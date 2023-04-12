3 Takeaways From Devils’ 6-2 Victory Over the Sabres

The New Jersey Devils played their final regular season home game in Newark, New Jersey on April 11 when they hosted the Buffalo Sabres. The club eventually celebrated their 24th home win of the season beating their opponent by a final score of 6-2. Jesper Boqvist, Jonas Siegenthaler, Miles Wood, Tomas Tatar, and Jack Hughes all found the back of the net, and in total 12 different players found their names on the scoresheet including goaltender Vitek Vanecek. Here are three takeaways from the Devils’ latest victory as they continue to chase the Carolina Hurricanes and first place in the Metropolitan Divison.

The Wonderful World of the Brothers Hughes

It was a special night at Prudential Center for Jim and Ellen Hughes. They witnessed their youngest son make his NHL debut and their 21-year-old earn his 97th point of the season, which set the franchise record for the most points that a

skater earned in a single season surpassing Patrik Elias.

HE DID THE THING! pic.twitter.com/vvAknIHvZM — x – New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) April 12, 2023

“I didn’t think it would come on an empty-netter,” Jack Hughes said after the game. “We had a lot of good looks tonight. I’m really excited that it happened in front of the home crowd, with one game left it’s not much time. But you put it behind you now. I’m really excited, it’s for me, but it’s also for the team.”

Jack’s younger brother Luke was on the bench when his brother broke the record.



After the game, Luke reflected on the moment he found out he would make his NHL debut. Head coach Lindy Ruff pulled him into his office on April 10 and told the youngster he hopes he is ready to play some left and some right tomorrow. The Manchester, NH native simply said okay which prompted the veteran coach to confirm that Luke heard him. The youngest Hughes brother simply replied yeah.

The decision was made to put both Hughes brothers in the starting lineup, pairing Luke with defenseman Ryan Graves. The sold-out crowd of 16,514 erupted when P.A. announcer Adam Hamway announced the 19-year-old. He would take 13 shifts for a total of 11:15 of playing time. His defensive partners included Graves, Dougie Hamilton, and Kevin Bahl. He was credited with one takeaway, one hit, and two blocked shots.



“I don’t think I was very nervous tonight, surprisingly,” Luke said, “It was super cool going out there and seeing the crowd and obviously see Jacky break the record was pretty cool.”

Solo lap for the kid!



Welcome (officially) to Jersey, Luke. pic.twitter.com/8XHerid1h4 — x – New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) April 11, 2023

After the game, both Luke and Jack mentioned their parents’ dedication and having all three sons in the NHL.



“It’s a huge accomplishment for my parents,” Jack said, “Three boys to play in the show, that’s hard work, man. It just shows how well a job they did for us as people first, but players as well.”

Devils Tie Franchise Record & Clinch Home Ice

There were plenty of storylines that unfolded after last night’s victory including the team clinching home ice in the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. As it stands, the Devils will face either the New York Rangers or Florida Panthers when the postseason begins.

New Jersey Devils Bench Celebrates a Goal (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

With their victory over the Sabres, the Devils tied a franchise record 51 wins in a single season, which was first earned in 2008-09. The club also tied for the largest single-season turnaround in NHL history. Since the 1995-96 season, when the NHL switched to an 82-game schedule, the teams with the largest point differentials are the Colorado Avalanche (2016-17/2017-18), Pittsburgh Penguins (2005-06/2006-07), and the Devils (2021-22/2022-23) with a plus-47 point differential.

Related: Devils News & Rumors: Luke Hughes Arrives & Jack Hughes Hits 96

Latest News & Highlights

Through 81 games, New Jersey has 110 points. The most points earned in the standings for franchise history is 111, which was set in the 2000-01 season. The team has the opportunity to make more history with one last win on Thursday, April 13 versus the Washington Capitals.

Wood & Bastian Combine for Five Points

The “BMW Line” was without its center, as Michael McLeod missed his first game of the season. He saw doctors for the hit by Boston Bruins’ Brad Marchand on April 8, and according to Ruff is doing better. His wingers, Wood and Nathan Bastian stepped up in a big way collecting five points and three hits.

Nathan Bastian, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Bastian earned three assists, which marked a career-high for helpers earned in a single game. His prior career-high was two assists in a game, which he celebrated on April 25, 2021, versus the Philadelphia Flyers. Wood collected his sixth multi-point game of the season scoring a goal and collecting the primary assist on Boqvist’s goal. With the playoffs days away it was encouraging to see the team’s fourth line step up and contribute in a big way.

Quick Hits and Observations

Boqvist scored New Jersey’s first goal of the night in the first period. He picked up a rebound that was in the crease and celebrated his 10th goal of the season. It tied a career-high that he earned in the 2021-22 season.

Lindy Ruff is the second coach in franchise history to earn 51 wins, which also marked his third most wins in a single season. He earned 53 wins with the Buffalo Sabres in 2006-07 and then 52 wins in 2005-06, per Devils’ PR.

Tatar scored the Devils’ fourth and fifth goal earning his second multi-goal game of the 2022-23 season. Additionally, he earned the secondary assist on Siegenthaler’s goal collecting three points for the second time this season.

The Devils are scheduled for a noon practice today, April 12 at RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House. Their regular-season finale will take place at Capital One Arena when they visit Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals on Thursday as they continue to chase franchise history.