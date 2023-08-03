Blackhawks Roundtable: 2023 Summer Hot Topics

The Chicago Blackhawks have had a busy summer. They have had eventful summers the past few seasons as well, but 2023 is different because while they are still rebuilding, they are in the stage where they are starting to add pieces instead of doing a straight teardown. With additions like Connor Bedard and Taylor Hall, there is much to look forward to.

With that, our Blackhawks’ writing team consisting of myself, Gail Kauchak, Connor Smith, and Michael Wagner, came together to give our thoughts on Chicago’s most significant summer stories.

1. Connor Bedard’s Blackhawks Impact

We have to start with Bedard, as being the 2023 first-overall draft pick to the Blackhawks has been the biggest story in the league and Chicago this summer, and even more so now that he officially signed his three-year, entry-level contract on July 17. In your opinion, what makes the Bedard addition so special for the team?

Gail

No offense to Leo Carlsson and Adam Fantilli; I believe they will both have excellent NHL careers. But Bedard is simply something special. He’s been ahead of the curve his entire life, given exception to play three years up on his under-18 team and to play in the Western Hockey League (WHL) as a 15-year-old. He’s obviously ready for the NHL straight away, even though he only just recently turned 18. Bedard is known for his deceptive release and lethal shot, along with his creativity, speed, and high hockey IQ. He also plays the center position, which will be much needed in the absence of Jonathon Toews.



I fully expect Bedard to become the centerpiece of this rebuilding squad as they head toward improvement and growth on their path back to contention. It won’t happen overnight, but Bedard’s presence should certainly speed up the process.

Connor

Man, it still doesn’t feel real, does it? Bedard has been the talk of the hockey world for the last two years, and to see him as a Blackhawk will be nothing short of incredible. I’m not kidding; this makes all the sentimentality around Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews’ departures feel like a lifetime ago. In Bedard, the Blackhawks are likely getting a future star and a sure thing. You can’t say that about many other prospects. With all due respect to Lukas Reichel, Korchinski, Nazar, and Moore, all of whom could become All-Star-caliber players, Bedard is on a different level. He accelerates the Blackhawks’ rebuild, and while general manager (GM) Kyle Davidson will have to build an effective core around him, he’ll make the team more watchable in the short term.

Bedard has shown generational-talent potential so far and is a great person off the ice, too. It could be a few years before we know whether he’s genuinely Connor McDavid or Sidney Crosby-like good, but there’s every reason to be excited. I don’t think it’ll sink in for me until opening night on Oct. 10, when he’ll face Crosby, his childhood idol.

Michael

It is hard to put into words what Bedard’s addition to the Blackhawks means, he is that generational talent that you truly need when you are trying to ascend in the NHL, and they got him. It is a ton of pressure to put on an 18-year-old kid, but what I think is so special about him is just how mature and ready to seize the moment he is. With this swirl of hype and media attention, Bedard has handled it with the grace of a 10-year NHL veteran, something that 18-year-olds entering the league do not do. I am excited to see what he will be able to pick up with all these veteran leaders around him during the upcoming season.

Brooke

Besides what he can do on the ice, something that stands out to me about what makes his addition so great is how this will grow the Blackhawks’ roster. If the Blackhawks didn’t land a top draft talent, getting free agents to sign with them would be a tougher selling point, knowing Toews and Kane are not on the team, and their presence always attracted players to the city. Now, with Bedard, the impact has been immediate.

Milan Lucic had mentioned that he strongly considered the Blackhawks in free agency before deciding to return to the Boston Bruins because of Bedard. Ryan Donato said in a quote to the Blackhawks after he signed in free agency that Bedard being on the team was “very attractive.” The list goes on. You need notable free agents and draft picks to build championship teams, and Bedard’s presence helps immensely in that area.

2. Blackhawks Prospects To Watch

Blackhawks prospects have been a hot topic all summer as their pipeline is only getting stronger with the additions of Bedard and Oliver Moore, but also with players like Frank Nazar, Colton Dach, Kevin Korchinski, Drew Commesso, and others. Bedard aside, who do you think is the prospect to watch this season for the Blackhawks?

Gail

On offense, I think Lukas Reichel could come into his own in 2023-24. He was only given 23 games last season, but he should be an integral member of the lineup this season. He’ll be in the shadow of Bedard, so some of the pressure to perform will be off the 21-year-old, which is exactly why I believe he will thrive.

Lukas Reichel, Chicago Blackhawks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

I also could see Cole Guttman being a positive dark-horse contributor. On defense, Alex Vlasic, Isaak Phillips, and Wyatt Kaiser. All three were allowed to show their stuff with NHL call-ups last season. Heck, throw Filip Roos and even Korchinski into the mix, and you have yourself quite the competition. It will be interesting to see who rises to the top.

Connor

It’s got to be Korchinski for me, should he at least get his nine-game tryout. His growth over the last year has been outstanding. While I’m not ready to say whether he becomes Norris Trophy-caliber, he has the makings of a future top-pairing defenseman. He’s a great skater, so he should fit the core Davidson is working to build. I was a little skeptical when he took him at No. 7 overall in last year’s draft, but there’s no doubt the pick is looking better a year later.

