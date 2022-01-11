Bruins News & Rumors: Rask, Krejci, Foligno & More

In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, Tuukka Rask may be forced to join the team without getting any reps in at the American Hockey League (AHL) level. In other news, former Bruin David Krejci appeared to take a shot at Bruce Cassidy over his usage as a member of the team. Meanwhile, Nick Foligno was injured Saturday versus the Tampa Bay Lightning, and is having an MRI done on his leg. Last but not least, Milan Lucic took to Instagram on Saturday night to throw a jab at a former rival in the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Rask’s Next Step Uncertain

Last Thursday, Rask signed a professional tryout agreement with the Providence Bruins in the AHL in order to get some playing time in before joining the big club. The 34-year-old hasn’t played since undergoing labrum surgery this offseason, and could certainly benefit from getting in a couple tune-up games. However, both of Providence’s games that were scheduled for this past weekend against the Leigh-Valley Phantoms were cancelled due to COVID protocols, making it unclear what will happen with Rask now.

Tuukka Rask, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

“To be honest, I’m not sure when he’s going to play,” Cassidy told reporters on Saturday. “So right now I can’t give you the definitive plan. He’s practicing, and we’ll try to get him in some game action wherever we can. He might have to stay playing here and miss some assignments in Providence.”

Though Rask has yet to sign a contract with the Bruins, the two sides should figure something out soon. It won’t be overly difficult to agree to a deal given that Rask has stated he isn’t concerned about money. The 2013-14 Vezina Trophy winner compiled a 2.28 goals-against average (GAA) along with a .913 save percentage (SV%) in 24 games last season.

Krejci Voices Frustration with Cassidy

Though he is no longer a member of the Bruins, Krejci admitted he often watches his former team. While he is happy to see them succeed, there is one thing bugging him, and that is Cassidy’s usage of David Pastrnak. Speaking with Czech reporter Miroslav Horak recently, he appeared to take a shot at his former coach.

“Coach Cassidy rarely let the two of us play together,” Krejci said. “It must have been something to split the first line and give Pasta to me. It was a maximum of two matches.

“After years, I leave Boston and suddenly it is possible. That surprised me. [Cassidy] always told me that he had no reason to take Pasta off the first line and that it would be as short as possible to dismantle the forces. I had to take it. But now Pasta has five or so many matches on the line with Taylor Hall and Erik Haula. Strange.”

Cassidy recently responded to the comments, saying that there are many players on the Bruins who would love to play with Pastrnak, though he understands Krejci’s point of view. Pastrnak himself was asked about the comments, but said he hadn’t read the interview himself and was unsure if it had perhaps been translated poorly. Regardless, it seems to decrease the opportunity of Krejci returning, although he didn’t rule it out when asked in the same interview.

Foligno Could Miss More Time

On Saturday, Foligno had a nasty looking injury against the Lightning after having his leg bend in a very awkward position. He was forced to miss the remainder of the game, and missed Monday’s game against the Washington Capitals as well. While the extent of the injury isn’t yet known, the 34-year-old is set to undergo an MRI and go from there.

Foligno’s first season as a Bruin has been quite disappointing thus far. He has struggled to stay healthy, and when he has been he hasn’t produced much offence at all with just a single goal and six points in 23 games. Expect to hear more on his status this Tuesday.

Lucic Roasts Maple Leafs

Maple Leafs fans had some ugly flashbacks during the teams game on Saturday versus the Colorado Avalanche. Despite holding a 4-1 lead late in the second period, the Avalanche stormed back with three unanswered goals to force overtime, and went on to win in the extra frame thanks to a Devon Toews goal. Many were quick to point out the similarities it had to the Leafs choke job in Game 7 of the first round of the 2013 playoffs, including Milan Lucic who commented on a post made by the NHL’s Instagram, “Seen this before?”

Given that Lucic was a part of that 2013 team who had a huge comeback against the Leafs, this comment created a lot of laughs for fans across the league. For Leafs fans however, it was just another reminder of how close they were to getting out of the first round back in 2013, something they have still failed to do since 2004.

Up Next for the Bruins

The Bruins got off to a great start to their week on Monday, defeating the Capitals by a 7-3 final. They will now have a few days off before taking on the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, followed by a game against the red-hot Nashville Predators on Saturday. After a slow start to the season, they appear to be on the right track having won five of their past six games.