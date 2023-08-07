Bruins News & Rumors: Krejci, McAvoy, PTO Candidates & More

In this latest edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, David Krejci’s expected retirement announcement could be coming very shortly. In other news, Bruins star defenseman Charlie McAvoy got married this weekend. Meanwhile, there are still some decent players who the Bruins could consider signing to a professional tryout contract (PTO) if they want more forward depth before the start of the season. Let’s discuss this and more in today’s (Aug. 7) Bruins News & Rumors column.

Krejci Retirement Announcement Coming Shortly?

Last week, Boston Hockey Now’s Jimmy Murphy reported that an NHL source told him that Krejci is “done” except for potentially playing for Czechia’s national team. Then Mark Allred of Black N’ Gold Productions LLC reported on Friday (Aug. 4) that he heard Krejci is heading to Boston to officially announce his retirement and wrote that he believes that it could take place today (Aug. 7). This is something to keep a very close eye on.

David Krejci and David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Whether the official announcement comes today or not, it seems that Krejci’s time as a Bruin is over. The 2004 second-round pick put together a fantastic career with the club, posting 231 goals, 555 assists, and 786 points in 1,032 NHL games. With that, he won the NHL Plus-Minus Award (2009 & 2014), Seventh Player Award (2009), Bruins Three Stars Award (2010, 2014, 2016), Stanley Cup (2011), and Elizabeth C. Dufresne Trophy (2014).

McAvoy Gets Married

As mentioned above, McAvoy had a big weekend, as he married his college sweetheart, Kiley Sullivan (now Kiley McAvoy), at the Boston Public Library on Saturday (Aug. 5). Sullivan is the daughter of former Bruins player (1997-98) and head coach (2003-2004, 2005-06) Mike Sullivan. Sullivan is also currently the head coach of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Charlie McAvoy, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Bruins teammates Brad Marchand, Charlie Coyle, Derek Forbort, Matt Grzelcyk, and Jeremy Swayman were in attendance. Former Bruins Tuukka Rask, Taylor Hall, Torey Krug, and Connor Clifton were also present.

Potential Bruins PTO Targets

When looking at the Bruins’ roster, it is fair to say that it could use more forward depth. Yes, they need a top-six center desperately, but it also would not hurt to explore some potential bottom-six options, too. As a result, a few professional tryout contract (PTO) targets who could make sense for them to consider include Colin White, Paul Stastny, and Pius Suter.

White, 26, is a Massachusetts native who has had past success in the NHL but also saw his production drop noticeably in 2022-23. In 68 games with the Florida Panthers, he had eight goals and 15 points. Yet, when noting that he had 10 points in 24 games the season before and a 41-point campaign in 2018-19, he stands out as a possible bounce-back candidate.

Colin White, Florida Panthers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Stastny, 37, could be a center to take a look at on a PTO. The veteran center posted nine goals and 22 points in 73 games for the Carolina Hurricanes this past season but also had 45 points in 71 with the Winnipeg Jets the season before. If signed, he could be a decent addition to their bottom six and would give the Bruins more experience and leadership.

Suter, 27, is also an intriguing player who could be worth taking a chance on. He offers great versatility, being able to play all three forward positions. In 79 games this past season with the Detroit Red Wings, he had 14 goals to go along with 24 points. Although it was a down year for him offensively, his defensive game improved significantly, and he emerged as a solid penalty-killer in the process.

Former Bruins Goaltender Gilles Gilbert Passes Away

In sad news, former Bruins netminder Gilles Gilbert passed away on Sunday (Aug. 6) at the age of 74.

The Bruins are deeply saddened by the passing of former goaltender Gilles Gilbert, who spent seven seasons with the Black & Gold and ranks seventh in club history with 155 wins. Our thoughts are with Gilles' family, friends, and teammates.



📰: https://t.co/aIrnqIipx1 pic.twitter.com/yPThjFD9pH — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) August 7, 2023

Gilbert spent 14 seasons in the NHL, but he will forever be remembered most for his seven-year tenure as a Bruin. The Quebec native appeared in 277 regular-season games with the Bruins, posting a 155-73-39 record, an .890 save percentage (SV%), and a 2.95 goals-against average (GAA).

We here at The Hockey Writers would like to offer our condolences to Gilbert’s family and friends.

Former Bruin Ryan Spooner Finds New Home in KHL

Old friend Ryan Spooner has found a new home, signing a one-year deal with Avangard Omsk of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL). This will be the fifth season in a row that Spooner will play in the KHL.

Ryan Spooner, Boston Bruins, Dec. 2, 2017 (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Spooner is coming off of a solid season with Minsk Dynamo, where he posted 19 goals to go along with 47 points in 64 games played. The former Bruin will now be aiming to make a similar impact with Avangard.

Former Bruin Tommy Cross Retires

Former Bruins defenseman Tommy Cross has announced his retirement from professional hockey. The 33-year-old defenseman was captain of the Springfield Thunderbirds of the American Hockey League (AHL) this past season, where he had four assists in 18 games played.

The Bruins selected Cross with the 35th overall pick of the 2007 NHL Entry Draft, eight selections before former NHL defenseman P.K. Subban. Cross only appeared in three NHL games as a Bruin during the 2015-16 season but put together a lengthy career in the AHL. Here’s to hoping that he has the happiest of retirements.