3 Takeaways From Bruins’ 3-1 Win Over Blue Jackets

The Boston Bruins secured a big 4-3 overtime win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Dec. 3. Right after this victory, they traveled back to Boston to play against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Dec. 4. While the Bruins did not have much time to rest before this contest, they still secured two points with a hard-fought 3-1 win over Columbus. It was an impressive win for the Bruins, and let’s discuss three main takeaways from the game now.

Marchand, the Hat Trick Hero

It is safe to say that Brad Marchand has broken his cold streak. After going pointless in five straight games, the Bruins captain recorded the overtime winner against the Maple Leafs. So, how did he follow up on that performance? By leading the Bruins to victory against the Blue Jackets with a natural hat trick in the third period.

Brad Marchand, Boston Bruins (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Before Marchand carried the offense on his back, the Bruins were down 1-0 and had trouble beating Spencer Martin. However, Marchand got the scoring going for Boston after firing home a perfect Danton Heinen feed early in the third. At the 5:37 mark of the third, he roofed a wrist shot past Martin for his first power-play goal of the night. Then, just two minutes later, he put the dagger in Columbus’ heart with another power-play goal, beating Martin with another excellent wrist shot.

This was a truly dominant performance from Marchand, and he is the main reason the Bruins won. The 35-year-old winger now has 11 goals and 23 points in 24 contests.

Swayman Shuts the Door

After three appearances in a row with under a .900 save percentage (SV%), Jeremy Swayman put together a 26-save shutout against the San Jose Sharks. During that contest, it was clear that he had regained his form and confidence, and thankfully for the Bruins, that translated over to this matchup against the Blue Jackets. The Alaska native ended the night with 24 saves on 25 shots and was another notable reason behind Boston’s eventual win.

Related: Bruins News & Rumors: Marchand, Pastrnak, Shattenkirk & More

Latest News & Highlights

As the game carried on, Swayman began to be tested more. This was especially so after Marchand gave the Bruins the lead. Instead of just rolling over, the Blue Jackets worked extremely hard to get this contest tied up, but Swayman stood on his head and did not allow a single third-period goal. With that, he made multiple saves on high-danger chances during the contest, and the game could have had a far different result if he had not.

Jeremy Swayman, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

It is safe to say that Swayman has worked through his rough patch, as he is now coming off back-to-back excellent starts. After this performance, he has improved to a 9-1-2 record, a 2.08 goals-against average (GAA), and a .932 SV%.

Bruins Bounce Back From Sloppy Start

As noted above, the Bruins had a disadvantage heading into this game. They just finished up what felt like a playoff game against the Maple Leafs in Toronto less than 24 hours before the Columbus matchup. During the first period, it was quite easy to tell fatigue set in. They were slower than the Blue Jackets, sloppy with the puck, and simply did not generate many chances.

However, as the game continued, the Bruins’ energy skyrocketed, significantly improving their play. They were more engaged, forechecked harder, and were far more effective with the puck. This turnaround and Marchand’s heroics, of course, allowed them to get two points. Now, they have earned their much-needed break.

The Bruins will look to keep their winning streak alive against the Buffalo Sabres on Dec. 7 at TD Garden. It should be an entertaining Atlantic Division matchup.