Blues’ Bolduc & Dean Named to Upper Deck Rookie Showcase

On Aug. 23, 2023, 35 NHL prospects were announced in preparation for the 13th annual National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA) Rookie Showcase on Sept. 5 at MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Virginia. The event, co-hosted by Upper Deck, is a showcase of hockey’s brightest young talent. Among the list of 35 players, forwards Zachary Bolduc and Zach Dean have been selected to represent the St. Louis Blues.

The camp will be a good chance for Upper Deck, the official trading card partner of the NHL and NHLPA, to photograph and film the coming wave of NHL talent in their uniforms and gather autographs for their cards and other memorabilia. Here’s a look at the two players that will be representing the Blues and what the coming season could bring them.

Zachary Bolduc

Drafted 17th overall by the Blues in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, Bolduc wrapped up his career with the Quebec Remparts in a big way finishing fifth in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) in goals scored (50), and fourth in total points (110) in 61 regular season games. He continued to be a scoring threat every time he took the ice as he and the Remparts plowed through the postseason with a 16-2-0 record before claiming the title of Canadian Hockey League champions and winning the Memorial Cup. The Quebec native finished the postseason tied for 11th in the postseason after scoring 11 goals and 19 points over 18 games played.

While the odds will be against him, Bolduc does possess the talents to push for a spot on the NHL roster during the 2023-24 season. It is unlikely that he will start the season with the Blues and is instead sent to Springfield to begin his professional career with the Thunderbirds, the club’s American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate. The forward possesses goal-scoring abilities that will eventually get him to the NHL, there is no questioning that. However, with a lack of availability on the roster for a spot on any of the team’s top three lines, it would be beneficial for him to begin the season in the Thunderbirds’ top-six and see time on the man advantage before jumping to the NHL where he would see limited opportunities.

Zach Dean

Along with Bolduc, Blues forward prospect Dean was selected 30th overall by the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. Amid the teardown of their current NHL roster, St. Louis was able to acquire Dean on Feb. 26, 2023, in exchange for veteran forward, Ivan Barbashev. This past season, the 20-year-old dressed in 50 regular season games for the QMJHL’s Gatineau Olympiques, ranking third on the team with 70 points (33 goals, 37 assists). He came alive during the postseason scoring 26 points (10 goals, 16 assists) in 13 postseason games before being eliminated by Bolduc and the Remparts.

Zach Dean, Gatineau Olympiques (Dominic Charette)

Among the number of rookies on the Blues squad, Dean possibly has the highest potential to earn a spot on the opening night roster due to his versatility. His offensive game is one that the team could certainly utilize in what would likely be a bottom-six role for the rookie. However, it is his strong two-way game that could help him force his way into the lineup. Though the thought of Bolduc and Dean starting the season together would be exciting for fans, like Bolduc, he will likely be destined to start the season in the AHL to earn a spot in the top-six. St. Louis does not need to rush their top prospects at this point in their stage of re-tooling their NHL squad and should allow the future stars of their franchise to grow and develop their skills at a reasonable pace.

Bolduc and Dean are merely two players among a growing list of prospects that will look to provide new life to the Blues organization over the coming years. Should their development and skill continue to grow the way that many have projected, the two forwards could quickly become key pieces to their organization’s success and pursuit of another championship.