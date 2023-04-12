Calgary Flames Top 10 Prospects

After Monday night’s 3-2 shootout loss to the Nashville Predators, the Calgary Flames’ chances at the playoffs have ended, meaning their final game of the season will take place on Wednesday versus the San Jose Sharks. It is a disappointing feeling for both the team and its fanbase, as few, if any, saw them missing the playoffs this season.

Due to their inconsistencies throughout the 2022-23 campaign, there have been plenty of negative headlines when it comes to the Flames as of late. While things are bleak right now, there is still some reason to be optimistic, especially when it comes to the future of this team. Though they don’t have the deepest prospect pool in the league, they have some young talent in the pipeline that could set them up for some long-term success in the future. Here is a look at the top 10 prospects they have at this time.

Note: Players who have played in less than 50 NHL games are given prospect title.

10. Jack Beck

While there were a number of prospects who could have rounded out this list, it is hard to leave out one of the team’s more intriguing pieces in Jack Beck. The 2021 sixth-rounder (168th overall) has had a hard time staying healthy throughout his Ontario Hockey League (OHL) career, but has produced solid offense when on the ice.

Jack Beck Ottawa 67s (Josh Kim / The Hockey Writers)

In 45 games this season, the 19-year-old Beck scored 12 goals and 53 points. While his goal total was down significantly from a season prior, he showed a playmaking side that proved to be very valuable for his team. Assuming he does sign an entry-level contract with the Flames, he will be a player to monitor moving forward, especially as he makes the transition to professional hockey.

9. Ben Jones

Last offseason, the Flames announced that they had signed Ben Jones to a one-year contract. Despite being just 23 years old at the time and having played two NHL games with the Vegas Golden Knights a season prior, the signing seemed to fly under the radar amongst the fan base. Fast forward to where we are now, however, and it seems as though the now 24-year-old has a potential NHL career in front of him.

Jones is having himself a very good season on a strong Calgary Wranglers club, as he has put up 17 goals and 54 points through 68 games. On top of that solid offensive production, he is also very defensively sound which will only help when it comes to carving out an NHL career. It is somewhat of a mystery as to why the Golden Knights chose to let him walk after last season, but the Flames will certainly take it.

8. William Stromgren

Though his three goals and eight points in 45 games with Brynas don’t look very impressive, the fact that William Stromgren was able to play in one of the world’s top professional leagues at just 19 years old speaks volumes as to how much talent he possesses. Not only does he have good size at 6-foot-3, but he is much more skilled than often credited for.

There is still a ways to go before Stromgren is ready to make an impact at the NHL level, but he has shown steady progress in his development since being selected by the Flames in the second round (45th overall) of the 2021 Draft. Though the recent entry-level deal he signed doesn’t kick in until 2023-24, he has joined the Wranglers in the American Hockey League (AHL) for the remainder of the season on an amateur tryout (ATO).

7. Cole Schwindt

While the biggest pieces discussed coming back in the Matthew Tkachuk deal were Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar, general manager (GM) Brad Treliving was also able to pull a solid prospect from the Florida Panthers in Cole Schwindt. The 21-year-old impressed enough in his first season as a pro that he was able to log three NHL games with the Panthers in 2021-22, and is continuing to show promise in 2022-23 with the Wranglers.

Cole Schwindt, Calgary Flames (Photo by Derek Cain/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Through 67 games this season, Schwindt has managed a respectable 14 goals and 32 points, while continuing to display solid awareness in the defensive zone. Being able to play both wing and center adds to his value, and while he isn’t ready to become a full-time NHLer just yet, he should at the very least be able to log some NHL games next season.

6. Matthew Phillips

Soon to be turning 25 years old, Matthew Phillips is quickly sliding out of ‘prospects’ territory, though the fact of the matter is he still appears to be a player who can have success at the NHL level if given a shot. Unfortunately, that shot hasn’t transpired with the Flames to this point, as he has logged just three career NHL games despite his fantastic numbers at the AHL level.

As good as Phillips has been in the AHL in past seasons, he has found an entirely new level in 2022-23. His 36 goals lead the league, while his 75 points are fourth. The constant knock on him continues to be his size, though it seems in today’s NHL smaller players are finding more and more ways to make an impact. While his opportunity with the Flames may not happen, he still has a real shot at becoming an everyday NHLer one day.

