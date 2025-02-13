Boston Fleet’s Aerin Frankel Shuts Out New York Sirens, 4-0

The International Break is now over and the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) is back in full swing. The New York Sirens hosted the Boston Fleet on Feb. 12. The Fleet were leagues above the Sirens in their performance and took home a 4-0 shutout win.

Game Recap

The first bit of action came eight minutes into the first period. Jade Downie-Landry had to sit for boarding, and the Fleet earned their first power play. They were unable to score on the extra woman advantage. Play resumed to 5-on-5. As the period came to a close, it appeared as though the score would remain 0-0. Boston had other plans. With three seconds left on the clock, Susanna Tapani scored. Hilary Knight won the faceoff, and she took a shot towards the net. Tapani was able to tip the puck into the net to put the Fleet on the board first.

The second period was full of penalties, with the Fleet taking two and the Sirens taking one. Megan Keller sat in the first 22 seconds for hooking. Jaime Bourbonnais had to sit for two minutes halfway into the period for tripping. Finally, Emily Brown had to sit for cross-checking. No goals were scored during any of these advantages or during full strength. The second came to a close with the score still at 1-0.

Aerin Frankel, Boston Fleet (Photo credit: PWHL)

Once again, the third kicked off with a penalty. Brown had to sit for tripping, and the Sirens went on the power play. Despite having the best power play in the league, they were unable to score. Three minutes into the third, the Fleet scored their second. A delayed penalty was called after Hannah Brandt was the victim of a hooking penalty. She was able to send the puck back to Keller. From the blue line, she took a shot and increased the Fleet’s lead by two goals.

Ten minutes later, Boston repeated their success. Emma Greco passed to Theresa Schafzahl as they were in the same faceoff circle. She took a shot that was blocked but not covered. Jamie Lee Rattray recovered the puck from in front of the net and tipped it in. The Sirens challenged on the belief that the puck was sent into the net with a kicking motion. After video footage determined that the goal was in fact good, the Fleet were now up 3-0.

That score did not last long. The Sirens had control of the puck within their offensive zone. The Fleet were able to steal it away, and Alina Muller sent the puck into the neutral zone. Sophie Shirley picked it up and skated towards the net with Shay Maloney on a breakaway. Shirley passed to Maloney. Despite the Sirens’ attempt to defend her, she skated up towards the net and sent it into the back of the net to bring the score to 4-0.

The Sirens had 25 shots on net, but it didn’t matter, for Aerin Frankel was in the net. She was able to stop all the shots and record her first shutout of the 2024-25 season.

Next Games

The Sirens will travel north to Montreal on Feb. 15 where they will face off against the Victoire. The Fleet will also head north, where they will play the Toronto Sceptres on Feb. 14.