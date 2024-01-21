Canadiens Midseason Prospect Report: 10 to 6 

The Montreal Canadiens have an enviable prospect pool filled with talented young players, and that pool doesn’t include all the 23 years of age and under players already graduated to the NHL lineup. Players such as Kaiden Guhle, Justin Barron and Jordan Harris headline that list. There is even rookie Jayden Struble who is making decisions for management very difficult.

Related: Montreal Canadiens at Halfway Mark: Focus on the Process

General manager (GM) Kent Hughes and his scouting staff are poised to add significantly to the team’s prospects with the 2024 NHL Entry Draft as the Canadiens are loaded with 11 picks, four of which are in the top 90 and one may even be in the top 10 in a draft that could provide them with a quality offensive player. This article is part one of the top 10 Canadiens prospects; this part lists the sixth to tenth-ranked players, including some honourable mentions.

Definition of a Prospect

For this exercise, I will keep the definition of a prospect simple. It is a player under 23 years old, who has played less than one full NHL season or is playing in a lower league, professional or amateur. For goaltenders, they must not have played 50 NHL games. Also, they must be 25 years of age or younger.

Juraj Slafkovsky, Montreal Canadiens (Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Using established NHL players would only act to artificially inflate the values or rankings of the prospect pool and for this list, Juraj Slafkovsky will be considered an NHL player as he was drafted first overall and was immediately added to the roster.

Honourable Mention – Bogdan Konyushkov – Right Defence – KHL

Bogdan Konyushkov, an overaged right-handed Russian defenceman was an interesting choice by the Canadiens. He had a good Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) rookie season in 2022-23, putting up 25 points in 64 games. He is mobile and moves the puck efficiently, scanning for options and making plays in all three zones that push his team offensively as well as the pace of play.

Latest News & Highlights

The Canadiens will be patient but they do see an eventual NHL defender in him, possibly a third pairing puck mover who can pitch in on the power play. His current KHL GM sees him as an NHL player in the near future. His contract will keep him in Russia for three more years, though.

Honourable Mention – Florian Xhekaj – Winger – Brantford Bulldogs, OHL

The Canadiens’ selection of Florian Xhekaj, brother of fan favourite rookie Arber, was seen as a bit of a reach. Before they selected him in the fourth round, Xhekaj was called a “unicorn” by co-director of amateur scouting Nick Bobrov. So far this season, he has been proving Bobrov right. After a strong rookie camp, he was returned to the Brantford Bulldogs scoring 14 goals and 31 points in 34 games.

No one expected him to be selected as high as he was, but Montreal saw something more in him than other teams, they saw a potential power forward.

Honourable Mention – Oliver Kapanen – Center – KalPa, Liiga

Placing Oliver Kapanen outside of the top 10 was very difficult as he has had impressive growth in his game over the last season. He is also an underrated prospect with a potential second-line center ceiling. He is a hardworking forward with a good hockey IQ and a solid skating technique that doesn’t wow onlookers but is more than serviceable. If he can add some strength to his 6-foot-1 frame and improve his top speed, he could be a player who pushes his way higher on this list.

10. Adam Engstrom – Left Defence – Rogle BK, SHL

Drafted in the third round of 2022, Adam Engstrom at 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds is a good-sized defenceman, who has excellent mobility and can make an accurate first pass. There is nothing in his skill set that stands out as elite, but he can do a little of everything built onto his mobility that helps him to play a strong two-way game. He is beginning to show signs of development toward the offensive defenceman prototype he was drafted to become. Playing in a top-four role, he is on pace to score 21 points in just over 50 games this season, an increase over his 16 points in 2022-23. He has played big minutes for Rogle this year for that offensive touch, but also due to his defence against the rush and ability to maintain tight gaps and strip pucks in his end.