5. Jeremie Poirier

Jeremie Poirier entered the 2020 Draft as one of the most intriguing prospects on the board. While he had the skill level that warranted a first-round selection, he ultimately fell to the Flames in the third round (72nd overall) due to his struggles in the defensive end of the ice. As far as offense is concerned, however, he showed tons of potential, and is continuing to do so in his first season with the Wranglers.

Through 66 games this season, Poirier’s 41 points are second amongst all AHL rookie defensemen in scoring. While there are still some concerns in his defensive game, he has shown improvement in not cheating for offense as much as he did throughout his junior career. At just 20 years old, there is still plenty of time for him to continue to round out his game.

4. Connor Zary

After a very promising nine-game AHL showing following the conclusion of his final season of junior hockey with the Kamloops Blazers, Connor Zary struggled in his first full season as a pro in 2021-22. The 24th overall selection from the 2020 Draft battled injury, but wasn’t very good at either end of the ice when healthy. By the time the season had come to an end, he found himself with just 13 goals and 25 points through 53 games, though there was still a belief that he could rebound and re-establish himself as a top-tier prospect for the Flames.

Connor Zary, Calgary Flames (Photo by Marissa Baecker/Getty Images)

The 21-year-old has been able to do exactly that, as he has scored 21 goals and 58 points through 69 games with the Wranglers, stats that are second only to Phillips. While his skating could still use some improvement, his ability to win puck battles along the boards paired with his slick hands make for a player who projects to have a lengthy NHL career.

3. Matthew Coronato

Any worries surrounding Matthew Coronato not being interested in signing with the Flames have been erased, as he recently agreed to an entry-level deal with the organization and is expected to see some action at the NHL level in the very near future. Based on his success during his two seasons with Harvard University (38 goals and 72 points in 68 games), the 13th overall selection from the 2021 Draft has all the makings to be a highly impactful player in future years for the Flames.

While the potential is very high with Coronato, it is important to remember that he is still just 20 years old, meaning he still has some development ahead of him. With the Flames eliminated from playoff contention, he is expected to make his debut in the season finale versus the Sharks. It isn’t the excitement Flames fans were hoping for this season, but it will offer a glimpse of what to look forward to in the future.

2. Jakob Pelletier

There has never been a question regarding Jakob Pelletier’s skill, which is why the Flames chose to select him with the 26th overall selection in 2019. While his stats in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) were impressive, there were some questions as to how his game would transition to the professional level given his 5-foot-9, 160-pound frame.

The 22-year-old has quickly proven that to be a non-issue, as he has recorded 43 goals and 98 points in 99 career AHL games, and hasn’t looked out of place over his 22 games this season with the Flames. While his three goals and seven points don’t jump off the page, it is evident just how skilled of a player he is, and that offense should continue to improve as he gets more comfortable at the NHL level.

1. Dustin Wolf

As each day passes, Dustin Wolf continues to look like even more of a draft steal for the Flames. Since selecting him in the seventh round (214th overall) of the 2019 Draft, he has continuously improved to the point where he looks like he has true star potential at the NHL level.

Dustin Wolf, Calgary Flames (Photo by Christopher Mast/NHLI via Getty Images)

In Wolf’s first season as a professional in 2021-22 with the Stockton Heat of the AHL, he recorded a dazzling 2.35 goals-against average (GAA) along with a .924 save percentage (SV%). As good as those numbers were, he has somehow been able to improve on them even further in 2022-23. His 2.08 GAA is second amongst all AHL goalies this season, while his .932 SV% is first. Like Coronato, it is believed that he will appear in the NHL for the first time in his career on Wednesday night.

Honorable Mentions: Emilio Pettersen, Arseni Sergeev, Topi Ronni, Lucas Ciona, Rory Kerins

Some Intriguing Pieces

While the jury is out as to whether or not the latter half of this list can carve out legitimate NHL careers, some of the top names on this list have true star potential. The fact that they have been able to carry their production through the junior hockey ranks into pro goes to show just how talented they truly are. Don’t be surprised to see a few listed above make serious impacts for the Flames next season.