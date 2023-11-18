Blue Jackets’ Gaudreau Plays Game 700 Remaining Confident

Johnny Gaudreau is off to one of the worst starts in his NHL career. That seemed to get accentuated when both he and Patrik Laine found themselves watching the end of the game Thursday against the Arizona Coyotes from the Blue Jackets’ bench.

This marked the second benching of Gaudreau this season. Going into Saturday night’s game against the Washington Capitals, he still has yet to score against a goaltender. His one goal was an empty netter.

Despite everything not going his way, Gaudreau remains confident that he will eventually get through this slump. He spoke to us on Saturday morning in advance of his 700th NHL game. Among the things he acknowledged, he’s very fortunate to reach this milestone and hopes for another 700 if possible.

Gaudreau on Game 700

“(That’s) a lot of games. (I’m) very fortunate,” Gaudreau said of the milestone. “Played with a lot (of teammates, coaches.) Played with some really talented players for my career. It emulates my game and helped me become a better player and a lot of thanks to those guys. Hopefully we can have another 700 I say.”

Johnny Gaudreau will play in his 700th NHL game Saturday night in Washington. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The one thing that has stuck out about Gaudreau’s career has been his availability. He has missed very few games and at one point had a consecutive games streak going. To be able to get to the 700-game mark, players like Gaudreau have to stay healthy. How has he done it?

“I try to be smart on the ice,” Gaudreau said. “I try not to get hit and keep my head up. I think early in my career it was a little harder. You’re playing against a lot of bigger guys, the stick work on the hands and stuff were not as cautious as it is now. Any tap to the stick or the hands, it’s a penalty. So I think it’s a little easier to get away with now. But I’ve been fortunate to stay away from the injuries and play a lot of games.”

Gaudreau Says Benching a Non-Story

It was the talk of the hockey world. In a game in which the Blue Jackets were down but were able to pull Elvis Merzlikins, both Laine and Gaudreau were watching as their teammates were able to get one but not two goals.

Gaudreau does not think it’s a story.

“I think I didn’t play in the empty net there (and) the last five minutes,” Gaudreau said. “I think (Pascal Vincent) went out with guys who he thought was going to help him win the game and unfortunately that night it wasn’t me. They found a way to get one but not two.”

“Ultimately I think it was just the empty net and there’s nothing really to talk about because I thought I was getting looks throughout the game. I hit the post once (and) made a couple nice plays to (Yegor Chinakhov) and just didn’t go in.”

Gaudreau knows that it’s going to take hard work to get out of this slump. While he admits he hasn’t gone through anything of this magnitude, he knows he needs to stick to what has made him successful before.

“You just gotta work it out yourself. Obviously, playing time is huge. That’s super important. The more you’re on the ice, the more chances you’re gonna get. But it comes down to trying to find a greasy goal in front of the net. Just stick with it. I keep saying that but it’s the honest truth. I feel like I’m creating chances on the ice and getting looks. They’re just not going in.”

#CBJ has benched Laine and Gaudreau late in the third period even down a goal in a 6 on 5 situation. — Mark Scheig (@mark_scheig) November 17, 2023

How will Gaudreau know he’s starting to feel more like himself? It goes back to something his father always taught him.

“Me setting them up. That’s the way I was raised. My dad always said assists should be two points and the goal should be one goal, one point. But it’s the way I grew up. Everyone in the league knows I’m a pass first guy. I’ve had good seasons where I’ve had a lot of goals and that comes with when you have the lead and you’re winning the game. The teams are cheating and you’re getting a lot more opportunities and chances.”

“So when we’re not burying our chances, we’re down a goal or two, we gotta play. They’re playing conservative in front of us. They don’t want to give up the lead. So when we can get the lead and play with the lead, more chances will come and they’ll cheat a little more.”