9. Jacob Fowler – Goaltender – Boston College, NCAA

After a standout season in the United States Hockey League (USHL) in 2022-23 that saw him earn top goaltender of the year and playoff MVP, Montreal selected Jacob Fowler in the 2023 third round. He has good size and athleticism, he moves well in his crease, but also displays good technique. He does still need to mature before turning pro, but has been impressive at the NCAA level. His play with Boston College, winning 15 of his 20 starts with a .923 save percentage (SV%) has been instrumental in turning that program into one of the top-ranked programs in the USA.

Jacob Fowler, Montreal Canadiens (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

At every level he has played in thus far, he has not only helped his teams win, but he has also been the best goaltender in his league. Pierre McGuire called him “the real deal” on the Sick Podcast, and he is the Habs’ top goaltending prospect.

8. Sean Farrell – Center/Left Wing – Laval Rocket, AHL

After Sean Farrell’s great sophomore season at Harvard University in 2022-23, he signed with Montreal and finished the year with the NHL club. This season saw him join the American Hockey League (AHL) Laval Rocket to develop his game. He is a highly intelligent playmaker, he moves the puck quickly and can thread an accurate pass to a teammate through traffic.

More importantly for his NHL hopes, Farrell has a very high compete level, has elite skating abilities and can play with pace, allowing him to use his hockey sense to find open space and display an ability to run a give-and-go allowing for time to release a shot. While he is a dynamic player and was a reliable penalty killer in the NCAA, it will take time before he can be capable of playing in all situations. It is his 5-foot-7 and 175-pound frame that limits him, especially at the NHL level as he will need to prove himself more durable if he is to reach his potential of becoming a middle-six winger.

7. Emil Heineman – Left Wing – Laval Rocket, AHL

Emil Heineman has been steadily developing into an NHL winger, having put up nearly point-per-game numbers in the American Hockey League (AHL) during his brief time with Laval. The 6-foot-2 194-pound winger has even been called up several times this season. Heineman’s athletic tools have allowed him to translate his speed and strength on the wings to the NHL game in short stints. His physical game is still growing as he continues to adjust to the North American style.

Emil Heineman added two last night in #LAVvsMB to make four goals in four games with the @RocketLaval. pic.twitter.com/HhV530Xcuo — American Hockey League (@TheAHL) March 29, 2023

Other than his speed on the rush, his biggest weapon is his cannon of a shot, which he loves to let loose as often as possible. While his skills show a third-line winger with offensive upside, his defensive game, which still has room to grow, will be what allows him to finally stick on an NHL roster.

6. Filip Mesar – Center/Right Wing – Kitchener Rangers, OHL

Selected late in the first round in 2022, Filip Mesar was drafted for his dynamic offensive abilities. Soon after, he faced some difficulties adjusting to North American hockey as his point totals with the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) Kitchener Rangers were respectable (51 points in 52 games), but they were below the expectations of several fans, who immediately complained that he was the wrong choice at 26th overall. However, after a full season adjusting, he returned to the OHL and has delivered on the offensive skills promised, scoring 36 points in 24 games, and playing a significant role for Team Slovakia at the 2024 World Junior Championship (nine points in five games).

All of a sudden Slovakia won't stop scoring! Servac Petrovsky has his second of the game. #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/iKJcsg1lJu — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 26, 2023

Mesar’s skills allow for a ceiling as a top-six winger in the NHL. He plays the game at blazing speeds and can process the game at that pace as well. His work ethic and high compete levels allow him to offset any lack of size (5-foot-10, 176 pounds). His hockey IQ and playmaking skills make him an excellent complementary player, capable of playing in the top six and also as a capable power-play quarterback who controls possession from the half-wall.

This is a snapshot of the Canadiens’ prospect rankings as of mid-season 2023-24. As the season rolls on, it is possible to have a player who is currently not listed to move up the list. For a franchise already two years into a rebuild, there is still a need for an elite offensive player. But this list clearly shows the Canadiens have no shortage of high-quality prospects who all can become impactful players on an NHL roster.