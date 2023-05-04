Bruins: 3 Potential Free-Agent Destinations for Nick Foligno

While speaking with reporters, forward Nick Foligno expressed interest in returning to the Boston Bruins for the 2023-24 season. However, that is certainly not guaranteed, as the Bruins have extremely limited cap space and several other pending free agents. Therefore, there is a decent chance that we will see the veteran forward hit the free-agent market this summer if Boston prioritizes players like Tyler Bertuzzi and Dmitry Orlov. Thus, let’s go over three potential landing spots for him if the Bruins let him walk.

Buffalo Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres stand out as a possible landing spot for Foligno. They are a team on the rise who should be in the hunt for a playoff spot in 2023-24. As a result, it does not seem too out of the question that they would make a push for the Buffalo native. After all, it would not hurt for them to add another experienced leader to their roster who can still produce well offensively in a bottom-six role.

Nick Foligno, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

If the Sabres signed Foligno, he would be a candidate to play on their third line with Dylan Cozens and Jack Quinn. However, he would also form a strong fourth line with Zemgus Girgensons and Kyle Okposo – if they both re-sign with the Sabres. Foligno’s steady defensive game would also have him in the running to receive penalty kill time.

Although joining the Sabres would not necessarily give Foligno the opportunity to play for a legitimate contender, things could change on that front quickly if Buffalo keeps heading in a positive direction.

Edmonton Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers have a handful of pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) forwards like Nick Bjugstad, Devin Shore, Derek Ryan, and Mattias Janmark this offseason. As a result, they should be on the hunt for at least one bottom-six forward, and an effective and experienced player like Foligno could grab their attention. The feeling would likely be mutual on his end, as the Oilers are a top-tier club right now and would give Foligno the chance to compete for a Stanley Cup.

The Oilers would benefit from adding a bit more physicality and depth scoring to their forward group, and Foligno would provide them with that. If Edmonton were to sign the 35-year-old, he would be a nice fit on their fourth line, as he can play either wing. Furthermore, he would give them a valuable option for their penalty kill.

The Oilers have limited cap space, so Foligno would need to sign a team-friendly deal for this potential scenario to work. However, that does not seem too out of the question, as Foligno wants to add a Stanley Cup to his resume, and the Oilers’ stacked core has the potential to give him just that.

New York Rangers

After a big trade deadline, the New York Rangers’ playoff push ended after a first-round defeat against the New Jersey Devils. Although their finish is nowhere as embarrassing as Boston’s, it was still a disappointing end of the year for them. As a result, we could see them make some changes this offseason, and it would be wise for them to focus on strengthening their bottom six specifically. Thus, Foligno is a player who could be on their radar.

New York Rangers celebrate a goal in Game 1 of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Foligno would be a solid replacement for Tyler Motte on their fourth line if the Rangers let him walk. This is because Foligno showed this season that he can still make an impact offensively while utilized in a bottom-six role. With that, he would give the Rangers some much-needed toughness on their fourth line, and that is something they have been lacking since they traded Ryan Reaves.

It will be interesting to see what the Bruins decide to do with Foligno. There is a good chance that Sweeney would like to bring him back, as he became a big part of the Bruins’ roster this season due to his solid secondary scoring, leadership, and physical style of play. However, with the club having so many other players to re-sign, there is a chance that we have seen Foligno’s final game as a Bruin. Thus, if he hits the open market, expect to see the Sabres, Oilers, and Rangers among the teams in the mix for his services.