Good News Surfaces on Matthews’ Talks With Maple Leafs



The timing and specific details are uncertain, but there are promising signs indicating that Auston Matthews will continue his journey with the Toronto Maple Leafs beyond the upcoming season. According to Elliotte Friedman, the new Maple Leafs General Manager, Brad Treliving, recently had a meeting with Matthews in Arizona. Things are being kept on the down-low, but reports are that the Maple Leafs are seeking a max-term deal with the forward and that the organization is quite confident he’ll sign an extension, even if it’s not for the full eight years.

Nothing is done, and a trade is still possible, but for the first time in a while, signs seem to be pointing towards an extension being finalized and the Leafs getting an opportunity to move on to other matters.

Odds Better Than Those Faced by Treliving in Calgary

Friedman writes that Treliving has been through these types of conversations before, but that this one is a bit different than the one he had in Calgary with Jonathan Huberdeau. At the time Huberdeau was acquired, no one had any idea if he was open to signing long-term in Calgary. There were no pre-trade conversations and there was no mention of the Flames by the player previously. Treliving was simply hoping he could convince Huberdeau to stay, which he did when the forward signed an eight-year extension with the Flames shortly after meeting with the former Calgary GM.

While the Huberdeau deal got done almost immediately after that visit, this one with Matthews is taking a little bit longer. Still, there is a feeling the Matthews deal is more likely than the Huberdeau one ever was. Matthews has said he wants to stay with the Leafs and in conversations, he’s reiterated as much.

Reports are that Matthews wants a shorter term, but Friedman said during the latest episode of 32 Thoughts: The Podcast, released Friday, “I still am convinced that Auston Matthews is gonna sign in Toronto. I’ve been consistent about that, I still believe it.” He added, “I think the Maple Leafs are gonna try to get a max-term deal out of this… I don’t know what the likelihood is, but I think they’re gonna try.”

Maple Leafs Don’t Want This To Stretch Out

Although Matthews remains under contract for another year, there is a sense of urgency considering the extensive list of tasks that Treliving inherited upon his appointment as the Maple Leafs’ newest GM. As such, knocking this Matthews deal off his list is a top priority.

Suggesting Matthews seems to understand the timeline of things, Friedman notes, “I think that both sides understand here that this isn’t a decision that can wait a long time. The hint here is that Matthews has been told the clock is ticking and perhaps there is only so much waiting the team will do. Friedman explained that the Maple Leafs are doing their scouting meetings right now and “they have to know kind of what this is going to look like so they can make a number of long-term decisions.” Obviously, Matthews controls much of the situation, but if he wants to stay, he’ll need to be somewhat amenable.

The Maple Leafs Remain Confident

Knowing this deal can’t wait a long time, Friedman contends that “If nobody was sure that Matthews wanted to stay, I think we’d have a real problem here. But I think everybody, including Matthews’ people, recognizes that he wants to stay.” He added it’s now just a matter of how long it takes to get this deal done and when the Leafs can move on to working on other business.

If Treliving is already thinking about other contracts and potential moves, he must have a good feeling that it’s a matter of dotting the Is and crossing the Ts with Matthews. Anything else would mean that the new GM would be solely focused on taking care of business with his elite scorer and selling him on the team’s overall game plan. After all, it’s fair to argue that no other business actually matters until they know where Matthews sits and Matthews understands the organization’s direction. It sounds like those conversations already happened or were never needed, which effectively knocks one big hurdle out of the way.

Again, nothing is done and things could pivot, but this is good news for Maple Leafs fans who want the player to stick around. For those that don’t and believe the star should be traded, these developments potentially pour a bucket of water on the giant fire that is the Matthews rumor mill.