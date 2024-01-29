Blue Jackets’ Laine Releases Statement Prioritizing Mental Health

On the same day it was announced that Blue Jackets’ forward Patrik Laine was entering the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program, he took to Instagram and shared a statement.

Laine’s statement serves as a reminder of just how important mental health and well being is. That takes precedence over anything else especially a game.

Latest News & Highlights

Laine’s Statement

Here is what Laine said on Instagram Sunday night.

Patrik Laine releases a statement on Instagram. “I have recognized the importance of prioritizing my mental health.” #CBJ pic.twitter.com/9EY4LkwaZx — Mark Scheig (@mark_scheig) January 28, 2024

The key thing Laine said is “I have recognized the importance of prioritizing my mental health and well-being. Hockey has been my passion and my life, but I have come to realize that in order to perform my best, I need to take this time to focus on myself.”

Under the terms of the Player Assistance Program, Laine will be away from the team for an undetermined amount of time until he is deemed ready to return to on-ice competition. He has the full support of the Blue Jackets.

Laine’s Challenges

Laine has had to overcome many different challenges throughout his time with the Blue Jackets. His father Harri passed away with whom he was very close with.

Laine has been held to just 73 total games from the start of the 2022 season until now thanks to various injuries. This season alone, he was given a head shot by Rasmus Andersson in Game 4. Then later in the season in Toronto, he suffered his current injury a fractured clavicle.

Patrik Laine, Columbus Blue Jackets (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Laine was on the road trip and presumably close to ready to return to action only to hear there was a setback. He returned to Columbus with an indefinite timeline. Coach Pascal Vincent spoke Sunday night in Seattle and apologized to fans and the media for calling this a setback. They were trying to protect him in that moment.

When he has been on the ice, Laine appeared to be struggling with confidence issues. The Blue Jackets find themselves in last place in the Eastern Conference by points percentage as of Sunday night. This season hasn’t gone nearly as planned from his perspective.

Importance of Mental Health

Regardless of the path, Laine choosing to prioritize his mental health now is absolutely the correct decision. This gives him the opportunity in a private setting to work through the things he needs to work through in such a way where there isn’t a clock ticking on him.

Everyone has their battles in life. Professional athletes have a lot to overcome that fans generally do not see. A star like Laine taking this step is a perfect example of an athlete using his platform to show the impact something like this can have on your life.

Not choosing to address this would have negative consequences that would fester and get worse over time. Laine now has the chance to come back a better version of himself. That would benefit everyone involved.

Let Laine’s decision to enter the Player Assistance Program serve as a lesson for anyone struggling with mental health. Resources are available for anyone who needs help in that area. Mental health is too important to ignore and an essential part of enjoying a high quality of life.

When Laine is ready to return, hockey will be there. A healthy, happy and thriving Patrik Laine benefits everyone in the NHL. Good on him. His story could eventually help others too.

Laine did the hard part and took the all-important first step. We wish him nothing but the best on this part of his journey.