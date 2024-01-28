Blue Jackets’ Patrik Laine Enters Player Assistance Program

Columbus Blue Jackets’ forward Patrik Laine has entered the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program Sunday according to a release from the NHL, NHLPA and the team.

According to the terms of the program, Laine will be unavailable to the team for an indefinite period of time while he receives care. He will return to the club when cleared for on-ice competition by the program administrators.

Laine Has Full Support

Laine has the unconditional support of the Blue Jackets as he goes through the program. Here’s what GM Jarmo Kekalainen had to say about this news.

“Patrik has our complete support, and our sole concern is his well-being. Out of respect for Patrik, we will have no further comment.”

Patrik Laine has entered the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Laine was with the Blue Jackets at the start of their current road trip and was thought to be close to ready to return from a fractured clavicle. However coach Pascal Vincent said on Saturday in Vancouver that there was a setback. Laine returned to Columbus with no timeline for return.

Laine Has Endured A lot

Laine has had to endure a lot during his Blue Jackets’ tenure. This includes the passing of his father as well as overcoming several injuries. He has appeared in just 18 games in 2023-24 after appearing in 55 games in 2022-23.

At this point, nothing else matters except for Laine’s well being. Whatever it is that he is battling, we wish him all the best in the coming days and weeks and hope that he gets the care he needs no matter how long it takes.