3 Bruins Under the Microscope in 2023-24

When the Boston Bruins begin training camp in September at Warrior Ice Arena, there are going to be several storylines to keep an eye on. Gone are franchise foundation pieces Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci, which leaves a huge hole up the middle at center.

There are some players who have been a key piece of the organization for several years returning, while some young players are returning after putting together a career season in 2022-23. Without those contributions, it may not have been as successful of a regular season as it was for the Black and Gold.

As the season goes along, we will be getting answers to some of the questions facing the Bruins as to how their centers will play without their two leaders for nearly two decades and where are they going to get secondary scoring from. As Boston gets ready to embark on a new season in 2023-24, here are three players who are going to be under the microscope this upcoming season.

Pavel Zacha

You can clearly make the case that both Pavel Zacha and Charlie Coyle could be under the microscope this season, but of the two, Zacha has a better upside offensively and the Bruins will need that again, along with him being able to pivot into a top-six (maybe top-line) role at center. We know Coyle’s history in the top six and it’s not good.

Pavel Zacha, Boston Bruins (Photo by Richard T Gagnon/Getty Images)

Last season Zacha was a pleasant surprise for the Bruins. He locked down the left spot on the second-line with Krejci and David Pastrnak and he had the breakout season that the New Jersey Devils were hoping they would get after selecting him sixth overall in the 2015 Entry Draft. Zacha had 21 goals, 36 assists, and 57, all career highs, and it’s no mistake that his addition played a role with Pastrnak scoring 61 goals. This season, both players will be without Krejci and will have to be part of the Boston core that takes the next step.

Zacha certainly has the ability to slide up to the top center spot and the Bruins need that to happen. Can he repeat last season in his second season in Boston remains to be seen, but being able to handle the first-line center spot, and provide some key penalty minutes and power play minutes is going to be key to a successful Black and Gold season.

Trent Frederic

If there was an unsung hero to the Bruins last season, it was Trent Frederic. Selected in the first round, 29th overall in the 2016 Draft, Frederic had what appeared to be unrealistic expectations on him by being a first-round pick. His development with the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL) and his first couple of seasons in Boston always seemed to take a step back. Last season, he took one giant step forward.

Trent Frederic, Boston Bruins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Playing back on the third line with Charlie Coyle and Taylor Hall, the former University of Wisconsin standout set career highs in goals (17), assists (14), and points (31). He was more disciplined, played to the system in place and he did a lot of his scoring in front of the net where he got to cause constant pressure on the opponent’s defense and goaltending. He did all that while playing on his off-wing on the right side.

This season, Frederic has a chance in camp to earn a spot at his natural position at center. There are going to be other players like Morgan Geekie and Patrick Brown that he’s going to have to beat out, along with prospect John Beecher, but for the first time during his time with Boston, he’s got the opportunity to land in the middle.

Not only will his position on the wing or at center be under the microscope, but so will his offensive production. He avoided an arbitration hearing in August by agreeing to a two-year, $4.6 million contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $2.3 million, which doubles his AAV from last season of $1.15 million. With a new raise comes new expectations and the Bruins are going to need him to have another strong offensive season in 2023-24.

Matt Grzelcyk

Whenever you see a Bruins trade rumor since last year, a lot of them surround defenseman Matt Grzelcyk. Following last season, it would not have been surprising to see him moved as he enters the final season of his contract with an AAV of $3.687 million. He is an attractive option for teams looking for a veteran puck-moving defenseman.

Matt Grzelcyk, Boston Bruins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

As the Bruins enter training camp and the new season, there have to be questions as to where he fits in with coach Jim Montgomery. In the stunning first-round elimination at the hands of the Florida Panthers last April, Grzelcyk found himself as a healthy scratch in three of the seven games. The most head-scratching scratch was in Game 6 in Florida when he was replaced by Connor Clifton. The Bruins struggled with zone exits in the series, and multiple turnovers by Clifton cost them goals in a 7-5 loss. Grzelcyk was and still is one of their better puck-moving blue-liners, which makes the decision to scratch him in one of the biggest games of the season a questionable move.

If he ends up playing out the season this year, it’s going to be interesting to see what Sweeney decides to do with the 29-year-old Boston native. His injury history has not been good throughout his career with the Bruins his health this season will need to be key. Grzelcyk is a defenseman who will be under the microscope all season, as it’s unlikely at this point that Sweeney will deal the former Boston University defenseman.

These are just three of many players who are going to be under the microscope this season for Boston. This is a transition year and the microscope list might get bigger if things don’t go well early in the season.