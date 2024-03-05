Blue Jackets’ Jack Roslovic Talks Recent Play & Immediate Future

In previous seasons, the Columbus Blue Jackets entered the NHL’s Trade Deadline with multiple UFA players they needed to make decisions on. However, it is different this season. They have just one notable UFA player.

Jack Roslovic knows that anything could happen this week. It’s the first time in his career he’s had to face the uncertainty of the trade deadline.

We caught up with Roslovic after the Blue Jackets’ held their morning skate on Monday. Before we talked about the inevitable trade deadline stuff, we discussed his and the team’s recent play on the ice. It’s been much better of late. He opened up about what’s been working.

Jack Roslovic Q&A

THW: I want to ask you about your line of late playing with Johnny Gaudreau and Boone Jenner. It seems like that that’s really elevated the team. What has worked for you guys of late?

Roslovic: I think I’m playing with really good chemistry. I’m playing fast and starting to figure out where each other are. We’re a little bit more on the ice and comfortable. I think that always helps.

THW: You’re getting wins, but you’re also being a lot more competitive as well as a team. Does it seem like to you that everybody’s really buying into what’s being talked about within the locker room?

Roslovic: I think we still got a long way (to go) to prove that. But I think in terms of the mindset of growing every day, I think everybody’s kind of bought into that. It seems to be on the right track right now. When you’re at the bottom of the standings or wherever we are, there’s still improvements to make. It’s a team that is our team and a team that’s got a lot of guys are gonna be around for a while so they know the work.

Jack Roslovic says the Blue Jackets are on the right track, but have a lot of work to do. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

THW: I was doing a little bit of research coming into this, I think you’ve had four head coaches in the last five years. Just the way that things have worked out from the way that Winnipeg ended under Paul Maurice to John Tortorella to two years of Brad Larsen and now Pascal Vincent. How hard is that when you have that much change in leadership especially at this point in your career?

Roslovic: I never even thought about that. I guess it was, yeah. That’s what happens when you’re on a losing team for four years. The turnover happens. It not only happens with the players, it happens with the coaches, and it happens even with the staff. It’s one of those things that it should be a wake-up call to some guys. It’s every day you’re blessed to be playing here in this league, and you can see how fast it goes.

THW: I couldn’t imagine how hard it is when they probably all have different systems that they’re trying to teach too. And then that’s constantly changing.

Roslovic: The elements of hockey though are all similar throughout the way. It’s definitely a learning curve every time there are new things. You learn a lot of different things and if you stay a sponge, it can be fruitful.

Jack Roslovic said "I got this" as he walks in and buries the @Energizer overtime winner for the @BlueJacketsNHL! 👏 pic.twitter.com/ewCE0O69l5 — NHL (@NHL) October 22, 2023

THW: You’ve had Coach Vincent in Winnipeg. You have him here as a head coach. Just what, how has he been for you?

Roslovic: It’s a totally different job from there to here. He’s definitely changed a lot of the ways. It had been a long time since he was a head coach in the American League. I think he was finding a lot of things that he did with our team. His last year (in the AHL) was pretty successful trying to bring it over. But like I said, it’s a totally different job and the way he approaches it every day, it seems that he’s positive and happy and it’s all good. And I think he’s helped put the team in the right direction.

You May Also Like

THW: And now the inevitable question. Have you thought about what could happen this week?

Roslovic: Yeah. You mean you always see it? It stinks but it’s an opportunity. For four years you meet a lot of new guys and create a lot of new friendships. But once again, that’s the inevitability of being on the team who has struggled.

THW: What do you think might happen?

Roslovic: I don’t think I’m going to answer that, but the one thing I will say is I think the fact that I don’t think I have to preach my love for this city. It’s where I grew up, so it will always be special. It’ll always be home for me.