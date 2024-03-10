Bruins Getting the Very Best From Morgan Geekie

The Boston Bruins have had to be creative with their signings in the last year due to their cap situation. They’ve relied on taking bets on either older guys or ones that hadn’t completely established themselves, giving them cheap contracts, and seeing if it will work out. In the 2023-24 season, it luckily has. James van Riemsdyk and Danton Heinen are two great examples of this, but the one that has really caught my eye recently is Morgan Geekie.

Related: Bruins Rookie Spotlight: Justin Brazeau

The 25-year-old Canadian was signed to a two-year, $4 million contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $2 million. He was signed at the start of free agency in 2023 and was the only player to get a two-year contract, demonstrating the potential that Don Sweeney and the front office saw in him. It was also the biggest free agency contract the Bruins gave out due to their difficult cap situation.

In 2023-24, Geekie has exceeded all expectations that were had for him. He has already set career highs in goals and points for a season and has turned into a really solid, middle-six center. Last season and this season, the Bruins have been able to get more productivity out of all four lines, instead of mainly relying on their top line for points. It is a huge part of their success these last two seasons and Geekie has certainly done his part in playing a role in that success.

NHL Career Pre-Bruins

Geekie was drafted by the Carolina Hurricanes in 2017 in the third round. After a solid career in the Western Hockey League (WHL) and a successful professional debut in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Charlotte Checkers, there was excitement around him in Raleigh. He had 19 goals and 46 points in 73 games for the Checkers in 2018-19. He made his NHL debut in the 2019-20 season, playing in two games for the Hurricanes and registering three goals and four points.

But, Geekie was never able to fully break into the Hurricanes lineup. The following season he only had three goals and nine points in 36 NHL games, and wasn’t quite living up to the potential people thought he had. He was left exposed in the Seattle Kraken expansion draft and selected by the NHL’s newest team, where, given the nature of the team, he would have a lot more opportunities to prove and establish himself.

Morgan Geekie, former member of the Seattle Kraken (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

In two seasons with the Kraken, Geekie began to find his footing, though he never broke the 10-goal mark for the season. He primarily played on the fourth line, averaging 10-12 minutes of ice time a night. Still, he managed to have 28 points in 69 games last season. With a big body (6-foot-3) and a good faceoff percentage (averaged 50.9% during his time in Seattle), it was no wonder that the Bruins signed him on a cheap, “show me” contract at the start of free agency. The potential was there, it just needed a chance to be unlocked.

Success in Boston

Versatility is a word that comes up often when people describe Geekie and it has really been on display during his tenure with the Bruins in 2023-24. He’s played center and wing, second line and third line, and with a variety of teammates. He’s been the guy that can plug in anywhere in the lineup and play well. There have been many nights where even if he doesn’t register any points, is noticeable on the ice for managing to make the right play when it was needed the most.

Geekie is playing the best hockey of his NHL career so far. He has 15 goals, 18 assists, and 33 points. A lot of it comes down to having a greater opportunity in Boston than on his previous teams. He’s averaging around 15 minutes of ice time a night, five minutes more than what he was averaging in Seattle last season. As a result, he’s already surpassed his previous career-high for shots in a season (97) with 103 and has a 14.6% shooting percentage, which is the highest he’s had in a season where he played more than 10 NHL games.

Morgan Geekie, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

If there is one area that his game could be improved it would be in the faceoff dot, but in general, the Bruins have been struggling in that area in recent months. He always seems to find other ways to excel.

In general, the third line of Geekie, van Riemsdyk, and Trent Frederic has been a game-changer for the Bruins in 2023-24. All three guys have helped elevate each other’s game this season. Like Geekie, Frederic has already set a career high in points and matched last season’s goal total (17) and van Riemsdyk has bounced back from a disappointing 2022-23 campaign with the Philadelphia Flyers.

Geekie has become an instrumental part of the Bruins’ offense, and has performed better than most would have expected. He’s taken the most of the opportunity in Boston. He recently had his first career NHL hat trick during their victory over the reigning Stanley Cup champions, the Vegas Golden Knights. He has certainly put in the work this season, and it is paying off on the ice.

Morgan Geekie's (@gmoneyslic) got his first career hat trick! 🙌



Hat Trick Challenge presented by @AstraZenecaUS pic.twitter.com/CzjGcba4jJ — NHL (@NHL) March 1, 2024

2023 Free Agency Success

It has been noted before, but Sweeney really did put together a good group of free agency signings this past summer despite having little cap space to work with. He gets a lot of warranted critique for his drafting abilities, but he certainly has found success as a GM in other areas. Geekie, van Riemsdyk, Parker Wotherspoon, and Kevin Shattenkirk have all had their impactful moments during the season.

Related: Bruins News & Rumors: Lindholm, Maroon, Swayman & More

At this point, Geekie is probably the most successful of the free agency bunch, which is another win for the front office since he got the biggest contract and a two-year deal. This is great for him as he is certainly on his way to a bigger payday when this deal is up. He will still only be 27, and many teams, not just the Bruins, are going to be interested in trying to acquire him.

But Geekie’s next contract is a debate for another time. For now, the most important thing is that he continues to play at this level going into the final stretch of the regular season and the looming playoffs. It is guys like him, third-liners, middle-six players, that often are the difference makers in a long postseason.