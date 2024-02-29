St. Louis Blues’ Trade Deadline Untouchables

The trade deadline is poised to be a momentous event for the St. Louis Blues, stirring a whirlwind of speculation and debate among fans and analysts alike. Social media platforms are abuzz with conflicting rumors and reports regarding the team’s intentions, particularly concerning pivotal players like Pavel Buchnevich, Colton Parayko, and Jordan Kyrou.

Jimmy Snuggerud, University of Minnesota (University of Minnesota Athletics)

Buchnevich’s availability has been a focal point of discussions, with varying reports circulating over the past few months. Similarly, Parayko’s status has been subject to speculation, with hints of potential trade talks surfacing intermittently. Most recently, reports have surfaced regarding the possibility of Kyrou being available for trade, adding another layer of uncertainty to the Blues’ trade deadline plans.

Moreover, the Blues have been linked to potential trades involving defensemen Torey Krug and Justin Faulk, both of whom carry significant cap hits. But management might want to create cap space to position themselves for future offseason maneuvers, especially with several superstar free agents set to hit the market.

Blues fans are eagerly awaiting clarity on the team’s trade deadline strategy. The looming deadline presents an opportunity for the organization to shape its roster and chart a course for the future, making it a pivotal moment in the team’s trajectory.

Untouchable Blues

Identifying the Blues’ untouchables heading into the deadline involves assessing players’ long-term value and contributions to the team’s core. Balancing the desire to acquire prospects and draft capital while retaining key assets will guide the Blues’ approach to trade negotiations, ensuring they preserve the foundation of their team while seeking opportunities for growth and improvement.

Robert Thomas

Robert Thomas has emerged as a cornerstone player for the Blues, showcasing his offensive prowess, defensive reliability, and exceptional transition play. During Drew Bannister’s tenure as interim head coach, Thomas has elevated his game, contributing significantly to the team’s success.

According to Jfresh Hockey, his offensive impact rating of 95 and passing rating of 98 underscore his playmaking abilities, while his defensive impact rating of 65 and penalty kill rating of 82 demonstrate his defensive contributions against elite opponents. Additionally, Thomas excels in transition, boasting impressive percentages in successful zone entries (77%), zone exits (88%), and chance contributions (93%).

His ability to create scoring opportunities and elevate the play of his teammates makes him invaluable to the lineup, solidifying his status as an untouchable player. Thomas’ dedication to both scoring goals and facilitating plays exemplifies his leadership and commitment to team success, making him a vital asset for the organization moving forward.

Robert Thomas, St. Louis Blues (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Thomas’ high passing rating indicates his vision and ability to set up teammates for quality scoring opportunities, contributing to the team’s offensive production. Moreover, his offensive efficiency rating of 95 reflects his effectiveness in generating offensive pressure and maintaining possession in the opponent’s zone. His consistent offensive output has been crucial for the Blues, especially during critical moments in games where his playmaking skills have made a significant impact.

Defensively, Thomas has also been a standout performer. His defensive impact rating of 65 highlights his ability to disrupt opponents’ plays, break up scoring chances, and contribute to the team’s overall defensive stability. Additionally, Thomas’ penalty kill rating of 82 demonstrates his effectiveness in neutralizing opposing power plays and preventing goals. His defensive contributions extend beyond individual statistics, as he plays a key role in the Blues’ defensive schemes and provides valuable support to the team’s defensive efforts.

In transition play, Thomas excels in both facilitating offensive rushes and preventing opponent transitions. His successful zone entry percentage of 77% indicates his ability to gain the offensive zone with possession, creating scoring opportunities for himself and his teammates. Furthermore, Thomas’ high zone exit percentage of 88% showcases his ability to efficiently move the puck out of the defensive zone and initiate offensive transitions. His high chance contributions percentage of 93% further emphasizes his impact in generating scoring chances during transition play, highlighting his ability to create offensive opportunities from defensive situations.

Beyond his on-ice contributions, Thomas’ leadership qualities and work ethic make him valuable both on and off the ice. His dedication to improving his game and willingness to take on a leadership role has earned him the respect of his teammates and coaches. Additionally, Thomas’ professionalism and commitment to team success make him a positive influence in the locker room, setting a strong example for younger players and contributing to the team’s overall culture of excellence.

Thomas’ all-around performance and impact make him an indispensable asset for the organization. His offensive prowess, defensive reliability, and exceptional transition play contribute significantly to the team’s success and make him a key player in the pursuit of their goals. With his leadership qualities and dedication to continuous improvement, Thomas embodies the values and principles of the Blues’ organization.

