Flames’ 5 Worst Contracts for the 2023-24 Season

The Calgary Flames are in a very interesting spot as an organization right now, as their roster is currently one that is capable of making the playoffs but could soon become a bottom-feeder. This is due to the fact that there are a number of players entering the final year of their respective contracts, and several have voiced their hesitancy when it comes to signing an extension.

Whether management looks to make a run at it or move some of their contracts, there will be a few deals they will be forced to keep. While several of their players on questionable contracts are very capable of having resurgent seasons in 2023-24, there are some concerns. With that said, here are the Flames’ five worst contracts right now.

Jonathan Huberdeau

Eight Years, $10.5 Million AAV

When it was announced that the Flames had signed Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year, $84 million extension, the majority of the fanbase was excited. While there was talk that the contract could get ugly in the final few years, it was considered a reasonable risk by many given that at the time it was signed, Huberdeau was coming off a 115-point season and was considered one of the best wingers in the NHL.

Jonathan Huberdeau, Calgary Flames (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Unfortunately for Huberdeau, his contract as of now looks like it may be aging poorly before it has even begun. His first season with the Flames was an outright disaster, as he managed just 55 points in 79 games. The 60-point decline marked the biggest in NHL history.

The hope for Huberdeau is that with Darryl Sutter now out of the fold, he can get back to being the elite point producer he was for so many years with the Florida Panthers. His contract will likely never be a great one, but he can change the current narrative big time with a good 2023-24 season. If he struggles again, however, the Flames will be in a lot of trouble with this one.

Nazem Kadri

Six Years, $7 Million AAV

Like Huberdeau, Nazem Kadri also came into Calgary with high expectations after a season with the Colorado Avalanche which saw him record a career-high 87 points while also winning a Stanley Cup. Things started quite well for the 32-year-old, who was selected as the Flames lone representative at the 2023 NHL All-Star Game. Immediately afterward, however, things fell off the rails.

Kadri struggled immensely in the second half of the season, giving him rather mediocre totals of 24 goals and 56 points in 82 games. His usually strong defensive presence wasn’t there, nor was his ability to get under the opposition’s skin as he has done throughout his career. The Flames are now left hoping it was simply an off-year rather than what to expect moving forward.

Jacob Markstrom

Three Years, $6 Million AAV

As big of a decline as Huberdeau had last season, it could be argued that Jacob Markstrom’s was just as bad. The 33-year-old could do no wrong in 2021-22 and finished as a Vezina finalist for the first time in his career. A season later, however, things went completely opposite, leading many to suggest the Flames should try and trade him this offseason.

Jacob Markstrom, Calgary Flames (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Flames brass seems to be confident in a Markstrom bounce-back season, and that may very well be the case. For a number of years now, he has been one of the league’s better goaltenders, though consistency has at times been an issue. If he is able to get back to the level of play he displayed two seasons ago, he can be removed from this list. If he struggles again, the Flames will certainly look to move him next summer, and may even consider a buyout.

Blake Coleman

Four Years, $4.9 Million AAV

By no means has Blake Coleman played poorly through his first two seasons with the Flames. In fact, he has done pretty well everything asked of him and is contributing at both ends of the ice in a similar pattern to what he had done prior in his career. The issue is that he simply just hasn’t given enough of what should be expected of a player making nearly $5 million.

In 82 games this past season, Coleman scored 18 goals and 38 points. The 38 points actually serve as a career-high, although they are a bit misleading as he would have had higher totals in both the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons had they not been shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Again, this is to no fault of Coleman’s as he has played solid hockey, this just wasn’t a great contract from the first day it was signed.

Andrew Mangiapane

Two Years, $5.8 Million AAV

For the first time in his NHL career, Andrew Mangiapane took a step backward this past season. Prior to that, the 27-year-old had shown tremendous growth in each of his four NHL seasons, capped off by a 35-goal, 55-point campaign in 2021-22.

Andrew Mangiapane, Calgary Flames (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

This past season, Mangiapane’s totals dropped significantly, as he found the back of the net 17 times while registering 43 points. It also marked the first time his shooting percentage in a season was below 12.3. If he can get back to scoring at the percentages he was in his first four NHL seasons, his contract could look great at this time next year. That said, shooting north of 15 percent in three years from 2019-2022 could suggest he was on a lengthy hot streak and is beginning to regress to the mean.

Flames 2023-24 Outlook Up in the Air

While predictions are being made in regards to certain teams winning or losing this season, anyone making any guesses about the Flames is doing just that; guessing. There are so many unanswered questions with this team in regard to what trades they may or may not make prior to the season beginning. On top of that, it remains to be seen if they can get bounce-back seasons from many that are on this list.