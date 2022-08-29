Sean Monahan: Get to Know the Canadiens’ Newest Acquisition

It may have come as a surprise to some to see Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes step up to acquire long-time Calgary Flame Sean Monahan considering the team’s tight salary cap situation, but with Carey Price headed to long term injured reserve (LTIR) for the 2022-23 season, it was yet another shrewd move by management to get a former 30-goal scorer in need of a fresh start and a first-round pick without giving up any assets.

The trade could prove to be beneficial for several reasons, especially if the 27-year-old centre can rediscover some of his past offensive prowess following surgery on both hips over the past two years. Here are a few interesting things to know about the Canadiens’ latest offseason addition.

He’s Friends With Jake Evans

In addition to his former Calgary teammate Paul Byron, Monahan will recognize at least one more familiar face in the Habs’ dressing room since he’ll be sharing it with his summer training partner, Jake Evans. For the past three summers, both players have been part of a training group in Toronto led by Bryan Marshall, who serves as the Director of Applied Sports Science for the Vancouver Canucks.

Related: Flames & Canadiens Trade History Revisited

“We see each other at the gym every day for at least a couple of hours, and we skate together quite a bit, too,” said Evans. “Sean is a great guy. He’s just fun to be around, and he’s a really good player with a lot of experience in the League.”

Sean Monahan is the newest member of the Montreal Canadiens.

(Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The newest Hab checked out his new digs at the Bell Centre for the first time over the weekend and met fans at the team boutique sporting his new no. 91 jersey.

He’s Finally Feeling Healthy Again

It’s no secret that Monahan’s final few seasons with the Flames were a struggle. Two injured hips will do that to a once prolific scorer. Now that they are both surgically repaired, he is feeling more like himself again and eager to prove that he still has a lot left in the tank. He’s skating four times a week and his goal is to be ready for the opening game of the regular season.

Related: Canadiens’ Expected Production for 2022-23 – Forwards

During his nine seasons in Calgary after being selected sixth overall in the 2013 NHL Draft, he was a three-time 30-goal scorer and put up 60 points or more in four different seasons. His best campaign came in 2018-19 when he posted 34 goals and 82 points in 78 games. He was also named a finalist for the Lady Byng Trophy.

Off the ice, Monahan became a big part of the Calgary community during his tenure with the Flames. During the 2017–18 season, he donated close to $20,000 to the Ronald McDonald House and often purchased tickets for families to attend games. He was involved with various other children’s charities and programs as well, including Big Brothers Big Sisters. He was also a regular participant in the Calgary Pride parade and donated masks to the Foothills Hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A native of Brampton, Ontario, he played his junior hockey with the Ottawa 67s in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) where he was teammates with former Hab Tyler Toffoli and Cody Ceci.

He’s Actually Not Boring

Monahan is perhaps most famous for a Twitter account that he has nothing to do with. In recognition of his somewhat monotone voice and laid-back personality, someone decided to have some fun and create “Boring Sean Monahan” which has taken on a life of its own much to Monahan’s enjoyment.

I messaged Paul Byron and asked if he likes to eat toast for breakfast and he said he does. — Boring Sean Monahan (@boringmonahan) August 19, 2022

Even the Canadiens have already used it to create some clever content to show that he does indeed eat plain, unbuttered toast for breakfast. Well played.

Considering Monahan’s recent past as a premier first-line centre in the NHL, his new healthy hips, and his leadership, acquiring him despite his high cap hit for the 2022-23 season was a low-risk move for the Habs that could pay big dividends now and in the future.