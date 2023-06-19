Bruins’ 2023 Free-Agent Targets: Ottawa Senators

Welcome to The Hockey Writers’ 2023 Free-Agent Targets series for the Boston Bruins. During it, we will be looking at a handful of free agents from each NHL team who the Bruins should consider pursuing this summer.

In this latest edition of the series, we will be focusing on the Ottawa Senators. The Bruins have some decent free-agent targets from the Senators who are worth some consideration. Although none of these players are stars, they would help improve their depth heading into next season. Let’s discuss them now.

Derick Brassard

The center position is a major concern heading into the 2022-23 season for the Bruins. Tomas Nosek is a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA), and Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci are retirement candidates. Thus, the Bruins could potentially lose several centers from their group this summer. Unfortunately, they do not have the cap space to bring in a high-impact one, so they could look at a player like Derick Brassard in free agency.

Derick Brassard, Ottawa Senators (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Brassard’s days as a top-six center are done, and they have been for multiple seasons now. Although this is the case, he can still produce fairly decent offense in a depth role, and his 2022-23 season with the Ottawa Senators effectively displays this. In 62 games, the 35-year-old posted 13 goals, 23 points, and a plus-3 rating. Overall, that is a decent year, and the Bruins would benefit adding that kind of offense to their bottom six.

On a one-year, league-minimum deal, Brassard certainly is worth considering. He could fill in as a potential third-line or fourth-line center option if the Bruins lose multiple players down the middle this offseason.

Austin Watson

Another notable dilemma the Bruins have heading into the summer is the number of bottom-six UFA forwards they have. Nosek, Nick Foligno, and Garnet Hathaway each could be lost in free agency. If the Bruins were to lose Foligno and/or Hathaway specifically, they would be losing a lot in the toughness department. That is not necessarily a good thing for a team who has often been criticized for being too easy to go up against. Who is one potential Senators free agent who could help this? Austin Watson.

Austin Watson, Ottawa Senators (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Watson had a quiet year offensively, posting nine goals and 11 points in 75 games. However, the 31-year-old has never been known for his offensive prowess but rather for his toughness. The 6-foot-4 winger made a clear impact in that area this season for Ottawa, recording 165 hits and 123 penalty minutes. If the Bruins want more grit on their fourth line, Watson would make sense as a potential addition.

Similar to Brassard, Watson is not in a position to command too much money. On a one-year deal close to the league-minimum salary, he could be a beneficial addition as a fourth-liner or even 13th forward.

Travis Hamonic

Another area that the Bruins should focus on improving this offseason is the right side of their defensive depth. Connor Clifton is a pending UFA, and there is no guarantee that he will be back next season. After Clifton, their right side depth is rather minuscule, so general manager (GM) Don Sweeney would be wise to look to add a right-shot defenseman this summer. One specific player from the Senators who stands out because of this is Travis Hamonic.

Travis Hamonic, Ottawa Senators (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Hamonic put together a solid season with the Senators in 2022-23. In 75 games played, the 6-foot-1 defenseman recorded six goals, 21 points, and 109 hits. Overall, even at 32 years old, Hamonic is still a reliable defenseman who can chip in offensively from the point. Thus, if Clifton ends up testing the free-agent market, the Bruins should consider making a push for Hamonic if he is available. Besides being a strong addition to their bottom pairing, he would also become another key member of the Bruins’ penalty kill.

The Bruins would need to free up a bit of cap space to bring in Hamonic on a two-year contract. That is expected to happen regardless, as Boston has a surplus of left-shot defensemen. Perhaps moving a player like Derek Forbort or Matt Grzelcyk would help the chances of a Hamonic signing occurring.

It will be interesting to see if any of these Senators free agents wind up as Bruins this offseason. Hamonic would be the most notable addition of the three, but Brassard or Watson would improve Boston’s depth. Alas, time will tell what happens with these three from here.