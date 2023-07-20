3 Bruins Who Could Step Up in 2023-24

The Boston Bruins had a phenomenal season in 2022-23 that saw career seasons for many members of the roster. Guys like David Pastrnak, Pavel Zacha, and Hampus Lindholm reached new heights on the ice, while Linus Ullmark had a career year in net, earning him his first Vezina Trophy.

Most of the guys on this list did not necessarily have a bad season in 2022-23. But there are changes on the horizon for the Bruins, presenting positive opportunities for all three of these players in 2023-24. Some of these changes are the potential retirements of Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci, and the (hopefully) new additions of younger faces on the roster when the puck drops in October.

With the inevitable changes coming in the new season, there will be numerous opportunities for these guys to step up in some area of the game, whether on or off the ice.

Matt Grzelcyk

Matt Grzelcyk is a good hockey player, who had a career-high in points last season, registering 26 points in 75 games. He and Charlie McAvoy continued to show that they are a great pair together as they had in the previous season. Somehow though, he ended up being a healthy scratch for several games during the playoffs, and the games he did play in were not great (as was the case for many Bruins players).

Matt Grzelcyk, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

After the disastrous postseason performance, Grzelcyk should be looking to bounce back early in the 2023-24 season. Dmitri Orlov, who was an effective trade deadline acquisition, has left in free agency, opening the door for Grzelcyk to make an impact on the blue line again. In addition, as one of the older and more experienced members of the defensive corps, there will be a chance for him to step up into a leadership position amongst the group. He spent two seasons as a captain while at Boston University and is almost 30 years old. Therefore, he should be and will be someone young guys like Ian Mitchell, Alec Regula, and Mason Lohrei, players who have a chance of making the roster this season, will be looking up to.

Grzelcyk is a better player than what he showed at the end of last season, and he’ll certainly have a chance to showcase that when the puck drops in October. It is also important to note that this is a contract year for him. He’s had plenty of good seasons, but if there were ever to be a season for him to really step up, break out, and make more of a name for himself in the league, this is the year to do it.

Jakub Lauko (And Prospects in General)

Jakub Lauko did not have a bad season in 2022-23. He took many by surprise with his fantastic training camp and making the opening night roster for his NHL debut. Unfortunately, the momentum from preseason did not transfer over, and he spent most of last season up and down between Boston and the team’s American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate in Providence. He played 23 games last season, registering four goals and seven points.

Jakub Lauko, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

With 23 games of experience under his belt now, Lauko is one of the more experienced of the Bruins’ prospects and should have a good chance to make the opening night roster out of training camp again. In 2023-24, he really has the potential and opportunity to cement himself as a full-time NHLer. The team’s forward group is certainly influx, particularly in the bottom six. He’s had time and opportunities to generate chemistry with guys on the roster and gain comfort at the NHL level.

In general, as it’s been said for a few years now, the Bruins need to start getting younger. There have not been any exciting prospects pushing for a roster spot in the last few seasons, but hopefully, someone steps up in 2023-24. Lauko has a good chance to be that guy, but I think most Bruins’ fans would be happy to just see a prospect finally make the leap.

Milan Lucic

Milan Lucic certainly had the best years of his career in Boston, and while it is unlikely that the 35-year-old will be able to recapture the glory of his early 2010s seasons, one would certainly like to see him improve on what he did last season while playing for the Calgary Flames. In 77 games, Lucic had only seven goals and 12 assists for 19 points. Since the 2018-19 season, he has not scored more than 23 points in a season.

The expectations are certainly not for him to come in and be a major contributor, nor does the team need him to be with the likes of Pastrnak, Jake DeBrusk, and Brad Marchand out on the wing. But, it would be nice to see the left-wing ride the momentum and excitement from his return to Boston to register a few more points on the scoresheet in 2023-24.

Milan Lucic, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

With the changes to the bottom six, there will be plenty of opportunities for him to establish himself. With Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno in Chicago, and Tomas Nosek recently signing with the New Jersey Devils, there is a chance for Lucic to earn himself a role on the third line if he can generate chemistry early with Charlie Coyle. While he is coming off arguably the worst season of his career, hopefully with the boost of a Boston return and a good performance at this year’s World Championship, he’ll be able to step it up in 2023-24 and have a bounce back year.

Honorable Mentions

There is always room for nuance and discussion when it comes to evaluating who needs to step up for a hockey team, when it needs to happen, and how that should look for individual players. While Grzelcyk, Lauko, and Lucic were the biggest names to come to mind, there are certainly other guys that could step up as well. If Bergeron and Krejci retire, there will certainly be more pressure on Coyle to step up. Jeremy Swayman will be in the first year of a new contract, and while he had a good season last year, if he is to be the Bruins’ goaltender for the foreseeable future, there is room for him to assert himself more in net.

We’re entering the dog days of summer when the NHL is pretty quiet, but training camp will be here before we know it and the start of the 2023-24 season right behind it. Bruins’ general manager Don Sweeney certainly still has plenty of work ahead of him with restricted free agents (RFAs) to be signed and the futures of Bergeron and Krejci still up in the air.

Make sure to follow along with The Hockey Writers for news and analysis throughout the remainder of the offseason.