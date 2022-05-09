Bruins News & Rumors: Lindholm, McAvoy, Marchand & More

In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, Hampus Lindholm practiced with the team on Monday morning after missing Games 3 and 4 with an upper-body injury. Meanwhile, Charlie McAvoy was unable to play in Game 4 after being placed on the NHL’s COVID protocol list, and his status for Game 5 is in doubt. In other news, Brad Marchand and Derek Forbort both received $5,000 fines for incidents that occurred in Game 2.

Lindholm Back Practicing

During the second period of Game 2, Carolina Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov laid a punishing hit on Lindholm. The 28-year-old defenceman was very slow to get up and was forced to leave the game as a result. He has since missed Games 3 and 4 with what the team is calling an upper-body injury, though there is hope that he will be back for Game 5 on Tuesday.

Hampus Lindholm, Boston Bruins (Photo by Steve Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images)

According to several Bruins reporters, Lindholm was back on the ice on Monday, practicing with his teammates in a regular sweater. This would be huge news for the B’s, who have fought hard to tie this series at two apiece despite battling some key injuries.

The Bruins acquired Lindholm on Mar. 20 from the Anaheim Ducks. At the time of the deal, he was a pending unrestricted free agent, but that is no longer the case as he has since inked a massive eight-year, $52 million deal. Though general manager Don Sweeney gave up a decent haul to bring him in, it looks like a very solid move early on. The hope now is that he is good to go on Tuesday night.

McAvoy Placed in COVID Protocol

With puck drop roughly only an hour away before Game 4, the Bruins received brutal news that McAvoy had been placed in COVID protocol. As you can imagine, fans were outraged that they would be without their best defenceman heading into a crucial contest.

Though nothing has been said yet, many believe he will also be forced to miss Game 5. The good news is that Lindholm is expected in the lineup, which would slightly soften the blow. With that being said, McAvoy is one of the league’s best blueliners and averaged nearly 25 minutes per game this season, meaning losing him is major.

Marchand & Forbort Fined

Game 2 was frustrating for the Bruins. Not only did they drop it 5-2, but they fell behind 2-0 in the series. At the time, they seemed to have no answer for the Hurricanes, who had dominated them in the regular season as well.

Brad Marchand, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The frustrations boiled over for the Bruins in Game 2. First was Marchand, who was irritated with Hurricanes goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov and responded by slashing him in the arm. Next was Forbort, who recklessly swung his stick into the face of Teuvo Teravainen. Both players were given $5,000 fines by the NHL’s Department of Player Safety, which is the maximum allowable under the CBA.

Up Next for the Bruins

Thanks to their massive win on Sunday night, the Bruins will head back to Carolina to play in Game 5 on Tuesday night with the series tied 2-2. They have looked like a completely new team in Games 3 and 4, outscoring the Canes 9-4. While playing on the road is never easy, there is some positive news for the Bruins, as it is believed Hurricanes starting netminder Frederik Andersen will remain out of the lineup with a lower-body injury.