Jordan Binnington

Binnington’s tenure with the Blues has been a journey filled with triumphs and tribulations, ultimately shaping him into a significant figure in the team’s recent history. His story is one of resilience, marked by both remarkable achievements and challenging setbacks.

Binnington’s rise to prominence began during the 2018-2019 season when he unexpectedly burst onto the scene as the starting goaltender for the Blues. Before his call-up, Binnington had spent several seasons honing his skills in the American Hockey League, patiently waiting for his opportunity to prove himself at the highest level. When he finally got his chance with the team, he made the most of it, delivering standout performances that propelled the team to a historic Stanley Cup victory. His calm demeanor, clutch saves, and unwavering confidence endeared him to fans and solidified his status as a playoff hero.

Related: Can Binnington Lead the Blues to the Stanley Cup?

However, following the euphoria of the Stanley Cup win, Binnington faced the daunting task of living up to the lofty expectations set by his remarkable rookie season. The subsequent seasons saw him grappling with inconsistency and occasional struggles, as he navigated the challenges of being a starting goaltender in the NHL. Despite these difficulties, Binnington continued to showcase flashes of brilliance, reminding fans of his undeniable talent and potential.

During the 2020-2021 season, Binnington experienced one of the most challenging stretches of his career. A combination of injuries and subpar performances led to him temporarily losing his starting role to Ville Husso. While this setback tested his resilience, Binnington remained determined to reclaim his spot and prove his worth to the team. He returned to form during the playoffs, delivering clutch performances that helped propel the Blues to the second round.

This season, Binnington has once again found himself at the center of attention, as the Blues navigate a competitive Central Division race. Under the guidance of Bannister, Binnington has shown signs of improvement, posting better statistics and delivering crucial saves when it matters most. His ability to make breathtaking saves in high-pressure situations has been instrumental in keeping the Blues competitive in games and positioning them for a playoff berth.

With a record of 20-16-2, a 2.93 goals-against average (GAA), and a .909 save percentage (SV%) this season, Binnington has displayed steady improvement compared to his previous season. Since Bannister took over, Binnington has played in 20 games, boasting a 2.75 GAA and a .910 SV%, putting him in contention with some of the league’s top goaltenders.

His standout trait is his knack for making critical saves, especially in high-danger situations, as supported by the data. According to Andy & Rono, he boasts impressive ratings of 99 in 5v5 scenarios and 96 across all situations when confronting high-danger chances. Additionally, his goals saved above expected (GSAx) stands at an impressive 87, highlighting his consistent ability to outperform statistical expectations.

Despite the trade rumors and speculation this past off-season, Binnington remains a vital cog in the team’s goaltending machinery. His recent resurgence and contributions to the team’s success underscore his importance to the Blues’ playoff aspirations. As the team approaches the trade deadline and prepares for the postseason push, Binnington’s performance and leadership in net will continue to be a focal point.

Binnington’s journey with the Blues embodies the highs and lows of professional sports. From his fairy-tale debut to his struggles and eventual resurgence, his story is a testament to his resilience, determination, and unwavering commitment to success. As he continues to evolve as a goaltender and a leader, his impact on the Blues’ fortunes will be felt both on and off the ice, solidifying his legacy as a key figure in the team’s history.

Dalibor Dvorsky

Dalibor Dvorsky, a prominent prospect within the organization, has emerged as a player of significant interest and potential. Despite doubts surrounding his draft selection, Dvorsky has swiftly silenced critics with his exceptional on-ice performances. His journey from the AIK to the Sudbury Wolves in the OHL has been marked by remarkable achievements, solidifying his status as a top-tier prospect.

Dalibor Dvorsky, Team Slovakia (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

In just 40 games with the Wolves, Dvorsky has showcased his offensive prowess, amassing an impressive 63 points. His ability to contribute consistently, averaging nearly 1.5 points per game, underscores his impact on the ice.

At 6-foot-1 and 203 lbs., Dvorsky possesses a rare blend of size, skill, and versatility. Beyond his offensive capabilities, he is known for his well-rounded game, excelling in various facets of play. Whether it’s forechecking, scoring, passing, or playing across all four lines, Dvorsky’s adaptability and contributions make him a valuable asset for the Blues’ future.

One of Dvorsky’s standout attributes is his quick release and exceptional one-timers, which have garnered attention from scouts and fans alike. His ability to navigate through traffic and deliver precise shots on net showcases his potential to be a top-tier goal scorer in the NHL. Moreover, his proficiency in finding scoring opportunities from unique angles adds a dynamic element to his game, making him a potent offensive threat.

