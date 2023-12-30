Buffalo Sabres’ Best Moments of 2023

Young players emerged, veterans passed the torch, and the Sabres came within a single point of reaching the playoffs for the first time since 2011. After 12 months of ups and downs, it’s time for the Buffalo Sabres to turn the page on 2023. It was a bittersweet year, where the Sabres proved how much potential they have when they are clicking. They also showed that their core still has a ways to go. While the Sabres limped toward the finish line in 2023, they certainly had their share of unforgettable moments this year.

Devon Levi Arrives

On March 17, the Sabres signed Devon Levi to an entry-level contract. He earned a late-season audition in Buffalo after back-to-back dominant seasons with Northeastern University and made his first NHL start just two weeks later.

He quickly cemented himself as arguably the most exciting prospect in the Sabres’ system. In his first NHL start, Levi was spectacular, stopping 31 shots in a 3-2 overtime win. His quickness and athleticism were on full display.

Levi finished the season with a 5-2 record and posted a .905 save percentage (SV%) and a goals saved above expected (GSAx) of 3.4. At just 22 years of age, Levi has already proven himself to be a capable NHL goaltender. While he hasn’t been able to establish himself as the clear-cut starter in Buffalo yet, he showed in 2023 that he is the future.

Tage Thompson Scores 40

Tage Thompson set the tone early in 2023 with a terrific hat trick goal to defeat the Washington Capitals in overtime on just the third night of the year. Thompson had a pair of hat tricks this year, and his prowess as an elite goal scorer became increasingly apparent.

Tage Thompson, Buffalo Sabres (Photo by Ben Green/NHLI via Getty Images)

On Feb. 26, Thompson scored another memorable goal against the Capitals; this time, it was number 40 on the season. He became just the third Buffalo Sabre to achieve 40 goals in the cap era. Jeff Skinner (2018-19) and Thomas Vanek (2008-09) are the only others to accomplish the feat. Thompson finished the season with 47 goals, the most in a single season for a Sabre since 1993. While his final stretch of 2023 has been riddled with injuries, he established himself as a premiere goal scorer and the most valuable forward on the Sabres’ roster.

Ryan Miller’s Number 30 Raised to the Rafters

Jan. 19 was Ryan Miller’s big night. He was inducted into the Sabres Hall of Fame and had his number 30 retired. Miller had fond memories of his time in Buffalo and reminisced about the blood, sweat, and tears he and his teammates put in for this team once upon a time. “I thought we did it the right way, we built it together as a group. All these guys have been saying a lot of nice things about me, but I could equally say about them how much of an impact we had on each other,” he said in a press conference following the jersey retirement.

Miller was the last starting goaltender to backstop the Sabres to a playoff appearance. While they didn’t reach the postseason in 2023, the Sabres delivered on Miller’s night with a 3-2 overtime win over the New York Islanders, capped off with an incredible goal by Dylan Cozens just 12 seconds into overtime.

Craig Anderson Wins his Final Game

After a long and successful 21-year NHL career, the Sabres said goodbye to Craig Anderson, who retired in 2023. He put together a couple of solid seasons as a member of the Sabres and had one more vintage performance left in him to put a ribbon on his career.

Craig Anderson, Buffalo Sabres (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

His final start came against the Ottawa Senators, an organization where Anderson spent ten years, and stopped 30 out of 33 shots in a 4-3 overtime victory. The Sabres mobbed him after the game, and he bid the fans in Buffalo a final farewell after an outstanding game. “A GM and a coach came in and believed in me when I was more or less a washed-up old guy. It really revived the career a little bit,” said Anderson, reflecting on his time in Buffalo. “It’s the perfect story. It’s unbelievable.”

Zach Benson Makes His Mark

With the 13th overall pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, the Sabres selected the small but skilled Zach Benson. His impact on the NHL roster so far at 18 years of age has been impressive. He managed to put up 13 points in his first 26 NHL games. He ranks in the top five this season among Sabres forwards in shot, chance, and goal shares. On Nov. 22, Benson scored his first NHL goal with about as many style points as possible.

The tuck between the legs was a beauty and the first of what will likely be many highlight reel goals for Benson in Buffalo. His quick development has helped soften the blow for a team that saw some offensive regression in the back half of 2023.

Looking Ahead to 2024

As a bittersweet 2023 comes to a close, it’s time to start looking toward the future. Will 2024 have a playoff appearance in store, or will the Sabres be back in the draft lottery? Will they get their offensive mojo back? How will the young roster continue to grow? There are plenty of stories to follow as the Sabres look to turn their fortunes around in the new year.