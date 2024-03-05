Trade Deadline Preview: Buffalo Sabres

Every year around this time, there are clear buyers and sellers, and then there’s everyone in between. As we inch closer to Friday’s NHL trade deadline (March 8), the Buffalo Sabres could be categorized as one of the “in-betweeners,” if you will. The Sabres missed an excellent opportunity to move up in the Eastern Conference standings this past weekend, with teams ahead of them (Pittsburgh Penguins, New Jersey Devils, and Washington Capitals) losing games.

A win over the Winnipeg Jets would’ve propelled the Sabres over the Penguins and put them within eight points of a wild card spot in the East. That obviously didn’t happen, as they finished the weekend with a 1-1 record and currently sit 10 points out. Even though they have a mountain between them and the postseason with 20 games to go, general manager Kevyn Adams has talked about making his team better now and in the future while accommodating some of his pending unrestricted free agents (UFAs).

Who the Sabres Are Expected to Sell

In Elliotte Friedman’s latest 32 Thoughts, the Sabres are prepared to find new homes for veterans like Erik Johnson and captain Kyle Okposo, who Friedman wonders about with the New York Rangers. A few more to keep an eye on are forwards Zemgus Girgensons and Victor Olofsson. Girgensons was selected 14th overall by the Sabres in 2012 and is currently their longest-tenured player. The “Latvian locomotive,” as he’s often referred to, would be an attractive depth forward for a contender at the deadline.

Zemgus Girgensons and Kyle Okposo, Buffalo Sabres (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

As for Olofsson, the 28-year-old needs a fresh start. Despite having 28 goals a year ago, the left winger hasn’t been able to produce enough at five-on-five during his time in Buffalo and has been a healthy scratch for most of the season. However, 34 of his 87 career goals have come on the power play, which could be attractive to a contender who struggles on the man advantage. The pending UFA’s cap hit (via CapFriendly) is $4.75 million, so the Sabres would more than likely have to retain some salary.

Challenges for the Sabres When it Comes to Trades

Adams has made it clear that he wants players who want to be in Buffalo. A number of their young, core players have committed long-term, but sustainable success has yet to follow, and that makes it challenging for a team like the Sabres to acquire players. Adams eluded to this on Sunday:

“I’ve been in conversations with teams with highly publicized players that either have been traded or are going to be traded, and some of these players have trade protection too, and they haven’t been willing to come here. And candidly, that’s on us, you know, our record hasn’t been good enough.” Sabres’ general manager, Kevyn Adams – WGR 550 – 03/03/2024

Related: Oilers Reportedly Interested in Capitals Forward Nic Dowd

Being far out of the race near the deadline and a playoff drought approaching 13 straight seasons will do that.

Targets Who Have No-Trade Protection

Last week, we mentioned a player like Scott Laughton, but with the Philadelphia Flyers in a playoff spot and maybe looking to add, it’s not likely. With that said, what about Nic Dowd? The Washington Capitals are outside of a wild card spot, and as Frank Seravalli reported, general manager Brian MacLellan wants to get younger.

Washington Capitals’ Nic Dowd fights for control of the puck with New York Islanders’ Devon Toews. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

The 33-year-old has a $1.3 million cap hit this season and next, with no trade protection, and his name has been out there. For the Sabres, he’d be a fresh, veteran voice who they could acquire for what they gave up to bring in Jordan Greenway at last year’s deadline. The Sabres (6-4-0 in their last 10) should be an interesting team to watch on deadline day, as the organization thinks about today and tomorrow.