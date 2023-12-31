Blue Jackets End of Year Mailbag: What Comes Next?

Welcome to the final Sunday Long Read of 2023. We thought this would be an appropriate time to say thank you for continuing to follow our coverage of the Blue Jackets then, now and in the future. As a token of our appreciation, we are dedicating this piece to you, the reader. Any question, any topic. Honest answers. This is the end of 2023 mailbag.

What a year it has been for the Blue Jackets and mostly not in a good way. The calendar year began with them playing out the string on the 2022-23 season. Then they had their surprise somewhat ruined at the NHL Draft Lottery with an early reveal. Ouch.

Then Nashville provided them with the opportunity to draft Adam Fantilli. It was the breath of fresh air moment the Blue Jackets desperately needed. And the way Gavin Brindley and others have looked, the 2023 draft may turn out to be one of their better ones in time.

But then the Mike Babcock saga just got started. They had to get this hire right. They didn’t. He didn’t even make it to camp. In comes another first-time NHL head coach in Pascal Vincent who was passed over twice before.

The Blue Jackets needed a good start to their season. They didn’t get it. They find themselves on New Year’s Eve 2023 in last place in their division by a wide margin and second-to-last in the East by points percentage. While it’s certainly a team finding themselves and growing, they are a significant distance away from being in the playoff conversation.

With that back drop set, we turn to the questions submitted on X by the fans. We asked for any question on any topic with nothing off limits. There will be no holding back on some of these answers. Without further ado, let’s begin.

2023 Blue Jackets Mailbag

Vincent’s tight box defensive strategy seems to lead to high shots against and difficult outs vs. the forecheck. Can this approach win or does it need an overhaul? -Mike Ferguson

Mike, the overall defense has been something I’ve tried paying close attention to this season given how some of their numbers look. They give up a lot of shots and are among the worst in the NHL at goals allowed per game. I asked coach Vincent about this recently and he gave an interesting answer. Basically, he said they’re building onto what they’re doing.

In other words, they going in layers on building their defensive structure. What we’re seeing now is eventually going to evolve into something more. The reason it’s like this now is because in coach’s words, they want to master one skill before going on to the next one. If that doesn’t scream team needing to learn and grow, I’m not sure what will.

While I don’t think it needs a complete overhaul, it does need to evolve into something more sustainable. Certainly not having some of their best players available such as Zach Werenski will put some of this on hold. Where Vincent should and will be ultimately judged is where this evolution is in the future.

Pascal Vincent has said the defense is a work in progress. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

It’s gonna look ugly at times. Just look at the third periods. However there are some times where if guys are in the right spot, they’ve had some success. But it’s clear they are learning this system and having growing pains doing it. It could work. It might not work. That will be the fascinating part to watch unfold.

If team MVP voting was today, which Columbus players would be in the running for this? – Ed Helinski

Ed, I will get crucified by a select few in the Blue Jackets’ fan base for saying this, but this has to be Boone Jenner. We are talking one of their leading goal scorers and someone who has an impact at both ends of the ice. He can play every important situation and at times, has played to a Selke Trophy level. Look at the penalty kill since his injury.

Johnny Gaudreau has come alive of late and is certainly in this conversation too. Low-key, Justin Danforth deserves some consideration as well given his role and what he has been able to do. Now if he’s able to keep the pace up, we could be talking about Adam Fantilli here at some point. For me though, Jenner would be my pick for MVP.

When will Adam Boqvist be back?! -Nicole Russell

Nicole, it shouldn’t be too long now assuming his recovery has gone according to plan. Boqvist was expected to miss four weeks with a shoulder strain. He was placed on injured reserve retro to Dec 5. Four weeks puts us into next week. He has been skating on his own but hasn’t joined the team for practice yet. There’s a chance we could see him at practice next week. If we don’t, that could imply some sort of setback. But he’s due back soon based on the original timeline so it is something we’re watching.

Adam Boqvist could be back in the lineup soon. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Why do refs call fewer penalties per game committed against us, objectively less than other teams? Or more of these laughably soft interference calls on us? What are they saying behind the scenes with each other? -Mark Poprocki

Let’s first see if what Mark is saying is true about fewer penalties. The Blue Jackets have been on the power play a total of 104 times which is 26th in the NHL. But then when you factor in games played, it is 31st in the NHL with only the Sharks being worse. Let’s see how it works with them taking penalties.

The Blue Jackets have taken 105 penalties that left them shorthanded which is tied for fifth fewest in the NHL. Then with games played, only the Blues take less per game than the Blue Jackets.

