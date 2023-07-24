Blue Jackets: How Mike Babcock Can Win Over Columbus

Mike Babcock’s name carries a negative connotation with it around the NHL at this point following his fall from grace as a result of multiple well-documented incidents with his former organizations. His reported mistreatment of players such as Johan Franzen and Mitch Marner is always going to be a major part of his story (from ‘Ex-Red Wing Johan Franzen calls Mike Babcock ‘the worst (person) I have ever met’, Detroit Free Press, Dec. 2, 2019). As a result, hiring him was an unpopular decision and puts Columbus Blue Jackets management in a vulnerable position going forward. Jarmo Kekalainen is likely running out of chances with coaching hires, and if Babcock fails, then Kekalainen is probably gone as well.

Babcock has said that he’s learned how to work well with the younger generation during his time away from the NHL. On top of that, he’s also stated that he learned about mental health and how to understand that the “message sent and the message received often isn’t the same,” and finally how he can correct that by being more clear with his words. As a result, it sounds like he’s saying all the right things on paper, however, his actions need to be consistent with his words moving forward.

Babcock’s Consistency On & Off the Ice

Babcock is known to have consistent results on the ice during the regular season. His teams almost always make the playoffs, and for a while, he was considered one of the top coaches in the league, so there is no doubt that he brings a certain pedigree to the organization. Although it’s important for him to continue getting results consistently on the ice, the more important thing is that he’s consistent off the ice going forward. The easiest way he can accomplish this is through transparency with the media and the fans.

Everything Babcock has said to the media implies that he’s willing to learn and become a better person. The fans will take him at his word, so this can’t change when things get difficult. Everything he says needs to be the whole truth and his actions can’t contradict his words, otherwise, his stint with the Blue Jackets won’t be a long one. He has stated that he has learned how to handle mental health and that he’s grown as a man during his time away. If this is true, then the organization is getting a phenomenal coach. If it’s not, then this can lead to major issues for the entire organization. The last thing that anyone around the team wants is an unnecessary incident similar to the aforementioned incident in both of his last stops, which not only puts a black eye on the Blue Jackets but also damages their core for the future.

Strong Youth Development & Playoff Success

The Blue Jackets have a very young roster that seems to get younger every year, and their development is key to the team’s long-term success. A coach that doesn’t use these players’ strengths will limit their ability to grow and in turn, it will hurt the level of success the team can reach in coming seasons. Many feel that this is one of the greatest weaknesses of the older coaches, however, Babcock has shown previously specifically in Detroit that he can develop skilled players as well. While the top of his lineup was filled with veteran stars like Henrik Zetterberg and Pavel Datsyuk, players like Tomas Tatar and former Blue Jacket Gustav Nyquist broke into the league under Babcock and went on to have respectable careers.

The Blue Jackets have only made the playoffs six times in their 22-year existence. If you compare that to the Minnesota Wild, which came into the league at the same time, yet has been in the postseason 13 times, it’s understandable that fans are disappointed in Columbus’s level of success. The frustration only continued to grow when the recent expansion teams, the Vegas Golden Knights and Seattle Kraken, were able to show signs of success right out of the gate. Former head coach John Tortorella started the trend toward postseason success, however, the seasons under Brad Larsen took things multiple steps backward. Having a coach who can help the team become postseason regulars is crucial for the Blue Jackets moving forward.

If Babcock can help the Blue Jackets consistently reach the playoffs, fans will come around and know he is the right man for the job. But that will also require change on an organizational level; the team can no longer ice a mediocre roster year after year. Having a coach who was once one of the biggest names in the sport is definitely a step in the right direction if he can put everything together. He brings a level of star power behind the bench, which also brings respect to an organization around the league. If he’s truly a new man and the new Babcock can have the same success as the old version without the drama, then they’ll undoubtedly have one of the top coaches in the NHL.

Showing the Community That He Cares

Players such as Jared Boll and Rick Nash have shown how important helping out in the community can be for Columbus. Despite them leaving the organization during their playing careers, they were welcomed back with open arms for the next step of their life. To put it clearly, fans of any organization appreciate when an athlete or coach gives back to their city. Tortorella, for example, came into the city with a bad reputation following a disappointing stint in Vancouver, however, through his charity efforts and willingness to embrace the community, he became an organizational icon. Babcock can do the same, however, it may take him quite a bit more work than any of the aforementioned coaches.

Babcock has a lot of work ahead of him to gain the support and respect of fans. Fans want to see their dedication finally pay off and if he can do that, then the sky is the limit for him in Columbus. If the Blue Jackets truly have the “New Mike Babcock,” then the future is exciting for the organization, however, at this point in time, words aren’t enough. While it’ll be easiest to notice what happens on the ice, what he does off it is just as important going forward.