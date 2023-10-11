Canadiens Can Meet Blue Jackets Trade Needs

The Montreal Canadiens enter the 2023-24 season with low expectations, but they are higher than those at the start of last season. So relatively speaking, more is expected of the club. Not just from the fans, but also from the general manager (GM) Kent Hughes. Like any other GM, Hughes is going to look for any move that can improve the team, especially in the long term.

Related: Canadiens Take Step Closer to Playoffs

Latest News & Highlights

Enter the Columbus Blue Jackets. As a whole, they were woeful last season, and the organization seemed embarrassed by the outcome. They suffered significant injuries over the season that they were unable to recover from in the standings. This season, their GM, Jarmo Kekalainen, has made a significant push to improve the club. Both teams are looking to improve, and both have assets that could help each other do just that.

Columbus Blue Jackets on the Trade Market

As reported by Daily Faceoff insider Frank Seravalli, the Blue Jackets have engaged in trade discussions recently. He revealed that the team is exploring various options, with potential player movements likely focusing on individuals such as Adam Boqvist, Jake Bean, and Andrew Peeke.

Adam Boqvist, Columbus Blue Jackets (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Columbus is clearly open-minded on different avenues to add to their roster. A quality middle-six center would go a long way in helping their playoff hopes. They currently have Patrik Laine as their top-line center. As talented as he is, the sniper is a natural winger whose offensive game will be minimized while he plays a larger defensive role, especially against top lines. On their third line, they have 2023 third-overall selection Adam Fantilli. He will need time to adjust but there is a number one center in him, but not right now.

T. J. Oshie welcomes Adam Fantilli to the NHL. 😳 pic.twitter.com/TiuZr7LFkD — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 8, 2023

Another need is a quality backup goalie. Columbus currently has Spencer Martin in the role while Daniil Tarasov recovers from his injury. As good as Tarasov could become, this is a team looking to compete for the playoffs now, and adding a veteran to play in tandem with Elvis Merzlikins would provide them far more stability and the ability to provide the coaching staff a reliable option while they use game management to keep their starter fresh throughout the season. The Blue Jackets have a surplus of young defencemen and would like to move someone. The Canadiens have options to fill either or even both those needs.

Canadiens Need to Target Special Teams

The Habs have a young team, the second youngest in the NHL. Adding another youngster fits with their future plans, especially if it is a puck-moving defenceman who can also quarterback a power play (PP). The Canadiens haven’t had a PP that could make a real difference in a game since Andrei Markov patrolled the blue line. Also, it just so happens that the next stage of evolution for Montreal will be a focus on special teams, specifically the PP.

“We didn’t really work on the power play last year because it didn’t really matter, because we weren’t ready to win. We focused on five-on-five, and you can tell our five-on-five game in pre-season was pretty good. This year we’re diving in more to the special teams. Me and Alex (Burrows) run the power play and I’m as much to blame if it doesn’t do well, but the answers are everywhere, and we’ve got to find them. I know it’s an important part of the game, if we’re going to be successful.” – Martin St. Louis

The Canadiens do have a veteran goalie and a surplus of forwards, so they could focus on the available Columbus defenders in the trade market. The questions are, which one is a better fit, and what would the cost be?

Adam Boqvist

Like many of the Canadiens, Adam Boqvist had issues with injuries last season, missing nearly two full months due to a broken foot suffered on Oct. 25. This season he is back to full health, but is sitting as a scratch on the Blue Jackets roster due to the significant moves by the GM to upgrade on defence.

Boqvist is a pure offensive defenceman. He is extremely mobile, using his edges well to create space and open lanes to shoot or pass. He is adept at rushing the puck and has good puck handling skills. He does have to get stronger by adding to his 5-foot-11 and 176-pound frame. Not only to withstand the physical aspect of the game, but also to help him defend as he does get outmuscled in his own zone. The former 2018 eighth overall pick is making $2.6 million until 2025 when he becomes a restricted free agent with arbitration rights. If the goal is to push Justin Barron down to the American Hockey League to simmer, this would be the type of player to do so.

Justin Barron, Montreal Canadiens (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Boqvist doesn’t come for free, even if the perceived value isn’t sky-high for a former top-ten draft pick. As noted above, the Canadiens have assets that fit the Blue Jackets’ needs. At center, if they are willing to wait a month, there is Christian Dvorak. He could fill that middle six role, provide help defensively, and still score 30 to 40 points in a season. His $4.45 million per season cap hit until 2025 isn’t a large jump from Boqvist’s and can fit in Columbus’ overall plan.

In goal, Jake Allen, who is starting in Montreal’s season opener, would be an ideal backup option. He provides a veteran presence and can reliably play 30 to 35 games per season. He has been able to provide quality play for long stretches and could help mentor Merzlikins as he tries to find the consistency he will need to be a quality starter.

The two clubs are good fits, on paper, when it comes to making a trade. There will be questions as to whether the Canadiens, who are now focusing on the PP, are willing to take on another young defenceman instead of trying to get Barron to reach his potential sooner rather than later. For Columbus, who have missed the playoffs three years in a row, the time is now to make a playoff push as their GM, who has been in the job for 10 years and has only won one playoff series, tries to make the Blue Jackets a real threat.