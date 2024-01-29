Coyle Proving to Be Sweeney’s Best Acquisition as Bruins GM

Don Sweeney has been in the general manager position for the Boston Bruins for almost a decade now. While there have been plenty of highs and lows, he has certainly put together two great rosters in the last two seasons. The team is currently first in the Atlantic Division with 71 points, five points ahead of the second-place Florida Panthers.

As a GM, the area where Sweeney has excelled the most has been his trades. As it’s been discussed many times, he has been fairly weak in his draft classes and while his most recent free agency signing class (James van Riemsdyk, Morgan Geekie) has been really great, he hasn’t always hit in that area. But, he has arguably one of the best trade records out of all the active GMs in the league at the moment.

There has been much conversation and debate over the years about what his best trade has been. Is it his trade deadline acquisition of Hampus Lindholm from the Anaheim Ducks? Is it the one-for-one trade of Erik Haula for Pavel Zacha? Or what about his trade for Taylor Hall without having to give up a first-round draft pick?

The most recent performance of a player is always going to affect the rankings, and obviously, Charlie Coyle has excelled in 2023-24. When taking in his entire tenure in Boston along with the phenomenal season so far, I think it is safe to say that Coyle remains the best trade acquisition of Sweeney’s career.

The Coyle Trade

Coyle was a first-round selection of the 2010 Entry Level Draft by the San Jose Sharks at pick number 28. He never suited up for the Sharks though as he was part of the Brent Burns trade the following year that sent him to the Minnesota Wild. He played seven seasons in Minnesota, surpassing the 20-goal mark in one season (2015-16) and getting 50-plus points once (2017-18).

His tenure in Minnesota was solid, but nothing particularly special. With the Bruins’ struggles with depth down the middle, it made sense at the 2019 Trade Deadline to acquire a center. The fact that Coyle is a local product (hailing from Weymouth) who had also played at the NCAA level for Boston University made him all the more attractive player to get.

Sweeney put together the trade deadline acquisition, sending Ryan Donato and a 2019 fifth-round pick to the Wild in exchange for Coyle. While he took a bit to get going once he arrived in Boston and only had six points in his 21 regular season games, he turned it on in the playoffs, contributing 16 points, including nine goals, in 24 games as the Bruins competed for a Stanley Cup.

Coyle’s Career in Boston

It has not always been easy for Coyle during his time in Boston. While he’s been fairly consistent, scoring between 35 and 45 points a season (save for the COVID-19-shortened 2020-21 season), there has always been a bit of a sense that he could do more.

Charlie Coyle, Boston Bruins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

When David Krejci returned to play in Europe for the 2021-22 season, it was expected that Coyle would move up to the second-line center spot. While he was good that season, registering 16 goals and 44 points in 82 games, he ended up sticking on the third line, which is where he stayed in 2022-23 as well when Krejci returned.

So while Coyle has been solid and consistent throughout his time in Boston, it is in 2023-24 that he has really stepped up and cemented himself as Sweeney’s best trade acquisition. With Krejci and Patrice Bergeron retiring this past offseason, there was a huge hole at center on the roster. As mentioned, Coyle had previously struggled to step up in the absence of one of the Bruins’ stalwart centers, so there was some reasonable doubt that he and Zacha were ready to be the top two centers.

But, in his 12th season at age 31 (he’ll be 32 in March), Coyle is playing the best hockey of his life and has silenced any doubt that he can be at the top of the depth chart. In 49 games so far, he has 18 goals and 42 points, putting him on pace to finish with 70 points, far surpassing his previous high of 56 points in a season. He has been reliable and consistent on the ice, and his contribution to the Bruins’ success this season cannot be stated enough. He is currently third overall on the Bruins’ roster in terms of points, only five points behind Brad Marchand. He is well on his way to surpassing his previous career high in goals (21).

It isn’t just the points either. He’s stepped up on the penalty kill, playing a major factor in why the Bruins have one of the best penalty-killing units in the NHL. He’s been unbelievably consistent, currently riding an eight-game point streak going into the All-Star break.

The Argument for Best Trade

As stated above, Sweeney has made a number of good trades, so why should Coyle be considered his best? Well, look at what the Bruins gave up and what they got. Donato, a talented player, was struggling to find consistency in the lineup and a change of scenery was looking like the best option for him, so they didn’t have to give up much to get him.

For the most part, all of his seasons in Boston have matched what he did in Minnesota. He’s been a consistent contributor, even in seasons like 2021-22 when there were hopes he could take a bigger step forward. Now, when it was really needed the most, Coyle has stepped his game up to the next level.

Charlie Coyle, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Other guys Sweeney has traded for have done well, but Coyle has been the most consistent. His stepping up this season when the team needed it most is what pushes him to the top for me and why I think he’s the top Sweeney trade acquisition. In addition, he’s also clearly been a positive influence in the locker room and the community. Even without a letter, he seems to be a real leader on and off the ice.

Coyle has been a revelation this season, which is a little crazy to think when he’s in the second half of his career. He’s in the fourth year of a six-year contract that carries an average annual value of $5.25 million. He has more than earned that this season, and there are 33 games left to go. It’ll be exciting to see where he does finish the 2023-24 season and whether or not he’ll be able to hit that 70-point mark.