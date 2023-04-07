4 Oilers Who Could Surprise as Next Unlikely Playoff Hero

With the regular season winding down and the Stanley Cup Playoffs just around the corner, the Edmonton Oilers are riding a wave of momentum as one of the hottest teams in the NHL and are primed for a deep playoff push. It’s no secret they have some of the best top-end talents in the league, and have arguably the deepest top-five forward group with the likes of three 100-point and over players in Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, while Zach Hyman and Evander Kane are significant offensive threats in their own right. At the same time, they’re all paid handsomely (although it could be argued that all of them are on bargain contracts considering their point production), and there’s an undoubted expectation for them to deliver offensively.

Yet, during this time of the season, there are debates about who could emerge as an unexpected, but impactful player in the playoffs. In Edmonton’s case, it’s referred to as the next “Fernando Pisani”, a former Oiler who scored timely goals and was an integral part of the team’s postseason run to the Stanley Cup Final in 2006.

So, the question is, which player(s) on the Oilers’ roster have the highest potential to be the next unlikely hero this postseason? Someone who isn’t among the highest paid on the team, but produces points, or scores timely goals and delivers an outstanding playoff performance. Let’s take a look at four potential candidates.

Mattias Janmark Could Score Timely Shorthanded Goals

The Oilers brought Mattias Janmark into the fold when they signed him to a one-year $1.25 million contract last summer, yet he started the season in the American Hockey League (AHL) and it wasn’t until Kane went down with a serious injury back in November, that he was given a shot to showcase his skills with the big club and he hasn’t looked back.

While Janmark isn’t a big point producer, he fills a depth role on the team and brings a veteran and defensively sound presence. He also does many things the right way that I feel go unnoticed, such as winning board battles and making deft plays with the puck to keep plays alive. He’s also second in minutes played on the penalty kill among forwards, behind only Nugent-Hopkins.

Mattias Janmark finishes his look on the rush :)



2-0, Oilers — Saad Yousuf (@SaadYousuf126) March 17, 2023

The reason why I selected Janmark to be an unlikely playoff hero is due to his work on the penalty kill. In 122:57 shorthanded, he’s been on the ice for six goals for, scoring two himself, and has 13 high-danger chances. Remember Game 5 of the 2006 Stanley Cup Final when the Oilers were shorthanded and Pisani stole the puck and scored the overtime winner? I can envision Janmark making an impact in that manner and could be a dark horse impact player for the Oilers in the playoffs.

Klim Kostin Could Feed off the Energy of Rogers Place

When general manager (GM) Ken Holland traded for Klim Kostin last October, I think even he was caught off guard by how well the trade turned out. The 6-foot-3 and 215-pound Kostin has a combination of physicality, capable of delivering bone-crushing hits, mixed with an ability to find the back of the net. Moreover, he’s become a fan favourite with his willingness to stick up for his teammates and not back down from a fight, but also bring his playfulness to the locker room.

He scored a goal and recorded an assist against the Anaheim Ducks on April 5; however, he was in an offensive slump prior, with only a single assist in his previous 11 games. Still, he found ways to contribute off the scoreboard, making an impact physically with 36 hits in that span. Overall, the Russian winger also leads the Oilers in hits (147), and an interesting stat is that he’s second on the team in penalties drawn (24), ranking 53rd in the NHL in that category.

Klim Kostin, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

Yet, as previously mentioned, he’s shown in a small sample size this season that he, being a former first-round draft pick, has a decent scoring ability. From Dec. 30 to Jan. 17, he was finding the net with ease and scored seven goals in 10 games in that time. He’s shown he can score in bunches and if everything falls into place, a playoff environment — like a loud and energetic Rogers Place — has the potential to ignite a higher level of play.

Although he may not become a playoff hero in the exact same way as Pisani, I see him making the type of impact much like former Oiler Zack Kassian’s dominant and physical play back in the 2017 Playoffs by being a wrecking ball and throwing big hits and scoring timely goals.

Derek Ryan Is Capable of Scoring Timely Goals at 5-On-5

I’ll admit I was critical of Derek Ryan at the beginning of the season when he had a slow start only tallying three points in his first 20 games. Since then he’s improved vastly by scoring 12 goals — none on the power play, 11 at even strength and one shorthanded. To add to that, he brings a veteran presence, he’s smart defensively, takes defensive zone draws (hovering around 50 percent on the season), and he’s fourth among forwards in minutes played on the penalty kill.

At 36 years old, Ryan is not particularly fleet-footed, but his greatest strength is his hockey IQ and he excels on the ice due to his ability to read the game. For that reason, he has a chance to become an unexpected postseason standout because he scores mostly at even strength and has the smarts and potential to come up big and score timely goals.

Warren Foegele had a subpar first campaign with the Oilers last season. He was traded for young defenceman Ethan Bear, and while he showed glimpses of being a depth forward who can produce points, he’d have a good stretch of decent games and disappear for the next few. To make matters worse, he only mustered a single point in 13 games during Edmonton’s lengthy playoff run.

Warren Foegele, Edmonton Oilers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Fast forward a season later and Foegele appears to have settled in in Oil Country, matching his point total of 26 points from last season, in 20 fewer games. Additionally, there’s a lot to like in the 6-foot-2, 200-pound forward’s game lately. He has eight points in his last 15 games and the difference in his play, by the seeing eye test, is that he believes in his hard shot and isn’t afraid to unleash it.

Another aspect that’s been noticeable is his playmaking ability. He’s made deceptively nice passes to set up his linemates, and it’s reasonable to assume he’s just more comfortable out on the ice. All things considered, he’s my top pick to be the Oilers’ next unlikely playoff hero. His tenacity on the forecheck, along with his size, paired with a hard shot, is built for the playoffs. There will be tight-checking games in the postseason where the top players are shut down, and I can see Foegele stepping up to the plate as an unexpected scorer in those pivotal moments.

The Oilers are 11-0-1 in their last 12 games and their star players are playing exceptionally well as expected, but their depth players are also stepping up and contributing to the well-oiled machine. So, hold on tight Oilers fans, with a well-rounded roster built by GM Holland, Edmonton is poised for a long and exciting postseason run.

Who is your pick for the Oilers’ unlikely playoff hero this upcoming postseason? Have your say in the comments below!