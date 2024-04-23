Bruins News & Rumors: Montgomery, Peeke, Lohrei & More

Two games into the first-round Eastern Conference playoff series between the Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs, it’s even at 1-1 as the series shifts to Canada for Games 3 and 4. After winning the first game on April 20, 5-1, the Bruins dropped Game 2 on April 22, 3-2, with Toronto star Auston Matthews scoring the game-winning goal in the third period. Now the Black and Gold are tasked with going to Toronto and attempting to do what their rivals did, get a win on the road.

In this edition of Bruins News & Rumors, a Boston defenseman goes down with an injury in Game 2, second-year head coach Jim Montgomery doesn’t regret his choice for his Game 2 goaltender and a prospect is called up for the trip to Toronto.

Montgomery Doesn’t Regret Starting Ullmark

The biggest question coming into the series was how was Montgomery going to handle his goaltending. Was he going to rotate his duo or ride the hot hand? Jeremy Swayman started Game 1 and stopped 35 of Toronto’s 36 shots in the 5-1 victory. In Game 2, he chose to go with Linus Ullmark in the 3-2 loss. The 2022-23 Vezina Trophy winner stopped 30 of 33 Maple Leafs shots and he didn’t second guess himself following the game.

“No second guesses. He was terrific. He made multiple big-time saves and it’s the strength of our team. Both of them played really well, right? I mean, we only scored two goals.” Jim Montgomery (from ‘Auston Matthews, Maple Leafs break through against Bruins in Game 2 to even first-round series,’ Boston Globe, April 23, 2024)

You can’t pin that loss on Ullmark, who did make several big saves to give his team a chance at the end to tie the game. Iilya Samsonov, who took the loss in Game 1, bounced back with a strong effort and did not allow a goal over the final 40 minutes. Some questionable decisions by Bruins’ players and losing a majority of the puck battles were a bigger issue than Ullmark.

Andrew Peeke Injured in Game 2

The Bruins were relatively healthy entering the series, but that didn’t last long after defenseman Andrew Peeke took a Tyler Bertuzzi shot off of his left hand in the second period and he did not return. Since being acquired from the Columbus Blue Jackets at the trade deadline in March, Peeke has been a nice addition to the backend for Boston with his physical play, shot-blocking mentality, and effectiveness on the penalty kill. Tuesday (April 20), Montgomery said that Peeke was week-to-week and won’t travel to Toronto.

“Week to Week, (he) won’t be on the trip,’’ said Montgomery. “It is a tough blow as he’s been really good for us.’’

Andrew Peeke, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Where the Bruins are going to go will be interesting. Kevin Shattenkirk was forced to kill a late second-period penalty without Peeke and Toronto tied the game late in the period. Overall in Game 2, Shattenkirk did not bring much to the table and it might be time to give a game off as the series shifts to Toronto.

Bruins Recall Mason Lohrei

Tuesday (April 23) was an optional skate for the Bruins before they left for Canada and one of the players who took part in the skate was defenseman Mason Lohrei. The Ohio State standout was recalled from the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL) and could be an option for either Peeke or Shattenkirk.

Derek Forbort was recalled from Providence before Game 2 and will travel to Toronto with the team, but Montgomery said he’s day-to-day, although he’s not an option for Game 3. Parker Wortherspoon and Lohrei are the likely options to draw into the lineup.

Now that the series shifts to Toronto, the Bruins are in a position where a split is almost a must. They don’t want to go down three games to one and have to win three in a row against a team with the offensive firepower that the Maple Leafs have. Better puck management, winning battles, and staying out of the penalty box are a must if they are going to return home following Game 4 at least tied with Toronto.