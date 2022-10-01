The St. Louis Blues kept things rolling on Thursday night at the Enterprise Center, defeating the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-2. The Blues got off to a slow start, trailing 2-0 in the second period before Pavel Buchnevich and Robert Bortuzzo each scored a goal in under 30 seconds to tie it up. High McGing and Niko Mikkola both tallied goals as well in securing the victory.

Robert Thomas, Jordan Kyrou, Justin Faulk and Jordan Binnington (The Hockey Writers)

The Blues are now 4-0 in the preseason and will be taking on the Dallas Stars (1-2) at the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, MO tonight at 7:00 PM. This will mark the second and final neutral site game for the Blues.

St. Louis Blues Anticipated Lineup

Forwards

Pavel Buchnevich – Robert Thomas – Vladimir Tarasenko

Brandon Saad – Ivan Barbashev – Josh Leivo

Will Bitten – Logan Brown – Zachary Bolduc

Matthew Highmore – Nikita Alexandrov – Anthony Angello

Brandon Saad, St. Louis Blues (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Defense

Nick Leddy – Colton Parayko

Calle Rosen – Matt Kessel

Tyler Tucker – Robert Bortuzzo

Goalies

Joel Hofer – Vadim Zherenko

Dallas Stars Anticipated Lineup

Forwards

Riley Damiani, Riley Tufte, Joel Kiviranta, Mason Marchment, Oskar Back, Jacob Peterson, Fredrik Olofsson, Marian Studenic, Mavrik Borque, Fredrik Karlstrom, Wyatt Johnston, Logan Stankoven

Defense

Colin Miller, Alexander Petrovic, Will Butcher, Joel Hanley, Ryan Shea, Thomas Harley, Michael Karow

Jake Oettinger, Dallas Stars (Photo by Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images)

Goalies

Jake Oettinger, Remi Poirier

Quick Look at the Stars

The Stars are off to a 1-2 start. It’s only the preseason, so wins and losses right now only count for so much and in the end, don’t matter. But what does matter is that they are still missing their best player in 23-year-old forward Jason Robertson. A restricted free agent (RFA), he and the Stars organization are in a stand-off in negotiating a contract extension for the young superstar (2021-22: 41 goals, 38 assists in 74 games). According to sources, there is nothing new to report in terms of the talks advancing. A bridge deal could be in the works, but seeing other young stars like Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou get paid this offseason, it seems like Robertson is willing to wait this out until he gets what he deems is fair.

Jamie Benn, Dallas Stars (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Robertson aside, the Stars still have the much-maligned (in St. Louis, anyway) Jamie Benn to go along with Roope Hintz and veterans Tyler Seguin, and Joe Pavelski. Defensively, John Klingberg is no longer with the team – that unit is now headlined by Miro Heiskanen. Like Robertson, he’s a 23-year-old star at his position and a piece they will be building around moving forward.

Players to Watch

St. Louis Blues: Matt Kessel

With the severity of Scott Perunovich’s upper-body injury still unknown, and with Niko Mikkola in line to start on the third pairing alongside Robert Bortuzzo, for now, the Blues’ seventh defenseman spot is up for grabs. One name to watch is the right-handed Matt Kessel. Only 22 years old, he’s been impressive in camp and in the preseason for the Blues. With there being an open spot on the roster, he’ll battle veteran defenders Calle Rosen and Steven Santini for a position on the bench.

Dallas Stars: Logan Stankoven

Logan Stankoven, the Stars’ second-round pick in 2021, is an undersized forward (5-foot-7) that was the Western Hockey League (WHL) Player of the Year last season for the Kamloops Blazers scoring 104 points (45 goals, 59 assists) in just 59 regular season games. He followed that up by scoring 31 points (17 goals, 14 assists) in 17 playoff games. He has been impressive in camp and the preseason so far, putting himself potentially in the mix to get a nine-game trial once the regular season begins.

Where You Can Catch the Game

Dallas Stars @ St. Louis Blues – 7:00 PM

Similar to what the Blues did last season, they’ll be playing a game at the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, MO – home of the Kansas City Mavericks of the ECHL. Unfortunately, this game will not be on television or any streaming services. To catch the action live, you can still purchase tickets or listen to the broadcast team on 101 ESPN.