Avalanche Goalie Targets with Fleury Off the Board

The trade deadline is getting closer every day. The Colorado Avalanche have a couple of positions they could look to improve, whether it be an offensive “2C” with term left on their contract, another defenseman to bolster their defense, or, more importantly, a “1B” goaltender that can help backup Alexandar Georgiev. It would also ensure that they would feel confident in their backup if anything happened to him in the remainder of the regular season or during the playoffs. While many names have been floating around the NHL news on who could be available, some recent news has come out that could change the market a bit, not just for the Avs.

Recently, Elliotte Friedman on X (formally Twitter) reported that the Minnesota Wild indicated they will not trade Marc-Andre Fleury this trade deadline. They are currently 28-25-6, sixth in the Central Division, and six points out from a wild card spot presently held by the Nashville Predators, who have won six in a row. While this hurts the Avs because they just lost a great option to whom they could have traded for, there are still some goaltenders they can make some calls on and look to acquire with how their team is playing and their situation in the net is going.

Jake Allen, Montreal Canadiens

A familiar name pops up once again, with Jake Allen being first on my board of targets. Recently, in the news, it was initially announced/rumored that he would be heading to the Avalanche in a trade until many sources revealed that the trade has not happened, and the two teams have not spoken in days. Either way, Allen is a guy who is primed to be moved due to his current position in a rebuilding Montreal Canadiens team. With Samuel Montembeault signed to an extension starting next season and Cayden Primeau wanting to show some flashes of what he can do, Allen’s time is up in Montreal, trade or not, as he is an unrestricted free agent (UFA) this summer.

His stats on the season haven’t been great, but neither have the Canadiens. With a record of 5-12-3 with a .892 save percentage (SV%) and a 3.68 goals-against average (GAA), a change in scenery (and defense) could be good for him. His cap hit of $3.85 million isn’t that bad, and if needed, the Avalanche could offer some compensation to retain some salary because the Canadiens have some cap space with multiple players on injury reserve (IR). Currently 33 years old, he has had a rough stretch in Montreal with how the team is built; having him moved to a team that allows him to rest more and be more comfortable with an offense like the Avalanche in front of him could be a significant resurgence and put up similar numbers when he was with the St. Louis Blues.

Kaapo Kahkonen, San Jose Sharks

Going from one rebuilding team to another, the San Jose Sharks, and looking at Kaapo Kahkonen. There’s no other way to say this: the Sharks have been bad this season. It’s a shocker, I know. They are embracing the rebuild and starting to trade existing players and build up their draft capital and prospect pool. From the Timo Meier trade from the last trade deadline to the Erik Karlsson trade from the offseason, the Sharks are looking to move any valuable piece for picks and prospects, and for the Avalanche, they should look at Kahkonen. He and Mackenzie Blackwood have had a statistically bad year if you look at their records, but their goalie stats are pretty decent, considering how the roster is put together.

Coming in with a record of 6-18-2 with a .901 SV% and a 3.63 GAA is pretty good and statistically better than Allen’s if you compare the two teams and their performances on the season – Kahkonen is in the final season of his contract with a cap hit of $2.75 million. Similar to Montreal, if the Avalanche need the Sharks to retain any amount of cap, I can’t see why they would say no if the Avalanche either throw in another late-round pick or older prospect to see 30-50% retained to allow for another move to be made.

Karel Vejmelka, Arizona Coyotes

What has been a massive down season compared to last season, optimism for Karel Vejmelka and his future with the Arizona Coyotes could soon end. While his 18-24-6 record for the previous season was nothing special, he showed signs of being the guy going forward with this team until Connor Ingram stepped up big and took that spot this season, currently rocking a 17-14-3 record with a .910 SV%. Vejmelka on the season, has a 6-15-2 record with a .893 SV% and a 3.62 GAA, and while his play has worsened, the Coyotes’ defense hasn’t been great either.

Verjmelka has one more season left on the contract he signed on March 22, 2022. Considering the term he has left on it, with a cap hit of $2.725 million, this could be the most expensive contract to trade for. The Coyotes have been stock-pilling draft picks; they would happily welcome the Avs’ 2026 second-round pick to the other ten second-round picks they have through 2026. If not, I wouldn’t be surprised if it takes a first (with some conditions and protection) and a decent prospect to acquire him.

Changes Need To Be Made

The clock keeps on ticking, and every second gone is a trade that could happen to make your team better for a playoff push. While Georgiev has been solid this season, the backup goaltending of Ivan Proverov and Justus Annuen hasn’t been of Stanley Cup aspiration levels. If the Avalanche want to make another deep push for the Cup, they will need to improve their goaltending before the deadline on March 8.