguins (Oct. 10) and Friday’s defeat of the defending Cup champion Golden Knights, both of which were comeback wins.

Obviously, this isn’t always a recipe for success. There’ve been times where they’ve been outmatched, especially their 4-0 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Oct. 19. However, defeating teams such as the Penguins, Golden Knights, and Toronto Maple Leafs, all in their own barns, isn’t easy. Richardson deserves a ton of credit for instilling this attitude into his players, along with general manager (GM) Kyle Davidson for finding the right talent.

Minus Three: Blackhawks’ Inconsistencies

Yes, it’s early, the Blackhawks are still rebuilding, and let’s face it: most of this season’s group won’t be here when the contention window has opened. Having said that, the team has looked disengaged and downright sloppy at times. It’s one thing to struggle against clubs such as the Avalanche and Bruins, both of whom are among the NHL’s elite. It’s another to have arguably your two worst efforts this season against the Canadiens and Coyotes, who may be further along in their rebuilds but not too far from the Blackhawks talent-wise.

Luke Richardson, Chicago Blackhawks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Again, the Blackhawks aren’t expected to contend, and anything sniffing a wild-card berth would be a miracle. This is still concerning, and it shows they can’t take any team for granted. Even with Bedard, there remains a significant talent gap between them and most of the 31 other clubs.

The Blackhawks face an intriguing November, and it won’t get any easier than October. Seven of 12 games this month are at the United Center, but they don’t have a homestand of three or more games until after American Thanksgiving. Among the highlights are matchups against the defending Eastern Conference champion Florida Panthers (home Nov. 4, away Nov. 12), Jack Hughes and the New Jersey Devils (Nov. 5), and a rematch at home against the Maple Leafs on Black Friday (Nov. 24), whom the Blackhawks defeated 4-1 on Oct. 16. With a greater sample size, we should have a better understanding of this season’s club by the end of the month.