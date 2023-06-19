NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Senators, Canucks, Kings

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Toronto Maple Leafs have finally opened up conversations with Michael Bunting. Does that mean there’s a chance an extension gets done? The Ottawa Senators could be looking at a trade involving Alex DeBrincat at the NHL Draft, while the Vancouver Canucks have a long list of needs and could make a big trade to find what they’re looking for. Finally, are the Los Angeles Kings out of the running for goaltender Connor Hellebuyck?

Bunting and Maple Leafs Have a Contract Extension Conversation

According to Elliotte Friedman on the latest 32 Thoughts podcast, the Maple Leafs have finally engaged in conversations with forward Michael Bunting about sticking around. That said, it still seems unlikely he remains a member of the team next season.

Michael Bunting, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Friedman notes: “They’re having their pro meetings right now and I think their plans are going to come out of this. I heard they had a really short meeting or conversation with Bunting. And I think everybody knows here that it’s going to be very hard to do but I don’t think they’ve specifically said no yet.” He added, “I think they’re going to get through this week and kind of have a better idea.”

Another DeBrincat Trade at the Draft?

When asked if we see another Alex DeBrincat deadline on draft day, Friedman responded, “I think it’s very possible. I think the Senators are aggressively looking at this. I think they see where this is likely going. That is DeBrincat playing somewhere else.”

One interesting thing of note is that Ottawa seems to be taking an approach where they won’t let the player speak to other teams before the deal. Friedman noted, “And again, from what I understand, Ottawa’s saying, ‘You’ve got to make the trade with us or a trade we’re happy with before we’ll let you speak to the player.’”

Next Steps and Targets for the Canucks

Now that they’ve freed up a bunch of salary cap space with the buyout of Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Thomas Drance of The Athletic identified some of the needs of the organization and targets the Canucks might be looking at this summer. Noting they could use an upgrade at third-line center, two top-four caliber defensemen, size on the back end, and more bottom-six depth and two-way ability, it sounds like the Canucks are willing to make trades to acquire what they need.

The article mentions J.T. Miller, Conor Garland, Brock Boeser, Tyler Myers, Nils Hoglander, and the No. 11 overall pick as possible trade pieces. Drance writes:

“Vancouver should be deeply reluctant to part with the No. 11 selection, even if it’s dealt as part of a trade down. I expect it’ll keep and make the selection, but it’s an asset worth monitoring. It’s the Canucks asset that would be most coveted by far by any potential trade partner.” source – ‘Canucks offseason primer: Cap space, trade chips, UFA and draft targets and more’ – Thomas Drance – The Athletic – 06/19/2023

He also writes that Vancouver has set its sights on securing Elias Pettersson, but achieving a deal will prove challenging. The current circumstances within the industry pose obstacles for Vancouver: another offseason under a flat salary cap and the potential for substantial cap growth in the coming years. These factors work against Vancouver’s efforts. Moreover, the market for top-tier talent is expected to surge in the next 12 months, especially considering that several players of Pettersson’s caliber, such as Auston Matthews and Sebastian Aho, are also eligible for contract extensions this summer.

Are the Kings Out on Hellebuyck?

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic notes that the Los Angeles Kings have been linked to goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, but also notes that they may elect to go for a less expensive goaltender. He writes:

“Never say never but while people are attaching big names like Connor Hellebuyck to Los Angeles because of its need in goal, it sounds like it’s more likely the Kings go with a cheaper complement for Pheonix Copley because they’re tight against the cap after signing Vladislav Gavrikov to an extension. And they’ve got RFA Gabe Vilardi to re-sign, too.” source -‘

LeBrun says it looks like a buyer’s market for goalies this off-season and then wondered if someone like Adin Hill or pending UFA Laurent Brossoit be a fit for the Kings.