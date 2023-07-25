Blackhawks’ Hall Can Help Bedard as a Former Number One Pick

On July 17, Connor Bedard signed his entry-level contract and officially began his career as a Chicago Blackhawk. As we look towards Bedard’s rookie season, we anticipate that all eyes will be on the young forward but also realize that his success will not only be dependent on himself but the players that surround him in Chicago.

With all this pressure placed on an 18-year-old, general manager Kyle Davidson set out to find a veteran core to help him learn the ropes on and off the ice and potentially protect him on the ice. Many have pointed to players like Nick Foligno and Corey Perry as key components to Bedard’s success, and yes, they will surely mentor him. But Taylor Hall will be the reason for his success in his first NHL season.

Taylor Hall with the Boston Bruins (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The 2022-23 Blackhawks were built to be in the running for the first-overall pick and sell off as many veterans at the trade deadline. This year, however, they will try to insulate this young generational talent with players who know what it means to compete at the NHL level. Hall already has a special connection to Bedard — they are both first-overall picks under exceptional pressure.

The first-overall pick in the 2010 NHL Draft, Hall entered Edmonton as a savior to a franchise that had fallen on hard times after legendary Stanley Cup success in the 1980s. In his rookie season, he put up 42 points in 65 games on a team that, again, selected first overall, a situation the Blackhawks could be facing in 2024.

Latest News & Highlights

Hall scored 328 points in 381 games with the Oilers but never reached the heights of franchise star that they envisioned when he was drafted. During the 2016 offseason, he was traded to the New Jersey Devils in the infamous one-for-one trade for defenseman Adam Larsson. Hall’s fresh start in New Jersey netted him a Hart Trophy in 2018, a season where he carried the Devils to a playoff berth.

Taylor Hall of the New Jersey Devils poses for a portrait with the Hart Trophy at the 2018 NHL Awards at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on June 20, 2018, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Brian Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images)

Hall’s 2017-18 season would prove that he was the player everyone expected him to be when he was drafted. After his Hart Trophy win, he was hit by the injury bug and found himself on four teams over the next five seasons.

What Does Hall’s Journey Have to Do With Bedard’s Success?

Hall’s career will serve as a touchstone in his mentorship of Bedard as he has experienced what it is like to be the number one overall pick and the new face of a franchise. That’s ridiculous pressure to place on the shoulders of an 18-year-old. But with Hall’s presence on the ice and in the locker room, Blackhawks management is hopeful that this combination of players can help propel the team back into relevancy.

Taylor Hall is ready to contribute to the culture 👊 pic.twitter.com/8iPEORn8D1 — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) July 16, 2023

Aside from his off-ice contributions, Hall still plays at a high level, and although last season wasn’t emblematic of his productive career, he proved that when healthy, he can still produce.

During the Boston Bruins’ disappointing playoff performance in 2023, Hall was a key producer, third on the team in points, and tied for first in goals. He also was asked to play a reduced role on a deep Bruins team, something he will not have to worry about in his first season with Chicago. His combination of speed, finishing, and puck skills will be invaluable to Bedard’s development, giving him an immediate go-to option on his line.

In bringing in a player like Hall, Davidson has ensured that his new franchise player has the right mix of leadership, life experience, and skill needed to fully unlock his potential.