The bottom line is in their games, the Blue Jackets don’t get many power-play chances nor are they shorthanded very much. That points to style of play as a potential reason. They’re not in positions to draw as many calls nor have as many called against them.

As for what they’re saying behind the scenes, we aren’t privy to that kind of information. We have to depend on what we see on the ice. Does anyone has a “reputation” at this point? Do some officials perceive Fantilli a certain way? He was recently called for diving. He was also given a misconduct for essentially telling the refs it wasn’t a high stick. One thing I will say: Referees would make a killing if they ever wrote books about what they thought of certain things in the game. That would be fascinating reading material.

Would love to know your thoughts on Tex and Bemstrom. At what point will we have seen enough? -Fantilli Fanatic

Notice all the recent Fantilli X accounts of late? I feel like there’s literally a million of them. I get it, but geez. Anyways, I’m mixed on Texier and Bemstrom. I’m always left wanting more with Texier knowing he has the skill. When he has the puck on his stick, I feel like he can make something happen. It just hasn’t happened as consistently as you’d like to see.

As for Bemstrom, I actually think ever since he got on a line with Cole Sillinger and Kent Johnson, he’s played better. That defensive play he made where he stripped Morgan Rielly of the puck and fed Johnson for the goal is exactly what he needs to be doing on a regular basis.

The one thing I don’t think Bemstrom gets enough credit for is his play away from the puck. I think a lot of fans are fed up because he hasn’t delivered in a way that was promised when he first arrived. But he has noticeably improved in my sight.

As for what’s next, they have to each continue to show they belong in the lineup everyday. The Blue Jackets will soon get some players back. That will mean guys have to sit. Texier and Bemstrom are certainly in that conversation of players who could sit once some of the injured return. Wanna be an everyday player? This is their chance to show it.

Playoffs?

Which players do you think will still be around next time they’re in playoff contention? -Harry Ballsana

Harry, this is a great question. It’s a test of when someone thinks these Blue Jackets will be in contention again. As we sit here on Dec 31, 2023, I’m of the belief that the team will be in that conversation starting in 2025-26. They have a lot to figure out, but they also have some intriguing pieces too.

As for your question of who will be around, there’s some obvious names. Werenski, Gaudreau, Damon Severson come to mind based on contract status. Can we shut up about the Gaudreau rumors by the way? He has a no-move clause for a reason and he chose to be in Columbus.

I would expect Jenner to be around as the captain. He would need a new contract for beyond 2025-26 but given how much he loves the team, I would expect that to get done when it’s time.

Here’s the name that you might find very interesting in all this. Patrik Laine. His contract expires after the 2025-26 season as well. But as we sit here, is he in the long-term plans right now? I do not know the answer. He’ll have a chance to show he belongs. But given how bumpy things have been plus his salary to date, it’s hard to imagine a long-term scenario unless he shows it in the last two years of the deal.

Patrik Laine’s future is not as clear as one might think these days. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Plus an argument could be made that trading him in the offseason could lead to a return of players that could help the Blue Jackets now. Laine is the most interesting player to watch in all this. I for now do not see him here when they’re ready to contend. I could be wrong though.

The Russian line along with Cole Sillinger and Kent Johnson should be around. David Jiricek should be around. Denton Mateychuk is eventually coming. Jordan Dumais and others is eventually coming. Young players are pushing. And we don’t even know what the front office will look like after this season if they make changes. I’m still holding onto 2025-26 as the earliest when you consider another high-draft pick coming in. But other factors could alter that timeline.

Why do I bother? -Dr Asip

I said I would answer every question. Blue Jacket fan, you are not alone if you’ve thought of this question. I’m sure many of you at one point have pondered this. To me this is an easy question though.

Why do you bother? It’s because deep down, you believe it has to get better at some point. With the recent influx of young talent, it’s easy to see why it will get better.

Plus you have an NHL team. It’s the ultimate privilege. Just ask any fan. They have their own version of why the Blue Jackets are so important to them. It brings people together under one common interest. You cheer together. You suffer together. You build a bond with the players together. They are many cities that wish they had a team. Enjoy everything that comes with it, even if it hurts. It will hurt. It will hurt a lot when things aren’t going well.

But then if they figure it out and become a consistent winner, you can say you watched them in the dark times and endured. Stick with it. You’ve made it this far, right? Why stop now?

Who do you think CBJ could get on defense in a trade to help bring stability to that group? Goaltending is there and the offense can clearly score at will. Is there anyone they can get to help this group to clear pucks, play defense and help the goalies out? -Zachary Martin

Hi Zach! Keep up the great work with the Hurricanes and now the Kings with us. This is a good question. I’m not sure they’d target this at the trade deadline given their need to trade some expiring contracts out. But in the offseason? 100% they need a shutdown kind of defender to compliment who they have.