Michael

Many eyes are going to be on Kevin Korchinski in camp to see if he can make the NHL team out of camp, but I think the most interesting player to watch this season will be Frank Nazar. Hurt most of last season, I want to see how Nazar bounces back from a turbulent 2022-2023 season where he recovered from a knee injury and didn’t get a chance to play with Michigan until late into the year. He is another key component to the Blackhawks’ future success, and I want to see him have an entire season of development in one of college hockey’s best programs and prove that he can be the main guy on a top team.

Brooke

I am going to pick Colton Dach. He has been one of the more fascinating prospects since he got drafted in the second round in 2021. Unfortunately, he was hit with the injury bug, suffering a concussion in Blackhawks’ rookie showcase last year to a shoulder injury at the World Junior Championships in January. However, he had nine points in 10 games with the Seattle Thunderbirds of the Western Hockey League (WHL) after being acquired from the Kelowna Rockets and also had 14 points in 19 games during Seattle’s playoff run. He is a massive contributor when healthy, and there is so much to like about his physical, two-way game. He is looking forward to next season with the Rockford IceHogs, and hopefully, he can make a good impression there.

3. Kyle Davidson’s Performance

A lot of moving parts were made to the team. GM Davidson acquired Taylor Hall, Nick Foligno, Ryan Donato, and Corey Perry, and parted with names like Caleb Jones, Ian Mitchell, and Stalock. You could say Davidson has had a strong summer just with the draft alone, but do you think there have been any mistakes on his part? Anything you would change about the additions or subtractions?

Gail

I would have loved for the Blackhawks to have re-signed Max Domi, and I believe that was a definite possibility. But Domi couldn’t pass up going to the Toronto Maple Leafs, a team he grew up loving and where his father played for 12 seasons.

I’m also a little surprised they parted ways with Caleb Jones. He played well down the stretch and also played on both sides, providing the Blackhawks with some flexibility. This goes to show the team is committed to the young defensive corps taking the next step this season. I would fully expect Vlasic, Phillips and Kaiser to be everyday defensemen this season. Finally, while I understand the reasoning and am excited for Arvid Soderblom to establish himself in net this season, I’m disappointed to see goaltender Alex Stalock go. He was a favorite among fans and players for his passion and energy.

Connor

Honestly, not really. As a former MVP and No. 1 overall pick, Hall is the perfect winger to play with Bedard, while Foligno and Perry are productive veterans who add an element of leadership. The only thing I’d like to see may be for Davidson to add another veteran defenseman on a short-term deal, possibly similar to the Jack Johnson and Jarred Tinordi additions last offseason.

Kyle Davidson Chicago Blackhawks (Photo by Chase Agnello-Dean/NHLI via Getty Images)

The Blackhawks have Seth Jones and Connor Murphy on their right side but don’t have much in terms of a veteran on their left side other than Tinordi. The lack of an addition there tells me the team may view Korchinski as NHL-ready, along with possibly Vlasic, Kaiser, and/or Phillips. As excited as I am to see those prospects, depth is important, and you never know when injuries may occur. However, the remaining crop of free agents isn’t exactly the strongest. I’d be OK if the team stayed put for now.

Michael

Personally, I think Davidson has done a tremendous job this offseason with the addition of Hall and the insulation of Bedard. One thing that I would have personally done was utilize a pick or two of his 2023 Draft capital to go after one of the young RFA’s that were traded this offseason. Players like Ross Colton, Yegor Sharangovich, or Alex Newhook are all interesting pieces that I would have liked to have seen Davidson go after, as they could be players that are part of the future. Much of the offseason was utilized bringing in veterans to help set a culture. Still, it would have been nice to see a player like Colton, who has been in a strong culture in Tampa Bay, brought in not only to help with the culture setting but also bring a young piece who will be part of the future Blackhawks.

Brooke

I’m with Gail on Domi, but also Stalock. By choosing between Petr Mrazek and Stalock, I think Stalock deserved another year based on performance alone. I understand they would not go into next season with Mrazek and Stalock, as Soderblom needs an extended look, but I believe they should have tried to move Mrazek and re-signed Stalock. The market for Mrazek might be non-existent with his struggles in net last season, so there was probably not much they could do there.

The other thing I would change is for them to have traded into the first round again to snag someone like Gabe Perreault, who got selected by the New York Rangers at 23. Although they couldn’t find a trade partner to move up from 19 to snag Oliver Moore earlier or acquire another pick, they did try. It just didn’t work out. Both moves were out of Davidson’s control in a lot of ways. Mostly greedy at this point, but overall, a wonderful offseason for him.

Bonus: Rocky Wirtz’ Passing

We can’t overlook the news of the recent passing of owner and chairman Rocky Wirtz on July 25. He took over the team in 2007 and had quite a tenure filled with highs and lows. How would you describe his tenure as chairman in one word?

Gail

Rollercoaster

Connor

Intense

Michael

Transformative

Brooke

Monumental

The offseason has been filled with many newsworthy stories. Blackhawks fans, be sure to share your thoughts with us on all these topics as we continue to look forward to training camp and the upcoming season.