Bruins: 3 Teams Who Could Target Matt Grzelcyk This Summer

The Boston Bruins have several pending unrestricted free agents (UFA) like Dmitry Orlov, Tyler Bertuzzi, and Garnet Hathaway who they would love to keep around. For that to occur, they will need to move out salary, and one player who is emerging as a possible offseason trade candidate because of it is defenseman Matt Grzelcyk.

Orlov has been the superior player in Boston’s top four since his arrival, so that could make Grzelcyk and his $3,687,500 cap hit expendable. There is no question that there would be a market for the Massachusett native’s services, as he has shown that he can handle playing top-four minutes. Let’s discuss three specific teams who could target him this summer because of it.

Los Angeles Kings

The Los Angeles Kings are likely to be on the hunt for a left-shot defenseman this offseason. They added a short-term fix in Vladislav Gavrikov before the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline passed, but he is a pending UFA and is expected to test the open market. As a result, it would not be surprising if they pursued Grzelcyk this offseason. There could be a good match here on paper.

Matt Grzelcyk, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

When looking at a potential placement in the Kings’ lineup, Grzelcyk could take over Gavrikov’s current spot on the top pairing with Drew Doughty. Although Grzelcyk is not a star, he has shown that he can handle top-pairing minutes with Charlie McAvoy, so it seems likely that he could do the same with Doughty. However, Grzelcyk could also fit in smoothly on their second pairing with Matt Roy and work on their special team units.

Grzelcyk is unlikely to net the Bruins a first-round pick, but the Bruins could potentially land the Kings’ 2023 second-round pick and a notable prospect like Francesco Pinelli. After posting a 60-point season in 55 games last season with the Kitchener Rangers of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), Pinelli has 41 goals and 90 points in 60 games this season. If all goes well with his development, he should have no trouble emerging a middle-six center in the NHL.

Seattle Kraken

The Seattle Kraken have had a wonderful season, and they have made the playoffs for the first time in franchise history. They will be aiming to build off of this success next offseason, and they should have a busy summer because of it. With Carson Soucy being a pending UFA, the Kraken will need to replace him if he decides to sign elsewhere. Therefore, Seattle could certainly be players in the Grzelcyk sweepstakes if he is made available.

With the Kraken, Grzelcyk could be a solid fit on their second pairing with William Borgen. Borgen’s steady defensive play would allow Grzelcyk to take more chances offensively. However, the Massachusetts native would also be a candidate to play bottom-pairing minutes, as that is Soucy’s current role with the Kraken.

Along with Seattle’s 2023 second-round pick, the Bruins could also ask for a prospect like Ryker Evans. The 21-year-old is currently showing plenty of promise in the American Hockey League (AHL), as he has six goals and 42 points in 66 games with the Coachella Valley Firebirds. The Bruins could certainly use a left-shot offensive defenseman prospect like Evans in their system.

St. Louis Blues

The St. Louis Blues have had a very disappointing 2022-23 season and made several changes before the deadline passed because of it. This is a trend that we should see continue during the offseason, as their goal heading into next season is to be a playoff team again. When noting that the left side of their defensive group could use a notable boost, they should look to bring in Grzelcyk this offseason.

Craig Berube Head Coach of the St. Louis Blues (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Grzelcyk would fit virtually anywhere in the Blues’ lineup if acquired. He could be an excellent partner for Colton Parayko on the top pairing, but he would also be a fine addition to their second pairing with Justin Faulk. With that, Grzelcyk would be in the running to receive time on both their power play and penalty kill. He would simply strengthen their defensive group if acquired, so this is an avenue that the Blues should consider.

To acquire Grzelcyk, the Blues would need to part ways with their 2024 second-round pick and a prospect like Jake Neighbours to help make this move come to fruition. Neighbours is a promising young forward, but he also has had some trouble adjusting to the NHL level. In 40 games this season with the Blues, the 2020 first-round pick has four goals and five assists. Perhaps a change of scenery and joining a top-tier team like the Bruins could help him take that next step.

It will be intriguing to see if the Bruins decide to shop Grzelcyk. If they want to keep Orlov, they will need to, and these three teams are very likely to target him if so.