We’ll get a better sense of who’s available later on. But there is no question they need an in your face player who can eat up minutes in the top four. Werenski, Provorov, Severson come to mind as puck movers who can each play a lot. Erik Gudbranson has done fine in his role this season too. But a Luke Schenn, Jake McCabe type would certainly help this group out.

One guy I think the Blue Jackets should look at. Matt Roy with the Kings. He’s a pending UFA. He would look great next to Werenski.

Matt Roy will be a popular target for teams upcoming. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Changes?

With how the season has gone is it time for a house cleaning to start again? If that is the route they go how long before we are back in contention? -John

I was wondering if the house-cleaning question would come up. Here it is. Honestly, I keep going back and forth on this topic. It comes down to expectations and if they were met.

One on hand, they are in last place with a team learning how to play in the NHL. 10 years into being a GM, I’m not sure anyone thought going in that’s where the Blue Jackets would be. They also missed on some key decisions too. At some point, everyone has to be accountable.

But on the other hand, the drafting at the top has been good. A case can be made in which they deserve one more season to see things through. They have one more year on their contracts FWIW.

Here’s what I will say though. If the Blue Jackets are going to clean house, they better do it before the trade deadline. They would need to allow new leadership proper time to assess the situation and formulate a plan. If it gets to the deadline with no moves, to me, that implies they will get next season as well.

If the playoffs were the goal, then big changes should come. They failed on that front. But if those goals were progress and development, then we may not see major changes yet. I keep going back to the ownership statement at the beginning of the season. Goals can still be met, so no changes are expected “at this time.”

Jarmo Kekalainen & John Davidson could be facing a lot of heat for this season. (Photo credit: Mark Scheig, the Hockey Writers)

I am not sensing any imminent changes coming at this moment. That can change at any time though. If I was the owner, I would see how the rest of the season plays out from a progress and development standpoint and then would act accordingly after that. What I will admit that bothers me is the lack of a clear plan. Is it development or is it playoffs? Moves were made that signaled both. Pick a plan and stick with it.

The Jackets held onto to Martin as insurance for Tarasov. Greaves has shown he is more than capable. Why are they so reluctant to send Martin through waivers? They got him for nothing, why is it so important they not lose him for nothing? 3 rostered goalies seems inefficient. -Anthony L

Anthony, it tells me they really like Spencer Martin. It also tells me they have real concerns about an injury re-occurring for Tarasov. Ideally, the Blue Jackets want Greaves thriving in the AHL. He’s doing just that.

The real question that could come form all this is what does the future of Elvis Merzlikins look like? The rumors are not dying down surrounding him. If they waive Martin, he likely gets claimed. Imagine if they waive Martin and also have questions about Merzlikins’ future. It’s not an ideal situation at all and Martin could eventually be waived after all is said and done. The fact it hasn’t happened yet signals some mitigating factors around the situation.

This is definitely a stay tuned kind of situation though.

One last question for now. And oh man.

When (if ever) are Jarmo and Priest going to be held accountable? Both have been here over a decade and team is at its lowest point. They are worst front office in NHL yet continue to be employed. -Ohio Brett

Brett, ultimately as we know, it’s ownership that gets the final say on these matters. To say they’re the worst front office in the Kekalainen era is just flat-out wrong. Remember the Oilers pre-McDavid and the Sabres for all those years? Everyone has good and bad moments.

But in the here and now, it looks very messy with the Blue Jackets no question. My own take here. Ownership has to be convinced there is a plan in place they are satisfied with. They know what that is. If they feel the plan is coming together, they won’t make changes. However given how this season has gone being in last again in the Metro, it’s fair to wonder if this is the year change will come.

Their own words. No one is bigger than the Blue Jackets. That means everyone must be held accountable. It’s the job of the front office to make decisions to put the team in position to succeed. That hasn’t happened of late. You are what your record says you are.

Here’s the thing that I don’t think hasn’t gotten enough play. If, and that’s a big if, the Blue Jackets make front office changes, who do they turn to? If a change is being made, it has to improve their club.

One thing about the McConnell’s. They are loyal. They allow the front office to do their work without much outside interference. While that’s great most of the time, that has to come with results. They need to know when it’s time to intervene. This upcoming time will be the ultimate test for them. They must decide if it’s time to change direction or stay the course. No matter how the rest of the season plays out, this will be the storyline to watch not only in Columbus but in the entire hockey world.

I can tell you the heat is on right now.

Thanks for reading everyone. See you in 2024.