#STLBlues first-round pick Dalibor Dvorsky with his first OHL hat-trick tonight, and all three came on one-timers. He’s got a primary assist for four points as well.



Up to 13 goals and 26 points in 16 games with Sudbury. That’s a 111-point 68-game pace. pic.twitter.com/PCLjnCj6dO — Scott Wheeler (@scottcwheeler) December 2, 2023

Dvorsky addresses a critical need for the team, particularly his goal-scoring ability and offensive creativity. Paired with talented playmakers like Thomas and Kyrou, Dvorsky has the potential to elevate the Blues’ offense to new heights.

Furthermore, his ceiling extends beyond his achievements. His presence on a line with established playmakers could unlock new dimensions in the Blues’ offensive strategies, creating opportunities for increased synergy and scoring efficiency. Retaining Dvorsky within the organization ensures continuity and stability and positions the Blues for long-term success in the highly competitive NHL landscape.

Dalibor Dvorsky goes bar down. Beautiful goal. Slovakia continues to dominate at Hlinka Gretzky. pic.twitter.com/3cHlhQqGUc — Josh Tessler (@JoshTessler_) August 4, 2021

Dvorsky’s emergence as a top prospect signifies a bright future for the organization. His impressive performances and versatile skill set make him a valuable asset on the ice, with the potential to significantly impact the team’s offensive dynamics. As the Blues navigate their path forward, prioritizing Dvorsky’s development and integration into the roster could prove instrumental in achieving sustained success at the highest level.

Jimmy Snuggerud

Jimmy Snuggerud, a standout prospect, has been making waves with the University of Minnesota Gophers. Despite initial concerns about his production following the departure of teammates Matthew Knies and Logan Cooley, Snuggerud has exceeded expectations and showcased his scoring prowess.

Drafted by the Blues in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, Snuggerud is widely recognized for his exceptional shooting ability, reminiscent of former Blues player David Perron. Perron’s proficiency as a threat on the power play with his one-timer made him a valuable asset for the team, and Snuggerud’s potential to fill that role has generated excitement among Blues fans.

With 40 goals and 41 assists in 72 games for Minnesota, Snuggerud has proven himself as a consistent point producer. His ability to step up in critical moments and deliver goals mirrors the impact of elite scorers like Auston Matthews and David Pastrnak.

Snuggerud’s potential to become a 40-45 goal scorer, with significant time on the power play, aligns perfectly with the Blues’ need for a reliable goal-scoring threat. Pairing him with skilled playmakers like Thomas, Dvorsky, or Kyrou could elevate the team’s offensive capabilities and provide the missing piece needed for success.

In comparison to other prospects, like Dvorsky, Snuggerud’s scoring ability and potential to fill the role of a primary goal scorer make him a valuable asset for the Blues’ future. While Dvorsky brings his own strengths to the table, Snuggerud’s skill set addresses a specific need within the team and makes him an invaluable asset that the Blues should prioritize retaining.

Team USA is on the board with a Jimmy Snuggerud power play goal



Finland 2 USA 1 2nd period #USAhockey https://t.co/d2rFLHMspO pic.twitter.com/SPzYiVj0vs — Nick McCardell (@UKhoops1_BBN) January 4, 2024

Ultimately, Snuggerud’s ability to step into the role of a premier goal scorer and contribute significantly to the power play sets him apart as untouchable before the deadline. Snuggerud’s potential to make an immediate impact makes him a key player to watch for in the Blues’ future plans.

What Does This Off-Season Mean for the Blues

The Blues will navigate the trade deadline with a clear distinction between untouchable players and those who are available for the right deal. With four players deemed untouchable, including top prospects like Snuggerud and Dvorsky, Armstrong faces the challenge of optimizing the team’s roster amidst cap constraints and underperforming players.

While the Blues remain in playoff contention, trading key players like Kyrou, Buchnevich, Parayko, or Kasperi Kapanen during this crucial period seems unlikely. Instead, the team may explore larger trade packages or off-season opportunities to reshape the core and address long-term objectives.

Armstrong’s strategic approach will likely involve considering offers for other roster players, leveraging potential three-team trades to manage cap space and bolster the team’s future prospects. As the deadline approaches, the Blues’ decision-making process will be crucial in balancing short-term competitiveness with long-term sustainability, ensuring the team remains positioned for success both now and in the seasons to come.