Gameday Preview: Boston Bruins vs San Jose Sharks

The Boston Bruins are one of only four teams in the NHL to remain unbeaten through the early stages of the 2023-24 campaign. While they have only played two games, they will be looking to continue their winning ways when they kick off their annual California road trip on Thursday night (Oct. 19) against the San Jose Sharks. Despite coming away with a win in both of their appearances this season, the Bruins will be looking to build on a couple of mediocre performances. They narrowly topped the Nashville Predators by a score of 3-2 in their last outing after slipping by last season’s cellar-dwelling Chicago Blackhawks in their home opener.

The Sharks enter the contest hungry for their first win of the season, as they currently have a 0-2-1 record through three games. The Carolina Hurricanes doubled up on the Sharks 6-3 in their last game while giving up three power-play goals on seven opportunities. The Sharks will need to be more disciplined if they are hoping to come out on top against a Bruins squad that has scored on 25% of their opportunities with the man advantage early on.

Bruins’ and Sharks’ Matchup History

The Bruins have generally dominated the Sharks with an overall 28-12-5 record against them. More recently, the Bruins have won 11 straight, with the Sharks’ last win coming on March 15, 2016. Since then, the Bruins have outscored the Sharks 43-19, most recently picking up a 4-0 win at the TD Garden on Jan. 22, 2023. Hampus Lindholm scored a highlight-reel goal and added an assist, while David Pastrnak added a goal and an assist in the win.

For many years, whenever the Bruins met the Sharks, it was a chance for Boston fans to see former captain Joe Thornton in action. Jumbo Joe had himself a night back in February 2019, notching a hat trick in a 6-5 overtime win for the Bruins. Unfortunately, while he has yet to officially retire, taking on Thornton and the Sharks is now in the rearview mirror.

Tonight, Bruins fans will want to get a look at Sharks captain Logan Couture, whose name has been a hot topic as potential trade bait. In fact, the Bruins have been listed as possible suitors for the veteran center as the Sharks continue their rebuild. However, Couture has yet to make his season debut as he continues to deal with a lower-body injury sustained during the final stages of training camp.

Bruins Players to Watch

Matthew Poitras

Head coach Jim Montgomery is looking to create some more offense during even-strength play, and earlier this week, he moved rookie Matthew Poitras up to center Brad Marchand and Morgan Geekie. Poitras picked up the first point of his NHL career in his debut against the Blackhawks and will be looking to make the most of his opportunity to play alongside world-class talent such as the Bruins’ captain, Marchand.

“He’s a great little player; very smart, very skilled, really good at finding space with the puck. To have the poise he has at his age is really impressive,” Marchand said of Poitras. The 19-year-old will be looking to continue what has been a whirlwind month after forcing the Bruins to keep him to begin the season. “Just playing with Marchand, you can kind of see the way he’s gonna hold onto pucks more. For me, it’s going to be about playing away from the puck a bit more and kind of learning to find some open ice,” Poitras said.

Jake DeBrusk

With the line shuffling and experimenting that Montgomery is doing, Jake Debrusk finds himself skating alongside Pastrnak and Pavel Zacha ahead of tonight’s game. Pastrnak has that uncanny ability to make players better, and Debrusk should benefit from the opportunity. Debrusk has yet to register a point through two games, but he has had his share of chances with six shots on goal. Look for him to have a big night playing alongside Pastrnak.

New Look Third Line

With all the line juggling throughout practice this week, Charlie Coyle will be in a familiar position as he enters the contest slated to center the Bruins’ third line. Trent Frederic will be on the wing while Bruins’ offseason free agent acquisition James Van Riemsdyk will fill out the line. Van Riemsdyk had a big game against the Predators, scoring two goals.

The new-look third line features good size and will be physically imposing for the Sharks to contain. Coyle has shown an elevated intensity regarding puck pursuit, while Frederic has the perfect mix of grit and finesse. Van Riemsdyk’s net-front presence should make that line a threat for the Bruins going forward.

Sharks Players to Watch

Filip Zadina

The Sharks signed Filip Zadina to a bargain one-year deal worth $1.1 million after his contract with the Detroit Red Wings was mutually terminated. Through the early stages of the season, Zadina has been impressive, notching two goals in three games. He’s fired eight shots on net while logging heavier minutes than he did with the Red Wings. The sixth overall pick from the 2018 NHL Entry Draft has plenty of potential, and the change of scenery could be a blessing for the Czech forward.

William Eklund

William Eklund is a highly skilled Swedish forward who is finally looking to be a full-time NHLer. He picked up a goal in the Sharks’ loss to the Hurricanes and remains the club’s top prospect entering the season. The 21-year-old will see plenty of ice time, including looks on the power play.

Tomas Hertl

Tomas Hertl has become one of the Sharks’ veteran forwards who will be leaned on to lead the club offensively. He has three assists through the first three games of the campaign and is always a threat in the offensive zone. Through 16 career games against the Bruins, Hertl has just two goals and five assists.

Goaltending Matchup

Linus Ullmark

The Bruins appear to be running their goaltending the same way they did for much of last season – splitting the duties between their stellar tandem of Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman. Ullmark got the nod for the home opener against the Blackhawks and made 20 saves on 21 shots in the 3-1 win. Last season’s Vezina Trophy winner is expected to be between the pipes tonight and will be looking to continue his unbeaten streak against the Sharks as he has a perfect 4-0 career record against them.

Kaapo Kahkonen

Kaapo Kahkonen has been confirmed as the starter for the Sharks tonight. He is looking to rebound from a subpar performance in which he allowed four goals on 32 shots against the Vegas Golden Knights on Oct. 12. The 27-year-old Finnish netminder has only played one career game against the Bruins – in the 2021-22 season when he was with the Minnesota Wild.

Bruins Continue Strong Start to Season

Overall, the Bruins should have little difficulty securing the victory in tonight’s matchup. Although they are still dialing in their own game, the Sharks have too many faults in their lineup, and the Bruins will expose them as they kick off a crucial early-season road trip. This road trip could play a significant role for the team as they look to build chemistry after an offseason full of turnovers. Look for the Black and Gold to prevail as they get their offense going tonight with strong performances throughout their lineup.