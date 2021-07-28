Canadiens Sign Hoffman to 3-Year Deal Worth $13.5 Million

The Montreal Canadiens have signed sniper Mike Hoffman to a three-year contract with an AAV of $4.5 million.

Habs Add Sharpshooter, Power Play Whiz

Hoffman, a known power play specialist and a player with a lightning release, notched 17 goals and 19 assists for 36 points for the Blues in 52 games. Seven of his 17 goals and 17 of his 36 points came on the man advantage.

Hoffman, selected 130th overall by the Ottawa Senators in the 2009 NHL Entry Draft, was one of the biggest fish in the 2020 free agent pool, having scored 65 goals for the Florida Panthers in 151 games over two seasons. For one reason or another, however, he didn’t land anywhere until the Blues offered him a PTO in late December and tendered him a one-year deal worth $4 million just two days before their season began.

Hoffman had a hot streak in February where he scored five goals over eight games, and one in April/May where had nine goals over 14 games.

In Hoffman, the Canadiens — who exceeded all expectations by advancing all the way to the Stanley Cup Final — are getting a very consistent producer and pure goal scorer with a nose for the net. Prior to the COVID-19 shortened 2020-21 campaign, Hoffman had five straight seasons of 22-plus goals and 56-plus points.

Before his time with the Panthers and Blues, Hoffman suited up for 342 games with the Senators over seven seasons. In 545-career games, the Kitchener, Ontario native has 189 goals and 206 assists for 230 points and 20 points in 33 playoff games.

Hoffman will serve an important role on the Canadiens’ top six in 2021-22 and beyond, and will be relied on to contribute to another deep playoff run next season.

Canadiens Nearing the Cap Ceiling

After signing Hoffman and David Savard earlier today, GM Marc Bergevin technically has $1.7 million left at his disposal, but can exceed the cap by up to $7.86 million as Shea Weber will go to the LTIR when the season begins, according to PuckPedia.