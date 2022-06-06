Bruins Fire Cassidy

The Boston Bruins have relieved Bruce Cassidy of his duties as head coach of the team. This move comes just a few weeks removed from the Bruins losing their first-round playoff series against the Carolina Hurricanes in seven games.

The idea of Cassidy potentially being ousted from his role with the team became a subject of discussion following their elimination in the postseason. It was surprising to hear it mentioned given how successful Cassidy had been throughout his entire tenure with the Bruins. During his time in Boston, Cassidy would compile a 245-108-46 record as their head coach and would lead the team to the playoffs in all six of his seasons. Included in that success was an appearance in the Stanley Cup Final in 2019, a series that saw the Bruins lose in a seven-game series to the St. Louis Blues.

During Cassidy’s time as head coach of the Bruins, the team would never rank lower than third in 5v5 expected goals against. they’d finish second in each of his first two seasons, first in 2019-20 and 2021-22 and third in 2020-21. The Bruins’ ability to shut down opponents consistently was a big part of their identity in recent years and making this move with so much uncertainty ahead of them is an interesting one to say the least.

Don Sweeney, Charlie Jacobs and Cam Neely Thank Cassidy

“Today I informed Bruce Cassidy that I was making a head coaching change,” said general manager Don Sweeney in an official team release. “After 14 years working with Bruce, this was an extremely difficult decision. I want to thank and acknowledge Bruce for all his work and success with the Bruins organization. His head coaching record for the Bruins is impressive, and we are appreciative of Bruce both professionally and personally. After taking some time to fully digest everything, I felt that the direction of our team for both this season and beyond would benefit from a new voice. I want to wish Bruce, Julie, Shannon and Cole much success as a family and with their future opportunities.”

Joining Cassidy in making a statement were Bruins’ CEO Charlie Jacobs and Bruins’ President Cam Neely.

“On behalf of the Jacobs family, I’d like to thank Bruce and his family for their dedication to the Boston Bruins organization,” said Jacobs. “Throughout his time in both Providence and Boston, Bruce’s deep passion for the game and pride he showed in representing the franchise was undeniable. We wish Bruce, Julie and his entire family nothing but success in the future and thank them for all they’ve done for the team both on and off the ice.”

Echoing much of the sentiment mentioned by both Sweeney and Jacobs, Neely would share his well-wishes for Cassidy.

“I want to thank Bruce for his time and service to the Boston Bruins organization over the last 14 years,” Neely said of the now-former coach of the Bruins. “Bruce has been a fantastic coach and has helped this team win many games and achieve success over his tenure behind the bench. I also want to extend my gratitude to Bruce and his family for everything they’ve done over the years to support the New England community and Bruins organization. We wish them continued success in the future.”

Neely would also mention that he has full confidence in Sweeney to conduct a thorough search for Cassidy’s replacement and mentioned that this candidate would give the Bruins an opportunity to reach their full potential.

It’s unclear where the Bruins go from here, but what is clear is that Cassidy will now be the top candidate for many teams looking to hire a new coach this offseason. There should be no shortage of interest for one of the NHL’s very best coaches.